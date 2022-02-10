U.S. Continuing Medical Education Market Size to Reach $3,830.46 Millionby 2027 –Introduction to Next-Generation Simulation Technology for CME Aiding Growth - Arizton

Chicago, Feb. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- [206 Pages Report] The U.S. continuing medical education market size is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 5% during the period 2021−2027.



U.S. Continuing Medical Education Market Report Scope

REPORT ATTRIBUTE DETAILS MARKET SIZE (REVENUE) $3830.46 Million (2027) CAGR 5% (2022-2027) BASE YEAR 2021 FORECAST YEAR 2022-2027 MARKET SEGMENTS Delivery mode, specialty, and providers GEOGRAPHIC ANALYSIS US MAJOR VENDORS PROFILED 65

Healthcare is one of the most vital and oldest industries in the world. In healthcare industries, online and blended learning is replacing traditional classroom training significantly. Innovative methods of CME platforms are introduced into the market, such as cloud-based CME providers, simulation-based, live patients-based case discussions; unique ways are being followed to attract participants. However, during the emergence of the COVID-19 pandemic that has positively impacted CME programs; therefore, the demand for CME programs increased drastically.

This report considers the present scenario of the U.S. continuing medical education market and its market dynamics for 2021−2027. It covers a detailed overview of several growth enablers, restraints, and trends in the market. The study includes the demand and supply aspects of the market.

Key Highlights:

The US continuing medical education (CME) market would realize an absolute growth of over 41.21% in terms of revenue between 2021 and 2027.

In the US CME delivery mode segment, classroom training mode is dominating the market in current scenarios, but Arizton predicts that e-learning is growing at a CAGR of 9.91% in the forecasting year.

Physicians' membership organizations provide CME programs that are specifically developed per the needs of that specialization. NPOs provide CME programs to physicians that focus on the real cause and educate physicians without commercial elements in the programs.

The non-physician healthcare group comprises Nurses, Pharmacists, and healthcare employees. Nursing CE or CEUs are a popular and effective means of disseminating CME changes and advances. Nursing continuing education provides nurses the opportunity to learn and advance their own techniques in safe patient care.

In 2021, the publishing/educational company segment accounted for a 36.43% share of the US CME market. Publishing and educational companies play a significant role among CME providers, growing at a healthy CAGR of 6.80% during the forecast year.

There is high competition among vendors in the CME market. Every new vendor is coming up with a new delivery platform that is user-friendly and informative. CME providers are coming up with cloud-based CME programs and live patient interaction case discussions that are extremely informative and are in demand among physicians, thus increasing the competitiveness in the market.

U.S. Continuing Medical Education Market - Trends & Drivers

Continuing Medical Education (CME) is currently facing change through simulation technology with many years of experience in training and staff evaluation in various fields and professions. Interactive methods have been proposed as a tool used in CME by several CME providers. Moreover, smartphone-based online CME methods could offer greater flexibility during training as they improve access for geographically dispersed learners. CME platforms are undergoing several changes in the market. One such trend is a preference for shorter CME programs by physicians. Due to the ongoing trend of CME, several major CME education providers are coming up with new shorter duration courses that are interactive and attractive. Moreover, an upcoming startup in the CME market, also called The Netflix of CME," is offering subscribers a large library of CME content in exchange for a low monthly or annual fee. The adoption of the continuing medical education market is creating lucrative opportunities for vendors in the US market.

U.S. Continuing Medical Education Market - Segmentation

Market segmentation by Delivery Mode

Classroom Training

E-Learning

Regularly Scheduled Series

Journals

Others



Market segmentation by Speciality:

Oncology

Cardiology

Infectious Disease

Orthopedic

Dental

Primary Care

Gastroenterology

General Surgery

Pediatric

Allergy & Immunology

Endocrinology & Metabolism

Others

Market segmentation by Providers

NPOs

Publishing/Education Company

School Of Medicine

Hospital/Healthcare Delivery System

Others



Key Offerings:

Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2021−2027

Market Dynamics – Leading trends, growth drivers, restraints, and investment opportunities

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by delivery mode, speciality, and providers

Competitive Landscape – 65 key vendors are profiled in the report

U.S. Continuing Medical Education Market – Competitive Landscape

Most healthcare providers across the US focus on maintaining a high-quality healthcare system by employing a diverse pool of talented doctors, nurses, and paramedical professionals. Vendors in the CME market are start-up educational companies, branded medical schools, NGOs, physician associations, and insurance companies. In addition, military institutions also provide CME programs to physicians. Vendors are coming up with unique, innovative methods to attract customers. New players are focusing on developing creative platforms for CME, thereby increasing the competitiveness in the market. They are investing extensively in various development activities to enhance their methods of delivering CME programs, evaluating their outcomes among physicians. Vendors are increasingly focusing on launching innovative delivery methods to penetrate and tap the large growth potential of the market.

Key Vendors

AcademicCME

AffinityCE

Albert Einstein College of Medicine

AMA Ed Hub

American College of Cardiology

American Medical Seminars

American Society for Metabolic and Bariatric Surgery (ASMBS)

(ASMBS) Antidote Education Company

AO North America

Aspirus

AXIS Medical Education

Ballad Health

Baptist Health South Florida

Baylor College of Medicine

BorderRAC

Boston University School of Medicine (BUSM)

Brody School of Medicine East Carolina University

Bryan Health

Bureau of Infectious Disease and Laboratory Sciences

The Center for Forensic Psychiatry

The Carlat CME Institute

Cine-Med

CME Outfitters

CME Procedures

Continuing Education Company

COPIC Insurance Company

Curi

Current Reviews

EB Medicine

Essential CME

EXCEL CME

Florida Psychiatric Society

Forefront Collaborative

Great Valley Publishing Company

Georgia Chapter of the American College of Cardiology

Greeley Company

Haymarket Medical Education

HonorHealth

Indiana University School of Medicine

Kenes Group

Lowell General Hospital

MagMutual

The MEDICAL MUTUAL Liability Insurance Society Of Maryland

Medicus

Med Learning Group

Med-IQ

MedScape

MLMIC Insurance Company

NORCAL Mutual Insurance Company

Oakstone CME

Opus Medicus

Orthopaedic Trauma Association

Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health

PESI Healthcare

Relias

Research To Practice

Rockpointe Corporation

Stanford Medicine

Salus Global

The Society for Simulation in Healthcare

Tower Health

UpToDate

University of North Dakota

University of California, Irvine

World Class CME



