Clover Health to Present at Citi's 2022 Virtual Healthcare Conference on February 24, 2022

FRANKLIN, Tenn., Feb. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clover Health (Nasdaq: CLOV), a technology company committed to improving health equity for seniors, today announced that its CEO, Vivek Garipalli, and President, Andrew Toy, will present at Citi's 2022 Virtual Healthcare Conference on Thursday, February 24, 2022, at 2:45 p.m. Eastern Time.



A live webcast of the presentation will be accessible from Clover Health's investor relations website at https://investors.cloverhealth.com/. An archived replay of the presentation will be available from the same website for 12 months following the live presentation.

About Clover Health:

Clover Health (Nasdaq: CLOV) is a physician enablement company focused on seniors who have historically lacked access to affordable, high-quality healthcare. Our strategy is underpinned by our proprietary software platform, the Clover Assistant, which is designed to aggregate patient data from across the health ecosystem to support clinical decision-making and improve health outcomes. We operate two distinct lines of business: affordable Medicare Advantage plans with extensive benefits; and the infrastructure for physicians to participate in value-based care through CMS’ Global and Professional Direct Contracting Model. Clover’s corporate headquarters are in Franklin, Tenn.

