Surgalign Holdings, Inc. Announces Proposed Public Offering

DEERFIELD, Ill., Feb. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Surgalign Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: SRGA) (“Surgalign”), a global medical technology company focused on elevating the standard of care by driving the evolution of digital health, today announced that it intends to offer and sell, subject to market and other conditions, shares of its common stock (or common stock equivalents in lieu thereof) and warrants to purchase shares of common stock in an underwritten public offering. Surgalign expects to grant the underwriter a 30-day option to purchase additional shares of its common stock and/or warrants at the public offering price, less the underwriting discounts and commissions. All of the securities to be sold in the offering are to be offered by Surgalign.



The offering is subject to market and other conditions, and there can be no assurance as to whether or when the offering may be completed.

H.C. Wainwright & Co. is acting as the sole book-running manager for the proposed public offering.

Surgalign intends to use the net proceeds from the offering for working capital and general corporate purposes, including preparation for approval, utilization and ongoing development of its digital health offerings.

The offering is being made only by means of a prospectus supplement and accompanying base prospectus. Surgalign has filed a shelf registration on Form S-3 (File No. 333-259893) (including a base prospectus) with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), which was declared effective on December 28, 2021. A preliminary prospectus supplement and accompanying base prospectus relating to the offering will be filed with the SEC and will be available on the SEC’s website, located at www.sec.gov . Electronic copies of the preliminary prospectus supplement and the accompanying base prospectus for the offering may be obtained, when available, by contacting H.C. Wainwright & Co., LLC, at 430 Park Ave., New York, New York 10022, by telephone at (212) 856-5711, or by email at placements@hcwco.com. Prospective investors should read the preliminary prospectus supplement and accompanying base prospectus and other documents Surgalign has filed or will file with the SEC for more complete information about Surgalign and the proposed public offering.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy the securities in this offering, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or other jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to the registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or other jurisdiction.

About Surgalign Holdings, Inc.

Surgalign Holdings, Inc. is a global medical technology company committed to the promise of digital health to drive transformation across the surgical landscape. Uniquely aligned and resourced to advance the standard of care, the company is building technologies physicians and other health providers will look to for what is truly possible for their patients. Surgalign is focused on developing solutions that predictably deliver superior clinical and economic outcomes. Surgalign markets products throughout the United States and in more than 50 countries worldwide through an expanding network of top independent distributors. Surgalign is headquartered in Deerfield, IL, with commercial, innovation and design centers in San Diego, CA, Warsaw and Poznan, Poland and Wurmlingen, Germany.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, without limitation, statements related to the terms, timing and completion of the proposed public offering and the intended use of proceeds from the proposed public offering. These forward-looking statements are based on management’s current expectations, estimates and projections about our industry, our management’s beliefs and certain assumptions made by our management. Words such as “anticipates,” “expects,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “seeks,” “estimates,” variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to various risks and uncertainties, including market and other conditions and the risks identified in Surgalign’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and other filings with the SEC. Our actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results reflected in these forward-looking statements. Copies of Surgalign’s SEC filings may be obtained without charge by visiting Surgalign’s website at www.surgalign.com or the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. We undertake no obligation to update these forward-looking statements except as may be required by law.

