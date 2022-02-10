Monolithic Power Systems Announces Results for the Fourth Quarter and Year Ended December 31, 2021 and an Increase in Quarterly Cash Dividend

KIRKLAND, Wash., Feb. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. ("MPS") (Nasdaq: MPWR), a global company that provides high-performance, semiconductor-based power electronics solutions, today announced financial results for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2021. The Company also announced that its Board of Directors has approved an increase in the quarterly cash dividend from $0.60 per share to $0.75 per share. The first quarter dividend of $0.75 per share will be paid on April 15, 2022 to all stockholders of record as of the close of business on March 31, 2022.

The financial results for the quarter ended December 31, 2021 are as follows:

Revenue was $336.5 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2021, a 4.0% increase from $323.5 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2021 and a 44.4% increase from $233.0 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2020.





GAAP gross margin was 57.6% for the quarter ended December 31, 2021, compared with 55.3% for the quarter ended December 31, 2020.





Non-GAAP gross margin (1) was 57.9% for the quarter ended December 31, 2021, excluding the impact of $0.9 million for stock-based compensation expense and $0.2 million for deferred compensation plan expense, compared with 55.7% for the quarter ended December 31, 2020, excluding the impact of $0.7 million for stock-based compensation expense and $0.3 million for deferred compensation plan expense.





GAAP operating expenses were $115.3 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2021, compared with $88.9 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2020.





Non-GAAP operating expenses (1) were $83.0 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2021, excluding $30.3 million for stock-based compensation expense and $2.0 million for deferred compensation plan expense, compared with $63.6 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2020, excluding $22.3 million for stock-based compensation expense and $3.0 million for deferred compensation plan expense.





GAAP operating income was $78.6 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2021, compared with $40.0 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2020.





Non-GAAP operating income (1) was $112.0 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2021, excluding $31.2 million for stock-based compensation expense and $2.2 million for deferred compensation plan expense, compared with $66.3 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2020, excluding $23.0 million for stock-based compensation expense and $3.3 million for deferred compensation plan expense.





GAAP other income, net, was $3.4 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2021, compared with $4.5 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2020.





Non-GAAP other income, net (1) was $1.5 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2021, excluding $1.9 million for deferred compensation plan income, compared with $1.3 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2020, excluding $3.2 million for deferred compensation plan income.





GAAP income before income taxes was $82.0 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2021, compared with $44.4 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2020.





Non-GAAP income before income taxes (1) was $113.4 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2021, excluding $31.2 million for stock-based compensation expense and $0.3 million for deferred compensation plan expense, compared with $67.6 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2020, excluding $23.0 million for stock-based compensation expense, and $0.2 million for deferred compensation plan expense.





GAAP net income was $72.7 million and $1.51 per diluted share for the quarter ended December 31, 2021. Comparatively, GAAP net income was $42.9 million and $0.90 per diluted share for the quarter ended December 31, 2020.





Non-GAAP net income (1) was $102.1 million and $2.12 per diluted share for the quarter ended December 31, 2021, excluding $31.2 million for stock-based compensation expense, $0.3 million for deferred compensation plan expense and $2.1 million for related tax effects, compared with non-GAAP net income (1) of $62.5 million and $1.31 per diluted share for the quarter ended December 31, 2020, excluding $23.0 million for stock-based compensation expense, $0.2 million for deferred compensation plan expense and $3.5 million for related tax effects.

The financial results for the year ended December 31, 2021 are as follows:

Revenue was $1,207.8 million for the year ended December 31, 2021, a 43.0% increase from $844.5 million for the year ended December 31, 2020.





GAAP gross margin was 56.8% for the year ended December 31, 2021, compared with 55.2% for the year ended December 31, 2020.





Non-GAAP gross margin (1) was 57.1% for the year ended December 31, 2021, excluding the impact of $3.5 million for stock-based compensation expense and $0.3 million for deferred compensation plan expense, compared with 55.6% for the year ended December 31, 2020, excluding the impact of $2.6 million for stock-based compensation expense and $0.9 million for deferred compensation plan expense.





GAAP operating expenses were $423.0 million for the year ended December 31, 2021, compared with $307.1 million for the year ended December 31, 2020.





Non-GAAP operating expenses (1) were $298.2 million for the year ended December 31, 2021, excluding $119.9 million for stock-based compensation expense and $4.9 million for deferred compensation plan expense, compared with $219.4 million for the year ended December 31, 2020, excluding $83.0 million for stock-based compensation expense and $4.7 million for deferred compensation plan expense.





GAAP operating income was $262.4 million for the year ended December 31, 2021, compared with $158.9 million for the year ended December 31, 2020.





Non-GAAP operating income (1) was $391.1 million for the year ended December 31, 2021, excluding $123.5 million for stock-based compensation expense and $5.1 million for deferred compensation plan expense, compared with $250.1 million for the year ended December 31, 2020, excluding $85.6 million for stock-based compensation expense and $5.7 million for deferred compensation plan expense.





GAAP other income, net, was $9.8 million for the year ended December 31, 2021, compared with $10.5 million for the year ended December 31, 2020.





Non-GAAP other income, net (1) was $5.2 million for the year ended December 31, 2021, excluding $4.6 million for deferred compensation plan income, compared with $5.9 million for the year ended December 31, 2020, excluding $4.6 million for deferred compensation plan income.





GAAP income before income taxes was $272.2 million for the year ended December 31, 2021, compared with $169.3 million for the year ended December 31, 2020.





Non-GAAP income before income taxes (1) was $396.3 million for the year ended December 31, 2021, excluding $123.5 million for stock-based compensation expense and $0.6 million for deferred compensation plan expense, compared with $256.0 million for the year ended December 31, 2020, excluding $85.6 million for stock-based compensation expense, and $1.1 million for deferred compensation plan expense.





GAAP net income was $242.0 million and $5.05 per diluted share for the year ended December 31, 2021. Comparatively, GAAP net income was $164.4 million and $3.50 per diluted share for the year ended December 31, 2020.





Non-GAAP net income (1) was $356.7 million and $7.45 per diluted share for the year ended December 31, 2021, excluding $123.5 million for stock-based compensation expense, $0.6 million for deferred compensation plan expense and $9.4 million for related tax effects, compared with non-GAAP net income (1) of $236.8 million and $5.04 per diluted share for the year ended December 31, 2020, excluding $85.6 million for stock-based compensation expense, $1.1 million for deferred compensation plan expense and $14.2 million for related tax effects.

The following is a summary of revenue by end market for the periods indicated (in thousands):

Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, End Market 2021 2020 2021 2020 Computing and storage $ 118,459 $ 61,831 $ 372,278 $ 253,177 Automotive 56,353 39,363 204,335 108,966 Industrial 49,488 37,117 184,784 119,603 Communications 45,876 29,656 164,091 142,326 Consumer 66,328 65,076 282,310 220,380 Total $ 336,504 $ 233,043 $ 1,207,798 $ 844,452

The following is a summary of revenue by product family for the periods indicated (in thousands):

Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, Product Family 2021 2020 2021 2020 DC to DC $ 319,725 $ 219,930 $ 1,147,329 $ 800,478 Lighting Control 16,779 13,113 60,469 43,974 Total $ 336,504 $ 233,043 $ 1,207,798 $ 844,452

“MPS’s strong financial performance in 2021 was largely due to a 40 percent increase in fab and assembly capacity, which supported our high-value, greenfield-product, revenue ramp. Looking ahead, MPS is on track to expand capacity in 2022 well beyond $2 billion, allowing the company to successfully ramp new product revenue and achieve strategic market share gains in 2023, 2024 and beyond,” said Michael Hsing, CEO and founder of MPS.

Business Outlook

The following are MPS’s financial targets for the first quarter ending March 31, 2022:

Revenue in the range of $354.0 million to $366.0 million.





GAAP gross margin between 57.4% and 58.0%. Non-GAAP gross margin (1) between 57.7% and 58.3%, which excludes an estimated impact of stock-based compensation expenses of 0.3%.





GAAP research and development (“R&D”) and selling, general and administrative (“SG&A”) expenses between $119.2 million and $123.2 million. Non-GAAP R&D and SG&A expenses (1) between $83.4 million and $85.4 million, which excludes estimated stock-based compensation expenses in the range of $35.8 million to $37.8 million.





Total stock-based compensation expense of $36.9 million to $38.9 million.





Litigation expense of $2.3 million to $2.7 million.





Interest income of $1.0 million to $1.4 million.





Fully diluted shares outstanding between 47.8 million and 48.8 million.

(1) Non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP earnings per share, non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP R&D and SG&A expenses, non-GAAP operating expenses, non-GAAP other income, net, non-GAAP operating income and non-GAAP income before taxes differ from net income, earnings per share, gross margin, R&D and SG&A expenses, operating expenses, other income, net, operating income and income before taxes determined in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles in the United States ("GAAP"). Non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP earnings per share exclude the effect of stock-based compensation expense, deferred compensation plan income/expense and related tax effects. Non-GAAP gross margin excludes the effect of stock-based compensation expense and deferred compensation plan income/expense. Non-GAAP operating expenses exclude the effect of stock-based compensation expense and deferred compensation plan income/expense. Non-GAAP other income, net excludes the effect of deferred compensation plan income/expense. Non-GAAP operating income excludes the effect of stock-based compensation expense and deferred compensation plan income/expense. Non-GAAP income before taxes excludes the effect of stock-based compensation expense and deferred compensation plan income/expense. Projected non-GAAP gross margin excludes the effect of stock-based compensation expense. Projected non-GAAP R&D and SG&A expenses exclude the effect of stock-based compensation expense. These non-GAAP financial measures are not prepared in accordance with GAAP and should not be considered as a substitute for, or superior to, measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP. A schedule reconciling non-GAAP financial measures is included at the end of this press release. MPS utilizes both GAAP and non-GAAP financial measures to assess what it believes to be its core operating performance and to evaluate and manage its internal business and assist in making financial operating decisions. MPS believes that the inclusion of non-GAAP financial measures, together with GAAP measures, provides investors with an alternative presentation useful to investors' understanding of MPS's core operating results and trends. Additionally, MPS believes that the inclusion of non-GAAP measures, together with GAAP measures, provides investors with an additional dimension of comparability to similar companies. However, investors should be aware that non-GAAP financial measures utilized by other companies are not likely to be comparable in most cases to the non-GAAP financial measures used by MPS.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Unaudited, in thousands, except par value) December 31, 2021 2020 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 189,265 $ 334,944 Short-term investments 535,817 260,169 Accounts receivable, net 104,813 66,843 Inventories 259,417 157,062 Other current assets 35,540 22,980 Total current assets 1,124,852 841,998 Property and equipment, net 362,962 281,528 Goodwill 6,571 6,571 Deferred tax assets, net 21,917 18,556 Other long-term assets 69,523 59,838 Total assets $ 1,585,825 $ 1,208,491 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 83,027 $ 38,169 Accrued compensation and related benefits 62,635 45,840 Other accrued liabilities 81,282 62,960 Total current liabilities 226,944 146,969 Income tax liabilities 47,669 37,062 Other long-term liabilities 67,227 57,873 Total liabilities 341,840 241,904 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders’ equity: Common stock and additional paid-in capital: $0.001 par value; shares authorized: 150,000; shares issued and outstanding: 46,256 and 45,267, respectively 803,226 657,701 Retained earnings 424,879 298,746 Accumulated other comprehensive income 15,880 10,140 Total stockholders’ equity 1,243,985 966,587 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 1,585,825 $ 1,208,491





Monolithic Power Systems, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(Unaudited, in thousands, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Revenue $ 336,504 $ 233,043 $ 1,207,798 $ 844,452 Cost of revenue 142,631 104,169 522,339 378,498 Gross profit 193,873 128,874 685,459 465,954 Operating expenses: Research and development 54,514 42,252 190,627 137,598 Selling, general and administrative 61,208 45,120 226,190 161,670 Litigation expense (benefit), net (420 ) 1,539 6,225 7,804 Total operating expenses 115,302 88,911 423,042 307,072 Operating income 78,571 39,963 262,417 158,882 Other income, net 3,391 4,480 9,802 10,460 Income before income taxes 81,962 44,443 272,219 169,342 Income tax expense 9,291 1,556 30,196 4,967 Net income $ 72,671 $ 42,887 $ 242,023 $ 164,375 Net income per share: Basic $ 1.58 $ 0.95 $ 5.28 $ 3.67 Diluted $ 1.51 $ 0.90 $ 5.05 $ 3.50 Weighted-average shares outstanding: Basic 46,139 45,148 45,851 44,840 Diluted 48,240 47,600 47,889 47,014





SUPPLEMENTAL FINANCIAL INFORMATION STOCK-BASED COMPENSATION EXPENSE (Unaudited, in thousands) Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Cost of revenue $ 921 $ 686 $ 3,543 $ 2,592 Research and development 6,465 5,367 26,030 20,033 Selling, general and administrative 23,810 16,917 93,906 62,926 Total stock-based compensation expense $ 31,196 $ 22,970 $ 123,479 $ 85,551





RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME TO NON-GAAP NET INCOME (Unaudited, in thousands, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Net income $ 72,671 $ 42,887 $ 242,023 $ 164,375 Adjustments to reconcile net income to non-GAAP net income: Stock-based compensation expense 31,196 22,970 123,479 85,551 Amortization of purchased intangible assets 33 - 44 - Deferred compensation plan expense 252 156 561 1,057 Tax effect (2,053 ) (3,512 ) (9,434 ) (14,229 ) Non-GAAP net income $ 102,099 $ 62,501 $ 356,673 $ 236,754 Non-GAAP net income per share: Basic $ 2.21 $ 1.38 $ 7.78 $ 5.28 Diluted $ 2.12 $ 1.31 $ 7.45 $ 5.04 Shares used in the calculation of non-GAAP net income per share: Basic 46,139 45,148 45,851 44,840 Diluted 48,240 47,600 47,889 47,014





RECONCILIATION OF GROSS MARGIN TO NON-GAAP GROSS MARGIN (Unaudited, in thousands) Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Gross profit $ 193,873 $ 128,874 $ 685,459 $ 465,954 Gross margin 57.6 % 55.3 % 56.8 % 55.2 % Adjustments to reconcile gross profit to non-GAAP gross profit: Stock-based compensation expense 921 686 3,543 2,592 Deferred compensation plan expense 156 281 256 931 Non-GAAP gross profit $ 194,950 $ 129,841 $ 689,258 $ 469,477 Non-GAAP gross margin 57.9 % 55.7 % 57.1 % 55.6 %





RECONCILIATION OF OPERATING EXPENSES TO NON-GAAP OPERATING EXPENSES (Unaudited, in thousands) Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Total operating expenses $ 115,302 $ 88,911 $ 423,042 $ 307,072 Adjustments to reconcile total operating expenses to non-GAAP total operating expenses: Stock-based compensation expense (30,275 ) (22,284 ) (119,936 ) (82,959 ) Amortization of purchased intangible assets (33 ) - (44 ) - Deferred compensation plan expense (2,020 ) (3,047 ) (4,868 ) (4,719 ) Non-GAAP operating expenses $ 82,974 $ 63,580 $ 298,194 $ 219,394





RECONCILIATION OF OPERATING INCOME TO NON-GAAP OPERATING INCOME (Unaudited, in thousands) Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Total operating income $ 78,571 $ 39,963 $ 262,417 $ 158,882 Adjustments to reconcile total operating income to non-GAAP total operating income: Stock-based compensation expense 31,196 22,970 123,479 85,551 Amortization of purchased intangible assets 33 - 44 - Deferred compensation plan expense 2,176 3,328 5,124 5,650 Non-GAAP operating income $ 111,976 $ 66,261 $ 391,064 $ 250,083





RECONCILIATION OF OTHER INCOME, NET, TO NON-GAAP OTHER INCOME, NET (Unaudited, in thousands) Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Total other income, net $ 3,391 $ 4,480 $ 9,802 $ 10,460 Adjustments to reconcile other income, net to non-GAAP other income, net: Deferred compensation plan income (1,924 ) (3,172 ) (4,563 ) (4,593 ) Non-GAAP other income, net $ 1,467 $ 1,308 $ 5,239 $ 5,867





RECONCILIATION OF INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES TO NON-GAAP INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES (Unaudited, in thousands) Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Total income before income taxes $ 81,962 $ 44,443 $ 272,219 $ 169,342 Adjustments to reconcile income before income taxes to non-GAAP income before income taxes: Stock-based compensation expense 31,196 22,970 123,479 85,551 Amortization of purchased intangible assets 33 - 44 - Deferred compensation plan expense 252 156 561 1,057 Non-GAAP income before income taxes $ 113,443 $ 67,569 $ 396,303 $ 255,950





2022 FIRST QUARTER OUTLOOK RECONCILIATION OF GROSS MARGIN TO NON-GAAP GROSS MARGIN (Unaudited) Three Months Ending March 31, 2022 Low High Gross margin 57.4 % 58.0 % Adjustment to reconcile gross margin to non-GAAP gross margin: Stock-based compensation expense 0.3 % 0.3 % Non-GAAP gross margin 57.7 % 58.3 %



