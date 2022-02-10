SBA Administrator Guzman to visit with Small Business Owners in Des Moines, Iowa on Monday

Administrator Guzman joins U.S. Representative Cindy Axne to highlight economic recovery and growth

| Source: United States Small Business Administration United States Small Business Administration

Washington, DC,

Des Moines, IA, Feb. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On Monday, February 14, Administrator Isabella Casillas Guzman, head of the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) and the voice for America’s 32.5 million small businesses in President Biden’s Cabinet, will visit the Des Moines, Iowa metro area. Administrator Guzman will join U.S.  Representative Cindy Axne to highlight the economic impact of President Joe Biden’s American Rescue Plan and the SBA’s Shuttered Venue Operators Grant Program. The two leaders will meet with small business owners who utilized various SBA programs to assist with their economic recovery and discuss their continuing needs as our communities recover from the impacts of COVID-19.

This visit marks the Administrator’s first official visit to the Des Moines area. Since May 2021, Administrator Guzman has visited 24 states and U.S. territories, including Puerto Rico. 

Media are invited to join specific stops and must RSVP by 5:00 p.m. ET on Sunday, February 13, 2022, for credentialing and trip locations. 

WHEN:

Monday, February 14, 2022

WHERE:

Des Moines, Iowa Metro Area

WHO:

Administrator Isabella Casillas Guzman, U.S. Small Business Administration

Representative Cindy Axne, Iowa’s 3rd Congressional District

WHY:

Administrator Guzman is traveling to Des Moines, Iowa, to highlight the economic impact of President Joe Biden’s American Rescue Plan and the SBA’s Shuttered Venue Operators Grant Program.

MEDIA RSVP: Please RSVP to Thomas “Dave” Lentell at thomas.lentell@sba.gov with a reporter’s name and press outlet. Additionally, one-on-one interviews with Administrator Guzman may be requested. 

Small businesses are the engine of our national economy, with 32.5 million small businesses nationwide and 240,000 small businesses in Iowa. Over 98 percent of all businesses in Iowa are small businesses, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.

