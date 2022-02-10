Sodium Metabisulphite Market to reach US$ 266.5 Mn by 2028 - Comprehensive Research Report by FMI

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Feb. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A new decadal study presented by top research firm Future Market Insights studies the demand patterns, trends, and growth scenario of the global sodium metabisulphite market during the period 2022 – 2028. Market projections reveal revenue from the sales of sodium metabisulphite to reach a value of US$ 266.5 Mn by 2028, up from an estimated US$ 159.1 Mn by 2022 end. This is reflective of a CAGR of 5.3% during the aforesaid timeline.



Base Year Value (2021A) US$ 183.2 Mn Estimated Year Value (2022E) US$ 192.7 Mn Projected Year Value (2028F) US$ 266.5 Mn Value CAGR (2022-2028) 5.3% Collective Value Share: Top 3 Countries (2022E) 56.1%

The report focuses on the key applications of sodium metabisulphite across different end-use industries and throws light on the various factors impacting growth in sales of sodium metabisulphite during the period of study. Food & Beverages Industry to Project Sustained Demand for Sodium Metabisulphite; Mining to Emerge Lucrative End-use Sector in the Coming Years

Sodium metabisulphite is predominantly used in the food and beverages industry as a preservative in dried food products and to enhance the shelf life of fruit juices. However, Future Market Insights predicts demand for industrial grade sodium metabisulphite from the mining and water treatment sectors to surge in the near future. In the mining industry, sodium metabisulphite finds application as a reducing agent to remove cyanide. Sodium metabisulphite is also used in water treatment as an anti-chlor agent to remove chlorine and heavy metals from water prior to releasing it into natural sources.

The textile industry utilises sodium metabisulphite as a bleach to brighten fabric and remove stains and it is also used in the paper and pulp industry as a bleaching agent. These wide applications of sodium metabisulphite have boosted demand across industries, upping revenue in the global market for sodium metabisulphite as a result.

Revenue from the Sales of Sodium Metabisulphite to Receive a Fillip Owing to Burgeoning Demand Across Industries

An increasing demand from the food and beverages industry is a key revenue growth driver for the global sodium metabisulphite market. Besides application as a preservative and to improve product shelf life, sodium metabisulphite is used as a dough softener in bakery products. Sodium metabisulphite finds application in the mining industry for cyanide detoxification in gold mining and also as a source of sulphur dioxide for the destruction of cyanide in the process of commercial gold cyanidation.

Over the years, several stringent laws have been imposed on gold extraction plants to completely eliminate cyanide and metal cyanide complexes before final discharge into the environment. This has increased the adoption of sodium metabisulphite in the mining industry.

As an anti-chlor agent, sodium metabisulphite removes chlorine from water and is extensively used in municipal and industrial water treatment facilities. With declining availability of fresh sources of water, rising levels of water pollution, and climatic changes, governments and global environment protection associations have implemented stringent regulations to conserve existing water resources and reduce water pollution. This has led to an increase in demand for sodium metabisulphite used in the chemical processing of water.

Scope Of Report

Attribute Details Forecast Period 2022-2028 Historical Data Available for 2013-2021 Market Analysis USD Million for Value and Tons for Volume Key Regions Covered North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, SEA and Pacific, China, Japan

and Middle East & Africa. Key Countries Covered U.S., Canada, Brazil, Chile, Peru, Argentina, Mexico, Columbia and the Rest of Latin America,

Germany, Italy, France, U.K., Spain, BENELUX, Russia, Rest of Western Europe, Russia,

Poland, Rest of Eastern Europe, China, Japan Key Segments Covered Grade, Application, End Use Industry, Source and Region Key Companies Profiled • Ak Kim Kimya Sanayi Ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi



• Aditya Birla Chemicals



• BASF SE



• Qingdao Tianya Chemical Co., Ltd



• Yuanye Chemical Co., Ltd



• Ineos Calabrian Corporation



• Esseco Group S.r.l.



• Grillo-Werke Aktiengesellschaft



• Shandong Kailong Chemical Technology Development Co., Ltd.



• Shanghai Jiading Malu Chemical Co., Ltd.



• Meizhou Union Chemical Co., Ltd.



• Tangshan Sanjiang Chemical Co., Ltd.



• THE ECAM GROUP



• Ultramarines India ( P ) Ltd. Report Coverage Market Forecast, Company Share Analysis, Competition Intelligence, DROT Analysis,

Market Dynamics and Challenges, and Strategic Growth Initiatives

Manufacturers of Sodium Metabisulphite to Expand Production Capacity to Meet Rising Demand from End-use Industries

Rapidly growing demand from the mining and water treatment industries has pushed manufacturers of sodium metabisulphite to increase their production capacity to meet product requirements from multiple industries. A key trend being observed in the global sodium metabisulphite market is the increase in dependence on imports from China.

China is the leading producer and consumer of sodium metabisulphite given the easy availability of raw material in the country and presence of a large number of local manufacturers of sodium metabisulphite. Companies functional in the global sodium metabisulphite market find it convenient to import sodium metabisulphite at reduced prices from Chinese manufacturers. This is further expected to boost revenue growth in the global sodium metabisulphite market in the near future.

