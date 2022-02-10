Backblaze to Crowdsource Questions from Retail Investors for Q4’21 Earnings Call on February 17

SAN MATEO, Calif., Feb. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Backblaze, Inc. (Nasdaq: BLZE), a leading storage cloud platform, today announced that retail investors holding Backblaze stock will be able to submit and upvote questions to management in advance of its Q4’21 earnings call. To participate, investors must visit the Say Connect platform at:



https://app.saytechnologies.com/backblaze-2021-q4

Backblaze is partnering with Say Technologies (“Say”), which has built an innovative communication platform to make it easier for investors to communicate with management. Backblaze will utilize the Say platform to solicit questions from investors ahead of its earnings call on February 17, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. PT.

Verified retail and institutional shareholders will be able to submit and upvote questions. Subject to time constraints, management will address a selection of the questions relating to Backblaze business and financial results on the earnings call. Retail investors who are not current holders of Backblaze stock can submit questions to ir@backblaze.com . Questions can be submitted through February 16, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. PT.

“Backblaze is a company with a bold mission to become the leading independent cloud for data storage. As part of that mission, we’ve always aimed to cultivate transparency with our customers, partners and employees. We aim to extend that approach to how we operate as a public company,” said Gleb Budman, Chief Executive Officer of Backblaze. “Just like developers, businesses, and individuals deserve access to the power of the public cloud as enabled by B2 Cloud Storage, investors, whether they be small or large, deserve to have opportunities to interact with company management, just like the largest financial institutions. By partnering with Say, we wish to engage with our retail investors as key stakeholders on our journey.”

“We’re excited that Backblaze has partnered with Say to more meaningfully connect with its investors ahead of its Q4 2021 earnings call” said Zach Hascoe, co-founder of Say Technologies. “Backblaze is joining a growing number of public companies looking to build a productive and transparent engagement channel with their shareholders.”

Investors and analysts interested in listening to the earnings conference call or webcast may use the following methods to attend:

Attend the webcast here: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/rz373w9p .

Register to listen by phone here: http://www.directeventreg.com/registration/event/4842388 .

Phone registrants will receive dial-in information via email.



An archive of the webcast will be available shortly after its completion on the Investor Relations page of the Backblaze website at https://ir.backblaze.com .

