ATN to Host Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Financial Results Conference Call on February 24, 2022

BEVERLY, Mass., Feb. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ATN International, Inc. (“ATN” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: ATNI), a leading provider of digital infrastructure and communications services, announced today that it will release fourth quarter and full year 2021 results on Wednesday, February 23, 2022, after market close. The Company will host a conference call to discuss its results at 12:00 p.m. ET on Thursday, February 24, 2022.



Dial-in information for the conference call is as follows:

Call Date: Thursday, February 24, 2022

Call Time: 12:00 p.m. ET

Call Dial-ins: (877) 734-4582 (US/Canada), (678) 905-9376 (International)

Conference ID: 3769601

Investors also can listen to a live audio webcast of the conference call and view the presentation slides by visiting the "Events & Presentations" section of the company's Investor Relations website at https://ir.atni.com/events-and-presentations. A replay of the conference call will be available at the same location beginning at approximately 2:00 p.m. ET on the same day.

