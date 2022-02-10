23andMe Reports FY2022 Third Quarter Financial Results

Third quarter revenue of $57 million

Therapeutics group advances first wholly-owned immuno-oncology antibody into clinical trials

Vision of genetics-based primary care offers potential for millions of people to live healthier lives

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Feb. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 23andMe Holding Co. (Nasdaq: ME) (“23andMe”), a leading consumer genetics and research company with a mission to help people access, understand, and benefit from the human genome, today reported its financial results for the third quarter (“Q3”) of its fiscal year 2022 (“FY2022”), which ended December 31, 2021. 23andMe is the only company with multiple FDA authorizations for over-the-counter genetic health risk reports, and in particular the only company FDA authorized to provide, without physician involvement, genetic cancer risk reports and medication insights on how individuals may process certain commonly prescribed medications based on their genetics. The company has also created the world’s largest crowdsourced platform for genetic research, which it is using to pursue drug discovery programs rooted in human genetics across a spectrum of disease areas.

“We’ve made significant progress on both our consumer business and therapeutics efforts these last few months. On the consumer side, we acquired Lemonaid Health, which brings telehealth services that offer online access to healthcare professionals with e-prescribing, pharmacy and testing services to patients in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, and the United Kingdom. Combined with our Personal Genome Service, this positions us to achieve our vision of personalized, genetics-based primary care at scale. We also received FDA clearance for a direct-to-consumer genetic test on a hereditary prostate cancer marker, further expanding our ability to provide individuals with direct access to impactful health information that can help them make important life decisions,” said Anne Wojcicki, CEO and Co-Founder of 23andMe. “On the therapeutics side, we launched our first wholly-owned therapeutic, 23ME’610, into a Phase 1 clinical trial. This is our second immuno-oncology drug to enter clinical trials, following GSK’608, and marks an important milestone in our goal to find new medicines for people with serious unmet medical needs. We look forward to continuing to advance our pipeline of more than 40 programs across a range of disease areas, addressing targets that we have validated using human genetics.”

Recent Highlights

Initiated Phase 1 clinical trial for first wholly owned immuno-oncology antibody, 23ME’610, targeting CD200R1

Announced that GSK, our key collaborator in therapeutics, elected to extend the exclusive target discovery period under the collaboration agreement for a fifth year to discover and validate novel drug targets using 23andMe’s proprietary genetic and health survey database. 23andMe will receive a one-time payment of $50 million

Elected for a royalty option on GSK’608, the joint collaboration program with GSK targeting CD96. 23andMe will be eligible to earn tiered worldwide royalties up to the low double digits if GSK’608 is successfully commercialized.

Expanded customer database to 12.2 million genotyped customers

Received FDA clearance for direct-to-consumer genetic test on a hereditary prostate cancer marker

Launched two new reports for customers subscribed to 23andMe+, a membership service that offers insights and features to give members even more actionable information to live healthier lives. These new reports use machine learning to create a statistical model that estimates a person’s likelihood of developing a specific condition using thousands of genetic markers, along with a person’s ethnicity and birth sex. The new reports released in the third quarter were: Nearsightedness (myopia) report Severe acne report

Added new ancestry analysis, including additional insights into some customers’ indigenous genetic ancestry from North America and ancestral connections to 25 African ethnolinguistic groups

Received recognition from Inc. magazine as one of the “Best-Led Companies of 2021”; from Comparably, which listed Anne Wojcicki as one of the top CEOs among large companies and from Fast Company, which listed 23andMe as one of the “Brands that Matter”

Completed the redemption of all outstanding warrants in December 2021



“We are working to integrate Lemonaid Health’s telehealth services and our personal genetics services with the goal of bringing a genetics-based primary care service to our customers. This unique offering would enable our medical professionals to take a prevention-based, genetically-informed approach with our customers to help them live healthier lives. Beginning this quarter, Lemonaid Health’s financial results are incorporated into our consolidated results,” said Steve Schoch, Chief Financial Officer of 23andMe. “On the Therapeutics side, we were also pleased with GSK’s election to renew for a fifth year, with its $50 million fee. This further validates the value of our database to genetically validate targets for drug development and the potential for this approach to increase the probability of success in bringing new therapies to patients.”

FY2022 Third Quarter Financial Results

Total revenue for the three and nine months ended December 31, 2021, was $57 million and $171 million, respectively, representing increases of 3% and 10%, respectively, for the same periods in the prior year. Third quarter revenue growth was primarily due to the addition of two months of Telehealth business revenue from the recent acquisition of Lemonaid Health and higher subscription revenue. These increases were partially offset by lower Personal Genome Service (“PGS”) revenue primarily due to the shift in a promotional channel partner’s event, which occurred in the second quarter of FY2022 as compared to the third quarter of FY2021. Nine-month revenue growth was primarily driven by higher PGS revenue, subscription revenue and the addition of two months of revenue from the Telehealth business.

Consumer services revenue represented approximately 81% of total revenue for the three and nine months ended December 31, 2021, and research services revenue, substantially all derived from the collaboration with GSK, accounted for approximately 19% of total revenue.

Operating expenses for the three and nine months ended December 31, 2021 were $124 million and $271 million, respectively, compared to $71 million and $191 million for the same periods in the prior year. The increase in operating expenses was primarily attributable to increased sales and marketing expenses, consistent with the seasonal promotion activities of the PGS business, therapeutics-related research and development expenses, one-time transaction costs associated with the acquisition of Lemonaid Health and incorporation of Telehealth operating expenses.

Net loss for the three and nine months ended December 31, 2021 was $89 million and $148 million, respectively, compared to net losses of $45 million and $117 million for the same periods in the prior year. The increase in net loss for the nine-month period ended December 31, 2021 was primarily driven by higher operating expenses (as noted above) offset by changes in fair value of warrant liabilities of $33 million. In December 2021, the company redeemed all outstanding warrants.

Total Adjusted EBITDA (as defined below) for the three and nine months ended December 31, 2021 was $(64) million and $(121) million, respectively, compared to $(25) million and $(65) million for the same periods in the prior year. The decrease in total Adjusted EBITDA was driven primarily by the increase in operating expenses listed above, excluding one-time transaction costs. Adjusted EBITDA for the three and nine months ended December 31, 2021 for the Consumer & Research Services segment was $(32) million and $(33) million, respectively, compared to $(2) million and $(5) million for the same periods in the prior year. The decrease in this segment was driven primarily by the increase in operating expenses listed above, excluding therapeutics-related research and development expenses and one-time transaction costs.

Balance Sheet

23andMe ended Q2 FY2022 with cash of $586 million, compared to $282 million as of March 31, 2021. The increase was attributable to the $560 million in gross proceeds from the completion of the business combination with the Virgin Group Acquisition Corp during the first quarter of FY2022. In Q3 FY2022, 23andMe paid approximately $102 million in cash consideration for the acquisition of Lemonaid Health, of which approximately $13 million was placed in escrow to cover a potential purchase price adjustment and to secure the indemnification obligations of the former equity holders of Lemonaid Health.

FY2022 Financial Guidance

23andMe is updating its FY2022 guidance following the inclusion of telehealth operations into its consumer business and the redemption of all outstanding warrants. The projected range for full year revenue for fiscal 2022, which will end on March 31, 2022, has been increased from $250 to $260 million to $268 to $278 million. The increase in projected revenue is primarily due to the addition of telehealth services to 23andMe’s consumer business. The projected range for full year net loss has decreased from $210 to $225 million to $205 to $220 million. The decrease in projected net loss is primarily due to the favorable effect of the warrant fair value adjustment following warrant redemption offset by the inclusion of telehealth operating expenses, integration and merger-related transaction costs. The projected range for full year adjusted EBITDA loss has increased from $143 to $158 million to $148 to $163 million as we expect telehealth net losses to be partially offset by other beneficial effects in our operations.

About 23andMe

23andMe, headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA, is a leading consumer genetics and research company. Founded in 2006, the company’s mission is to help people access, understand, and benefit from the human genome. 23andMe has pioneered direct access to genetic information as the only company with multiple FDA authorizations for genetic health risk reports. The company has created the world’s largest crowdsourced platform for genetic research, with approximately 80 percent of its customers electing to participate. The 23andMe research platform has generated more than 180 publications on the genetic underpinnings of a wide range of diseases, conditions, and traits. The platform also powers the 23andMe Therapeutics group, currently pursuing drug discovery programs rooted in human genetics across a spectrum of disease areas, including oncology, respiratory, and cardiovascular diseases, in addition to other therapeutic areas. More information is available at www.23andMe.com .

23andMe Holding Co.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Loss

(in thousands, except share and per share amounts)



Three Months Ended

December 31, Nine Months Ended

December 31, 2021 2020 2021 2020 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Revenue (related party amounts of $8,069 and $8,554 for the three months ended December 31, 2021 and 2020, respectively, and $29,281 and $30,221 for the nine months ended December 31, 2021 and 2020, respectively) $ 56,891 $ 55,477 $ 171,334 $ 155,338 Cost of revenue (related party amounts of $(54) and $59 for the three months ended December 31, 2021 and 2020, respectively, and $209 and $(592) for the nine months ended December 31, 2021 and 2020, respectively) 29,628 30,089 85,446 82,861 Gross profit 27,263 25,388 85,888 72,477 Operating expenses: Research and development (related party amounts of $6,300 and $4,238 for the three months ended December 31, 2021 and 2020, respectively, and $18,185 and $10,687 for the nine months ended December 31, 2021 and 2020, respectively) 50,298 41,684 139,053 114,260 Sales and marketing 41,979 12,258 70,987 31,242 General and administrative 31,687 16,589 60,547 45,094 Total operating expenses 123,964 70,531 270,587 190,596 Loss from operations (96,701 ) (45,143 ) (184,699 ) (118,119 ) Other (expense) income: Interest income 76 53 213 195 Change in fair value of warrant liabilities 3,695 — 32,989 — Other (expense) income, net 22 445 39 1,318 Loss before benefit for income taxes (92,908 ) (44,645 ) (151,458 ) (116,606 ) Benefit for income taxes 3,512 — 3,512 — Net loss $ (89,396 ) $ (44,645 ) $ (147,946 ) $ (116,606 ) Other comprehensive (loss) income (36 ) — (36 ) — Total comprehensive loss $ (89,432 ) $ (44,645 ) $ (147,982 ) $ (116,606 ) Net loss per share of Class A and Class B common stock attributable to common stockholders, basic and diluted: Basic and diluted $ (0.21 ) $ (0.46 ) $ (0.44 ) $ (1.23 ) Weighted-average shares used to compute net loss per share: Basic and diluted 426,591,111 96,974,875 334,491,905 95,185,171

23andMe Holding Co.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(in thousands, except share and per share amounts)

December 31, March 31, 2021 2021 (Unaudited) ASSETS Current assets: Cash $ 586,204 $ 282,489 Restricted cash 1,599 1,399 Accounts receivable, net (related party amounts of $105 and nil as of December 31, 2021 and March 31, 2021, respectively) 23,560 2,481 Inventories 17,132 6,239 Deferred cost of revenue 16,112 5,482 Prepaid expenses and other current assets (related party amounts of $207 and nil as of December 31, 2021 and March 31, 2021, respectively) 25,253 15,485 Total current assets 669,860 313,575 Property and equipment, net 52,249 60,884 Operating lease right-of-use assets 57,390 63,122 Restricted cash, noncurrent 6,974 6,974 Internal-use software, net 8,410 6,889 Intangible assets, net 78,458 — Goodwill 351,598 — Other assets 1,376 654 Total assets $ 1,226,315 $ 452,098 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY (DEFICIT) Current liabilities: Accounts payable (related party amounts of nil and $4,422 as of December 31, 2021 and March 31, 2021, respectively) $ 14,418 $ 12,271 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities (related party amounts of $12,480 and $7,065 as of December 31, 2021 and March 31, 2021, respectively) 46,297 31,953 Deferred revenue (related party amounts of $26,171 and $30,140 as of December 31, 2021 and March 31, 2021, respectively) 111,961 71,255 Operating lease liabilities 6,875 6,140 Total current liabilities 179,551 121,619 Operating lease liabilities, noncurrent 80,832 87,582 Other liabilities 4,758 1,165 Total liabilities $ 265,141 $ 210,366 Commitments and contingencies (Note 10) Redeemable convertible preferred stock Redeemable convertible preferred stock, $0.0001 par value per share, 10,000,000 shares authorized as of December 31, 2021, and $0.00001 par value per share, 209,512,070 shares authorized as of March 31, 2021; nil and 209,181,855 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2021 and March 31, 2021, respectively; aggregate liquidation preference of nil and $874,107 as of December 31, 2021 and March 31, 2021, respectively — 837,351 Stockholders' equity (deficit) Common Stock - Class A shares, par value $0.0001, 199,176,879 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2021, and par value $0.00001, 20,713,076 shares issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2021; Class B shares, par value $0.0001, 246,970,302 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2021 and par value $0.00001, 103,816,708 shares issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2021 44 — Additional paid-in capital 2,086,350 381,619 Accumulated other comprehensive income (36 ) — Accumulated deficit (1,125,184 ) (977,238 ) Total stockholders’ equity (deficit) 961,174 (595,619 ) Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity (deficit) $ 1,226,315 $ 452,098

23andMe Holding Co.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(in thousands)



Nine Months Ended December 31, 2021 2020 (Unaudited) Cash flows from operating activities: Net loss $ (147,946 ) $ (116,606 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 15,345 13,969 Amortization and impairment of internal-use software 1,741 1,563 Stock-based compensation expense 37,473 37,222 Changes in fair value of warrant liabilities (32,989 ) — Loss (gain) on disposal of property and equipment 92 57 Gain on lease termination (15 ) (876 ) Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (related party amounts of $(105) and nil for the nine months ended December 31, 2021 and 2020, respectively) (21,078 ) 1,259 Inventories (10,605 ) (2,127 ) Deferred cost of revenue (10,630 ) (5,831 ) Prepaid expenses and other current assets (related party amounts of $(207) and nil for the nine months ended December 31, 2021 and 2020, respectively) (7,697 ) 5,483 Operating lease right-of-use assets 5,265 8,496 Other assets (604 ) 37 Accounts payable (related party amounts of $(4,422) and $(4,231) for the nine months ended December 31, 2021 and 2020, respectively) (804 ) (215 ) Accrued expenses and other current liabilities (related party amounts of $5,416 and $749 for the nine months ended December 31, 2021 and 2020, respectively) 9,878 636 Deferred revenue (related party amounts of $(3,969) and $(5,221) for the nine months ended December 31, 2021 and 2020, respectively) 40,223 29,576 Operating lease liabilities (5,655 ) (6,693 ) Other liabilities (3,617 ) 64 Net cash used in operating activities (131,623 ) (33,986 ) Cash flows from investing activities: Purchases of property and equipment (2,421 ) (3,860 ) Purchases of intangible assets (patents) (5,500 ) — Proceeds from sale of property and equipment 1 838 Capitalized internal-use software costs (2,855 ) (2,725 ) Cash paid for acquisitions, net of cash acquired (94,165 ) — Net cash used in investing activities (104,940 ) (5,747 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from issuance of redeemable convertible preferred stock — 82,500 Payments for issuance costs of redeemable convertible preferred stock — (232 ) Proceeds from exercise of stock options (related party amounts of nil and $34,710 for the nine months ended December 31, 2021 and 2020, respectively) 11,476 38,210 Payments of transaction costs (30,642 ) — Proceeds from issuance of common stock upon Merger 309,720 — Proceeds from PIPE (related party amounts of $25,000 and nil for the nine months ended December 31, 2021 and 2020, respectively) 250,000 — Proceeds from exercise of merger warrants 44 — Payment for warrant redemptions (116 ) — Net cash provided by financing activities 540,482 120,478 Effect of exchange rates on cash (4 ) — Net increase in cash and restricted cash 303,915 80,745 Cash and restricted cash—beginning of period 290,862 216,315 Cash and restricted cash—end of period 594,777 297,060 Supplemental disclosures of non-cash investing and financing activities: Purchases of property and equipment included in accounts payable and accrued expenses 859 50 Stock-based compensation capitalized for internal-use software costs 745 501 Reclassification of transaction costs 3,971 — Vesting of related party early exercised stock options — 14,892 Assumption of merger warrants liability 75,415 — Conversion of redeemable convertible preferred stock to common stock 837,351 — Redemption/exercise of Class A common stock warrants 42,354 — Stock consideration in acquisition of businesses, including fair value of common stock issued and fair value of stock-based awards that were vested 322,842 — Reconciliation of cash and restricted cash within the consolidated balance sheets to the amounts shown in the consolidated statements of cash flows above: Cash 586,204 288,687 Restricted cash, current 1,599 1,399 Restricted cash, noncurrent 6,974 6,974 Total cash and restricted cash $ 594,777 $ 297,060

23andMe Holding Co.

Total Company and Segment Information and Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

(in thousands)

(unaudited)

The Company’s revenue and Adjusted EBITDA by segment and for the total Company is as follows:

Three Months Ended

December 31, Nine Months Ended

December 31, 2021 2020 2021 2020 (in thousands) (in thousands) Segment Revenue Consumer & Research Services $ 56,891 $ 55,477 $ 171,334 $ 155,290 Therapeutics — — — 48 Total revenue $ 56,891 $ 55,477 $ 171,334 $ 155,338 Segment Adjusted EBITDA Consumer & Research Services Adjusted EBITDA $ (31,967 ) $ (2,468 ) $ (33,232 ) $ (4,925 ) Therapeutics Adjusted EBITDA (19,916 ) (15,051 ) (57,046 ) (38,886 ) Unallocated Corporate (12,129 ) (7,796 ) (30,692 ) (21,554 ) Total Adjusted EBITDA $ (64,012 ) $ (25,315 ) $ (120,970 ) $ (65,365 ) Reconciliation of net loss to Adjusted EBITDA Net loss $ (89,396 ) $ (44,645 ) $ (147,946 ) $ (116,606 ) Adjustments: Interest (income), net (76 ) (53 ) (213 ) (195 ) Other (income) expense, net (22 ) (445 ) (39 ) (1,318 ) Change in fair value of warrant liabilities (3,695 ) — (32,989 ) — Income tax benefit (3,512 ) — (3,512 ) — Depreciation and amortization 4,681 4,833 14,188 15,532 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 2,898 — 2,898 — Stock-based compensation expense 17,409 14,995 37,473 37,222 Acquisition-related costs 7,701 — 9,170 — Total Adjusted EBITDA $ (64,012 ) $ (25,315 ) $ (120,970 ) $ (65,365 )

23andMe Holding Co.

Reconciliation of GAAP Net Income Outlook to non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA Outlook

(in thousands)

(unaudited)