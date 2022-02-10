SiriusPoint Announces Date for Fourth Quarter 2021 Earnings Release

HAMILTON, Bermuda, Feb. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SiriusPoint Ltd. (NYSE: SPNT) (“SiriusPoint” or the “Company”) today announced that it is planning to release its fourth quarter 2021 financial results after the market close on Thursday, February 24, 2022. The Company will also hold a conference call to discuss its financial results at 8:30 am (Eastern Time) on Friday, February 25, 2022.



The conference call can be accessed by dialing 1-877-451-6152 (domestic) or 1-201-389-0879 (international) and asking for the SiriusPoint Ltd. Fourth Quarter 2021 Earnings Call. A replay will be available approximately two hours after the conclusion of the call and can be accessed by dialing 1-844-512-2921, or for international callers 1-412-317-6671, and providing the passcode 13727160. The replay will be available until 11:59 pm (Eastern Time) on March 11, 2022.

Interested investors and other parties may also listen to a simultaneous webcast of the live conference call by logging onto the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at www.siriuspt.com. The online replay will be available on the Company's website immediately following the call.

About SiriusPoint

SiriusPoint Ltd. (SiriusPoint) is a global insurer and reinsurer providing solutions to clients and brokers in almost 150 countries. Bermuda-headquartered with offices around the world, we are listed on the New York Stock Exchange (SPNT). With over $3 billion total capital, SiriusPoint's operating companies have a financial strength rating of A- (Excellent) from AM Best, S&P and Fitch. For more information, please visit www.siriuspt.com.

