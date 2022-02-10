Celldex to Present at the 11th Annual SVB Leerink Global Healthcare Conference

HAMPTON, N.J., Feb. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX) today announced that senior management will participate in a virtual fireside chat at the 11th Annual SVB Leerink Global Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, February 16, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. ET.



A webcast of the presentation will be available on the "Events & Presentations" page of the "Investors & Media" section of the Celldex website. A replay will be available for 30 days following the event.

About Celldex Therapeutics, Inc.

Celldex is a clinical stage biotechnology company dedicated to developing monoclonal and bispecific antibodies that address devastating diseases for which available treatments are inadequate. Our pipeline includes antibody-based therapeutics which have the ability to engage the human immune system and/or directly affect critical pathways to improve the lives of patients with inflammatory diseases and many forms of cancer. Visit www.celldex.com.

