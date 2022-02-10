Seneca Foods Reports Sales and Earnings for the Nine Months Ended January 1, 2022

MARION, N.Y., Feb. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Seneca Foods Corporation (NASDAQ: SENEA, SENEB) today announced financial results for the third quarter and nine months ended January 1, 2022.



Executive Summary (vs. year-ago, third quarter results):

Net sales for the third quarter of fiscal 2022 totaled $445.6 million compared to $484.4 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2021.

Gross margin as a percentage of net sales for the third quarter is 10.1% in 2022 as compared to 16.0% in 2021.

Paul Palmby, President and Chief Executive Officer of Seneca Foods stated, “The Company delivered a solid performance in the third quarter of fiscal 2022 despite a large LIFO charge to the quarter and year to date being caused by higher input costs. Total net sales are down compared to prior year, which was expected given the 2020 COVID-19 related pantry loading and the Truitt divesture that happened during fiscal 2021. We remain focused on mitigating supply chain, labor and inflation related impacts.”

Executive Summary (vs. year-ago, year-to-date results):

Net sales for the nine months ended January 1, 2022 totaled $1,052.9 million compared to $1,162.9 million for the nine months ended December 26, 2020.

Gross margin as a percentage of net sales for the nine months ended January 1, 2022 is 11.5% as compared to 15.1% for the nine months ended December 26, 2020.

About Seneca Foods Corporation

Seneca Foods is one of North America’s leading providers of packaged fruits and vegetables, with facilities located throughout the United States. Its high quality products are primarily sourced from over 1,600 American farms. Seneca holds the largest share of the retail private label, food service, and export canned vegetable markets, distributing to over 90 countries. Products are also sold under the highly regarded brands of Libby’s®, Aunt Nellie’s®, Green Valley®, CherryMan®, READ®, and Seneca labels, including Seneca snack chips. Seneca’s common stock is traded on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbols “SENEA” and “SENEB”. SENEA is included in the S&P SmallCap 600, Russell 2000 and Russell 3000 indices.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures Operating Income Excluding LIFO and Plant Restructuring Impact, EBITDA and FIFO EBITDA



Operating income excluding LIFO and plant restructuring, EBITDA and FIFO EBITDA are non-GAAP financial measures. The Company believes these non-GAAP financial measures provide a basis for comparison to companies that do not use LIFO or have plant restructuring to enhance the understanding of the Company’s historical operating performance. The Company does not intend for this information to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for other measures prepared in accordance with GAAP. Set forth below is a reconciliation of reported Operating Income excluding LIFO and plant restructuring.

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended January 1, December 26, January 1, December 26, 2022 2020 2022 2020 (In thousands) (In thousands) Operating income, as reported: $ 23,664 $ 90,560 $ 63,210 $ 148,545 LIFO charge (credit) 19,015 (4,656 ) 30,654 (4,268 ) Plant restructuring (credit) charge (110 ) (118 ) 3 169 Operating income, excluding LIFO and plant restructuring impact $ 42,569 $ 85,786 $ 93,867 $ 144,446

Set forth below is a reconciliation of reported net earnings to EBITDA and FIFO EBITDA (earnings before interest, income taxes, depreciation, amortization, non-cash charges and credits related to the LIFO inventory valuation method). The Company does not intend for this information to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for other measures prepared in accordance with GAAP.

Nine Months Ended January 1, December 26, EBITDA and FIFO EBITDA: 2022 2020 (In thousands) Net earnings $ 44,454 $ 111,271 Income tax expense 13,767 29,479 Interest expense, net of interest income 4,183 4,586 Depreciation and amortization 27,048 24,302 Interest amortization (181 ) (206 ) EBITDA 89,271 169,432 LIFO charge (credit) 30,654 (4,268 ) FIFO EBITDA $ 119,925 $ 165,164

Forward-Looking Information

The information contained in this release contains, or may contain, forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements appear in a number of places in this release and include statements regarding the intent, belief or current expectations of the Company or its officers (including statements preceded by, followed by or that include the words “believes,” “expects,” “anticipates” or similar expressions) with respect to various matters.

Because such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such statements, which speak only as of the date the statements were made. Among the factors that could cause actual results to differ materially are:

general economic and business conditions;

cost and availability of commodities and other raw materials such as vegetables, steel and packaging materials;

transportation costs;

climate and weather affecting growing conditions and crop yields;

the availability of financing;

leverage and the Company’s ability to service and reduce its debt;

potential impact of COVID-19 related issues at our facilities;

an overall labor shortage, lack of skilled labor, labor inflation or increased turnover impacting the Company’s ability to recruit and retain employees;

foreign currency exchange and interest rate fluctuations;

effectiveness of the Company’s marketing and trade promotion programs;

changing consumer preferences;

competition;

product liability claims;

the loss of significant customers or a substantial reduction in orders from these customers;

the ability to protect information systems against, or effectively respond to, a cybersecurity incident or other disruption;

changes in, or the failure or inability to comply with, U.S., foreign and local governmental regulations, including environmental and health and safety regulations; and

other risks discussed elsewhere in this report and the Company’s other public filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.



Except for ongoing obligations to disclose material information as required by the federal securities laws, the Company does not undertake any obligation to release publicly any revisions to any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of the filing of this report or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

Contact:

Timothy J. Benjamin, Chief Financial Officer

315-926-8100

Seneca Foods Corporation Unaudited Selected Financial Data For the Periods Ended January 1, 2022 and December 26, 2020 (In thousands of dollars, except share data) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended January 1, December 26, January 1, December 26, 2022 2020 2022 2020 Net sales $ 445,593 $ 484,392 $ 1,052,891 $ 1,162,851 Plant restructuring (credit) charge (note 2) $ (110 ) $ (118 ) $ 3 $ 169 Other operating loss (income) , net (note 3) $ 399 $ (35,351 ) $ 681 $ (33,716 ) Operating income (note 1) $ 23,664 $ 90,560 $ 63,210 $ 148,545 (Income) loss from equity investment - (728 ) 7,775 752 Other (income) loss (2,218 ) (234 ) (6,969 ) 2,457 Interest expense, net 1,505 1,531 4,183 4,586 Earnings before income taxes $ 24,377 $ 89,991 $ 58,221 $ 140,750 Income tax expense 5,713 17,531 13,767 29,479 Net earnings $ 18,664 $ 72,460 $ 44,454 $ 111,271 Basic earnings per common share $ 2.16 $ 7.96 $ 5.02 $ 12.18 Diluted earnings per common share $ 2.14 $ 7.90 $ 4.98 $ 12.09



