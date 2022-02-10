Collegium to Host Conference Call to Discuss Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2021 Financial Results

STOUGHTON, Mass., Feb. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (Nasdaq: COLL) today announced that the Company will host a conference call and live audio webcast on Thursday, February 24, 2022, at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time. The Company will discuss its fourth quarter and full-year 2021 financial results and provide a corporate update.

Conference Call Information

The Company will host a conference call and live audio webcast on Thursday, February 24, 2022, at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time. To access the conference call, please dial (877) 407-8037 (U.S.) or (201) 689-8037 (International) and reference the “Collegium Q4 2021 Earnings Call.” An audio webcast will be accessible from the Investors section of the Company’s website: www.collegiumpharma.com. The webcast will be available for replay on the Company’s website approximately two hours after the event.

About Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc.

Collegium Pharmaceutical is building a leading, diversified specialty pharmaceutical company committed to improving the lives of people suffering from serious medical conditions. Collegium’s headquarters are located in Stoughton, Massachusetts. For more information, please visit the company’s website at www.collegiumpharma.com.