Tucows Reports Financial Results for Fourth Quarter 2021

TORONTO, Feb. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX, TSX:TC), a global internet services leader, today reported its financial results for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2021. All figures are in U.S. dollars.



Note on the Financial Impact of Tucows’ Sale of Ting Mobile Customer Relationships and Transition to Mobile Services Enabler Platform:

As previously announced, effective August 1, 2020 most of Tucows’ mobile customers relationships were sold to DISH Networks (“DISH”) as part of Tucows’ transition of its mobile business to a Mobile Services Enabler (MSE) model from a Mobile Virtual Network Operator (MVNO) model, under which DISH became Tucows’ first

MSE customer. Accordingly, the results of the Mobile Services segment for the full year 2021 reflect operations under the new MSE model for the entire year compared to the year ended 2020 being composed of approximately five months of operations under the new MSE model and approximately seven months of operations under Tucows’ previous MVNO model.

Under the terms of the earn out arrangement for the Ting customer base acquired by DISH, the income generated by the customer base acquired by DISH is recognized (net of expenses) as “Other Income” under the heading “Gain on Sale of Ting Customer Assets”. As a result, revenue and gross margin for the Mobile Services segment for the 2021 year were impacted by the significantly larger MVNO contribution 2020. Tucows will recognize platform fees for customers owned by DISH under the Ting brand as well as customers under other DISH brands that are added to Tucows’ MSE platform, as Mobile Platform Services revenue under the terms of the MSE Agreement signed with DISH. For more information, see Tucows’ Financial Statements and Management Discussion and Analysis for the third quarter of 2021.

Summary Financial Results

(Unaudited) % Change Net revenues 82,476 70,784 16.5 % 304,337 311,202 (2.2 %) Gross Profit 24,577 17,428 41.0 % 78,293 85,485 (8.4 %) Gain on Sale of Ting Customer Assets, net1 4,263 6,522 (34.6 %) 20,030 7,612 163.1 % Net income (1,967 ) 2,068 (195.1 %) 3,364 5,775 (41.7 %) Basic earnings per common share (0.18 ) 0.19 (194.1 %) 0.32 0.55 (42.1 %) Adjusted EBITDA1 12,736 12,847 (0.9 %) 48,821 50,972 (4.2 %) Net cash provided by operating activities 10,542 1,637 544.0 % 29,637 36,081 (17.9 %)

Summary of Revenues, Gross Profit and Adjusted EBITDA

(Unaudited) Fiber Internet Services: Fiber Internet Services 8,577 5,049 5,771 3,130 (3,564 ) (835 ) Mobile Services: Retail Mobile Services 2,523 1,806 753 821 Mobile Platform Services 5,542 188 5,393 132 Other Professional Services 4,473 1,959 2,692 256 Total Mobile Services 12,538 3,953 8,838 1,209 8,597 4,733 Domain Services: Wholesale Domain Services 47,137 47,463 10,516 10,312 Value Added Services 5,518 5,097 4,843 4,257 Total Wholesale 52,655 52,560 15,359 14,569 Retail 8,706 9,222 4,329 4,783 Total Domain Services 61,361 61,782 19,688 19,352 11,640 12,132 Network Expenses: Network, other costs n/a n/a (4,474 ) (2,681 ) n/a n/a Network, depreciation and amortization costs n/a n/a (5,347 ) (3,582 ) n/a n/a Network, impairment n/a n/a 101 n/a n/a n/a Total Network expenses n/a n/a (9,720 ) (6,263 ) n/a n/a Total 82,476 70,784 24,577 17,428 n/a n/a



“Tucows delivered another quarter of solid financial performance, highlighted by year-over-year increases in net revenue and gross profit of 17% and 41%, respectively, driven by growth in the Ting Fiber Internet customer base and the significantly higher contribution of our Mobile Services Enabler platform a year after its launch,” said Elliot Noss, President and Chief Executive Officer, Tucows Inc.“ Adjusted EBITDA decreased slightly by 0.9% year-over-year as we continued to invest in the Ting Fiber Internet opportunity, with the fourth quarter seeing another record for capital expenditure on our Fiber network.”

“The fourth quarter concluded a year of both solid financial results and strategic achievements across the Company. Tucows Domain Services posted a record year for both gross margin and adjusted EBITDA as that business reached a new, higher steady state level following the pandemic related growth of 2020. The first full year of our Mobile Services Enabler business, recently rebranded as our Communication Service Provider software platform, Wavelo, was very much in line with our expectations, as we focused on supporting the success of our first customer, DISH. 2021 also saw significant progress on the accelerated build of the Ting Fiber Internet network, with a 61% increase in capital expenditure, 48% increase in the number of serviceable addresses, and a more than 66% expansion of our subscriber base. All of this positions Tucows to continue to ramp investment of the consistent, strong cash flows generated by Tucows Domain Services and the Wavelo CSP Platform in the outsized Ting Fiber Internet opportunity.”

Financial Results



Net revenue for the fourth quarter of 2021 increased 17% to $82.5 million from $70.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2020. The increase was the result of growth in revenue from the Fiber Internet Services business and both the Mobile Platform Services and Other Professional Services components of the Mobile Services Enabler business.

Gross profit for the fourth quarter of 2021 increased 41% to $24.6 million from $17.4 million for the fourth quarter of 2020. The increase was driven by the same factors as net revenue.

Net loss for the fourth quarter of 2021 was $2.0 million, or a loss of $0.18 per share, compared with net income of $2.1 million, or $0.19 per share, for the fourth quarter of 2020 with the loss driven by a higher effective tax rate.

Adjusted EBITDA1 for the fourth quarter of 2021 decreased 0.9% to $12.7 million from $12.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2020. The modest decline in adjusted EBITDA1 reflects the continued investment in Fiber Internet Services.

Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the fourth quarter of 2021 were $9.1 million compared with $5.5 million at the end of the third quarter of 2021 and $8.3 million at the end of the fourth quarter of 2020.

Tucows reports all financial information required in accordance with United States generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). Along with this information, to assist financial statement users in an assessment of our historical performance, the Company typically discloses and discusses a non-GAAP financial measure, adjusted EBITDA, in press releases and on investor conference calls and related events that exclude certain non-cash and other charges as the Company believes that the non-GAAP information enhances investors' overall understanding of our financial performance.

The Company believes that the provision of this supplemental non-GAAP measure allows investors to evaluate the operational and financial performance of the Company’s core business using similar evaluation measures to those used by management. The Company uses adjusted EBITDA to measure its performance and prepare its budgets. Since adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial performance measure, the Company’s calculation of adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies; and should not be considered in isolation, as a substitute for, or superior to measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP. Because adjusted EBITDA is calculated before certain recurring cash charges, including interest expense and taxes, and is not adjusted for capital expenditures or other recurring cash requirements of the business, it should not be considered as a liquidity measure. Non-GAAP financial measures do not reflect a comprehensive system of accounting and may differ from non-GAAP financial measures with the same or similar captions that are used by other companies and/or analysts and may differ from period to period. The Company endeavors to compensate for these limitations by providing the relevant disclosure of the items excluded in the calculation of adjusted EBITDA to net income based on U.S. GAAP, which should be considered when evaluating the Company's results. Tucows strongly encourages investors to review its financial information in its entirety and not to rely on a single financial measure.

The Company’s adjusted EBITDA definition excludes depreciation, impairment and loss on disposition of property and equipment, amortization of intangible assets, income tax provision, interest expense (net), accretion of contingent consideration, stock-based compensation, asset impairment, gains and losses from unrealized foreign currency transactions and costs that are one-time in nature and not indicative of on-going performance (profitability), including acquisition and transition costs. Gains and losses from unrealized foreign currency transactions removes the unrealized effect of the change in the mark-to-market values on outstanding unhedged foreign currency contracts, as well as the unrealized effect from the translation of monetary accounts denominated in non-U.S. dollars to U.S. dollars.

The following table reconciles adjusted EBITDA to income before provision for income taxes (dollars in thousands):

(Unaudited) Adjusted EBITDA 12,736 12,847 48,821 50,972 Depreciation of property and equipment 5,254 3,377 17,986 12,632 Impairment and loss on disposition of property and equipment (100 ) (17 ) 435 1,621 Amortization of intangible assets 2,756 2,644 10,007 11,420 Impairment of definite life intangible assets - - - 1,431 Disposal of Ting Mobile customer assets - - - 3,513 Interest expense, net 1,509 855 4,617 3,611 Accretion of contingent consideration 98 86 383 344 Stock-based compensation 1,235 1,054 4,592 3,718 Unrealized loss (gain) on change in fair value of forward contracts - (237 ) 606 (500 ) Unrealized loss (gain) on foreign exchange revaluation of foreign denominated monetary assets and liabilities 39 (19 ) 219 461 Acquisition and transition costs* 671 441 2,706 1,961 Income before provision for income taxes 1,274 4,663 7,270 10,760 *Acquisition and other costs represent transaction-related expenses, transitional expenses, such as redundant post-acquisition expenses, primarily related to our acquisitions Cedar in January 2020 and Simply Bits in November 2021 and disposition of certain Ting Mobile assets in August 2020. Expenses include severance or transitional costs associated with department, operational or overall company restructuring efforts, including geographic alignments.



Management Commentary

At 6:00 p.m. ET today, Thursday February 10, management’s pre-recorded audio commentary (and transcript) discussing the quarter and outlook for the Company will be posted to the Tucows website at http://www.tucows.com/investors/financials . Prior to reading/listening to management’s commentary on the quarter, interested parties are invited to watch a business background reporting update video by Tucows’ President and Chief Executive Officer, Elliot Noss, which was posted at 5:05 p.m. ET today, Thursday, February 10, on the Investors, videos, decks and reports page of the Investors section of the Company’s web site: https://www.tucows.com/investors/investor-videos/ .

In lieu of a live question and answer period, for the subsequent eight days, until Friday, February 18, shareholders, analysts and prospective investors can submit questions to Tucows’ management at ir@tucows.com . Management will post responses to questions of general interest (audio recording and transcript) to the Company’s website at http://www.tucows.com/investors/financials/ on Thursday, March 3, at approximately 4 pm ET. All questions will receive a response, however, questions of a more specific nature may be responded to directly.

Tucows helps connect more people to the benefit of internet access through communications service technology, domain services, and fiber-optic internet infrastructure.





Tucows Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Income

(Dollar amounts in thousands of U.S. dollars)

Tucows Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(Dollar amounts in thousands of U.S. dollars)

Operating activities: Net income for the period $ (1 967 ) $ 2 068 $ 3 364 $ 5 775 Items not involving cash: Depreciation of property and equipment 5 258 3 377 17 986 12 632 Impairment of property and equipment (101 ) - 201 1 638 Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs 98 67 300 269 Amortization of intangible assets 2 754 2 644 10 007 11 420 Net amortization contract costs (273 ) (3 ) (717 ) 106 Impairment of definite life intangible assets - - - 1 431 Other - - - 223 Accretion of contingent consideration 96 86 383 344 Deferred income taxes (recovery) 40 (3 012 ) (1 328 ) (3 939 ) Excess tax benefits on share-based compensation expense (686 ) (353 ) (1 554 ) (861 ) Net Right of use operating assets/Operating lease liability (55 ) (44 ) (2 204 ) 205 Loss on disposal of domain names - 2 1 17 Loss (gain) on change in the fair value of forward contracts - (237 ) 606 (500 ) Disposal of Ting Mobile customer assets - - - 3 513 Stock-based compensation 1 235 1 054 4 592 3 718 Change in non-cash operating working capital: Accounts receivable 868 (2 951 ) 1 586 (281 ) Contract asset 2 005 - (778 ) - Inventory 449 (736 ) (787 ) 945 Prepaid expenses and deposits (2 100 ) (3 142 ) (3 974 ) (3 459 ) Deferred costs of fulfillment 485 2 174 (1 645 ) (1 899 ) Income taxes recoverable 1 108 2 589 (1 394 ) 908 Accounts payable 1 779 (1 664 ) 4 068 (902 ) Accrued liabilities 2 918 710 4 859 376 Customer deposits 908 1 030 645 1 493 Deferred revenue (4 237 ) (1 985 ) (4 495 ) 2 942 Accreditation fees payable (38 ) (40 ) (83 ) (33 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 10 542 1 634 29 637 36 081 Financing activities: Proceeds received on exercise of stock options 1 974 307 4 818 985 Payment of tax obligations resulting from net exercise of stock options - (77 ) (387 ) (556 ) Repurchase of common stock - - - (3 281 ) Proceeds received on loan payable 41 000 8 000 69 000 8 000 Payment of loan payable costs (296 ) - (296 ) (32 ) Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities 42 678 8 230 73 136 5 116 Investing activities: Proceeds on disposal of property and equipment 510 - 510 - Additions to property and equipment (23 082 ) (11 708 ) (73 175 ) (44 437 ) Acquisition of Cedar Holdings Group, net of cash of $66 - - - (8 770 ) Acquisition of Simply Bits, net of cash of $801 (24 028 ) - (24 028 ) - Acquisition of Uniregistry (2 499 ) - (2 499 ) - Acquisition of intangible assets (551 ) - (774 ) (72 ) Investment in securities - - (2 012 ) - Net cash used in investing activities (49 651 ) (11 708 ) (101 979 ) (53 279 ) (Decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents 3 570 (1 844 ) 794 (12 082 ) Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 5 535 10 155 8 311 20 393 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 9 105 $ 8 311 $ 9 105 $ 8 311 Supplemental cash flow information: Interest paid $ 1 429 $ 813 $ 4 485 $ 3 573 Income taxes paid, net $ 2 771 $ 3 477 $ 8 828 $ 8 926 Supplementary disclosure of non-cash investing and financing activities: Property and equipment acquired during the period not yet paid for $ 99 $ 1 129 $ 99 $ 1 129 Fair value of shares issues for acquisition of Cedar Holdings Group - $ - $ - $ 2 000 Fair value of contingent consideration for acquisition of Cedar Holdings Group - $ - $ - $ 3 072









(unaudited) 2021 (unaudited) 2020 (unaudited) 2021 (unaudited) 2020 (unaudited) Adjusted EBITDA $ 12 736 $ 12 847 $ 48 821 $ 50 972 Depreciation of property and equipment 5 254 3 377 17 986 12 632 Impairment and loss on disposition of property and equipment (100 ) (17 ) 435 1 621 Amortization of intangible assets 2 756 2 644 10 007 11 420 Impairment of indefinite life intangible assets - - - 1 431 Write-down on disposal of Ting Mobile assets - - - 3 513 Interest expense, net 1 509 855 4 617 3 611 Accretion of contingent consideration 98 86 383 344 Stock-based compensation 1 235 1 054 4 592 3 718 Unrealized loss (gain) on change in fair value of forward contracts - (237 ) 606 (500 ) Unrealized loss (gain) on foreign exchange revaluation of foreign denominated

monetary assets and liabilities 39 (19 ) 219 461 Acquisition and other costs1 671 441 2 706 1 961 Income before provision for income taxes $ 1 274 $ 4 663 $ 7 270

1Acquisition and other costs represent transaction-related expenses, transitional expenses, such as redundant post-acquisition expenses, primarily related to our acquisitions Cedar in January 2020 and Simply Bits in November 2021 and disposition of certain Ting Mobile assets in August 2020. Expenses include severance or transitional costs associated with department, operational or overall company restructuring efforts, including geographic alignments.

