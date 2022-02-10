U.S. Continuing Medical Education Market Size to Reach $3,830.46 Millionby 2027 –Introduction to Next-Generation Simulation Technology for CME Aiding Growth - Arizton

Chicago, Feb. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- [206 Pages Report] The U.S. continuing medical education market size is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 5% during the period 2021−2027.
U.S. Continuing Medical Education Market Report Scope
|MARKET SIZE (REVENUE)
|$3830.46 Million (2027)
|CAGR
|5% (2022-2027)
|BASE YEAR
|2021
|FORECAST YEAR
|2022-2027
|MARKET SEGMENTS
|Delivery mode, specialty, and providers
|GEOGRAPHIC ANALYSIS
|US
|MAJOR VENDORS PROFILED
|65
Healthcare is one of the most vital and oldest industries in the world. In healthcare industries, online and blended learning is replacing traditional classroom training significantly. Innovative methods of CME platforms are introduced into the market, such as cloud-based CME providers, simulation-based, live patients-based case discussions; unique ways are being followed to attract participants. However, during the emergence of the COVID-19 pandemic that has positively impacted CME programs; therefore, the demand for CME programs increased drastically.
This report considers the present scenario of the U.S. continuing medical education market and its market dynamics for 2021−2027. It covers a detailed overview of several growth enablers, restraints, and trends in the market. The study includes the demand and supply aspects of the market.
Key Highlights:
- The US continuing medical education (CME) market would realize an absolute growth of over 41.21% in terms of revenue between 2021 and 2027.
- In the US CME delivery mode segment, classroom training mode is dominating the market in current scenarios, but Arizton predicts that e-learning is growing at a CAGR of 9.91% in the forecasting year.
- Physicians' membership organizations provide CME programs that are specifically developed per the needs of that specialization. NPOs provide CME programs to physicians that focus on the real cause and educate physicians without commercial elements in the programs.
- The non-physician healthcare group comprises Nurses, Pharmacists, and healthcare employees. Nursing CE or CEUs are a popular and effective means of disseminating CME changes and advances. Nursing continuing education provides nurses the opportunity to learn and advance their own techniques in safe patient care.
- In 2021, the publishing/educational company segment accounted for a 36.43% share of the US CME market. Publishing and educational companies play a significant role among CME providers, growing at a healthy CAGR of 6.80% during the forecast year.
- There is high competition among vendors in the CME market. Every new vendor is coming up with a new delivery platform that is user-friendly and informative. CME providers are coming up with cloud-based CME programs and live patient interaction case discussions that are extremely informative and are in demand among physicians, thus increasing the competitiveness in the market.
U.S. Continuing Medical Education Market - Trends & Drivers
Continuing Medical Education (CME) is currently facing change through simulation technology with many years of experience in training and staff evaluation in various fields and professions. Interactive methods have been proposed as a tool used in CME by several CME providers. Moreover, smartphone-based online CME methods could offer greater flexibility during training as they improve access for geographically dispersed learners. CME platforms are undergoing several changes in the market. One such trend is a preference for shorter CME programs by physicians. Due to the ongoing trend of CME, several major CME education providers are coming up with new shorter duration courses that are interactive and attractive. Moreover, an upcoming startup in the CME market, also called The Netflix of CME," is offering subscribers a large library of CME content in exchange for a low monthly or annual fee. The adoption of the continuing medical education market is creating lucrative opportunities for vendors in the US market.
U.S. Continuing Medical Education Market - Segmentation
Market segmentation by Delivery Mode
- Classroom Training
- E-Learning
- Regularly Scheduled Series
- Journals
- Others
Market segmentation by Speciality:
- Oncology
- Cardiology
- Infectious Disease
- Orthopedic
- Dental
- Primary Care
- Gastroenterology
- General Surgery
- Pediatric
- Allergy & Immunology
- Endocrinology & Metabolism
- Others
Market segmentation by Providers
- NPOs
- Publishing/Education Company
- School Of Medicine
- Hospital/Healthcare Delivery System
- Others
Key Offerings:
- Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2021−2027
- Market Dynamics – Leading trends, growth drivers, restraints, and investment opportunities
- Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by delivery mode, speciality, and providers
- Competitive Landscape – 65 key vendors are profiled in the report
U.S. Continuing Medical Education Market – Competitive Landscape
Most healthcare providers across the US focus on maintaining a high-quality healthcare system by employing a diverse pool of talented doctors, nurses, and paramedical professionals. Vendors in the CME market are start-up educational companies, branded medical schools, NGOs, physician associations, and insurance companies. In addition, military institutions also provide CME programs to physicians. Vendors are coming up with unique, innovative methods to attract customers. New players are focusing on developing creative platforms for CME, thereby increasing the competitiveness in the market. They are investing extensively in various development activities to enhance their methods of delivering CME programs, evaluating their outcomes among physicians. Vendors are increasingly focusing on launching innovative delivery methods to penetrate and tap the large growth potential of the market.
Key Vendors
- AcademicCME
- AffinityCE
- Albert Einstein College of Medicine
- AMA Ed Hub
- American College of Cardiology
- American Medical Seminars
- American Society for Metabolic and Bariatric Surgery (ASMBS)
- Antidote Education Company
- AO North America
- Aspirus
- AXIS Medical Education
- Ballad Health
- Baptist Health South Florida
- Baylor College of Medicine
- BorderRAC
- Boston University School of Medicine (BUSM)
- Brody School of Medicine East Carolina University
- Bryan Health
- Bureau of Infectious Disease and Laboratory Sciences
- The Center for Forensic Psychiatry
- The Carlat CME Institute
- Cine-Med
- CME Outfitters
- CME Procedures
- Continuing Education Company
- COPIC Insurance Company
- Curi
- Current Reviews
- EB Medicine
- Essential CME
- EXCEL CME
- Florida Psychiatric Society
- Forefront Collaborative
- Great Valley Publishing Company
- Georgia Chapter of the American College of Cardiology
- Greeley Company
- Haymarket Medical Education
- HonorHealth
- Indiana University School of Medicine
- Kenes Group
- Lowell General Hospital
- MagMutual
- The MEDICAL MUTUAL Liability Insurance Society Of Maryland
- Medicus
- Med Learning Group
- Med-IQ
- MedScape
- MLMIC Insurance Company
- NORCAL Mutual Insurance Company
- Oakstone CME
- Opus Medicus
- Orthopaedic Trauma Association
- Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health
- PESI Healthcare
- Relias
- Research To Practice
- Rockpointe Corporation
- Stanford Medicine
- Salus Global
- The Society for Simulation in Healthcare
- Tower Health
- UpToDate
- University of North Dakota
- University of California, Irvine
- World Class CME
Explore our healthcare & lifesciences profile to know more about the industry.
