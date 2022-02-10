Heyday Marketing Enters 2022 With a 'Marketing Agency of the Year Award' and Big Plans for Continued Growth

MIAMI, Feb. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- At the heels of being honored by The South Florida Hispanic Chamber of Commerce (SFLHCC) as the "Marketing Agency of the Year" during its 27th Annual Sunshine awards, Heyday Marketing enters 2022 ready to continue its groundbreaking marketing and public relations work, allowing its clients to stand out and shine in a rapidly changing marketing landscape.

Since 2015, Heyday's innovative work has allowed a vast number of both small and large businesses to prosper by creating effective and unique marketing campaigns. Rated a near-perfect 4.9 stars on Google, the brand upholds a rare standard of exceptional customer service and communication, separating the agency from its competitors. To HeyDay, proving measurable results from its marketing, public relations and brand-building tactics is always a priority and has been part of its continued success. More than just creating and executing creative campaigns, Heyday proves their effectiveness with real metrics and quantitative data, building a culture of trust and accountability with its clients.

"We highly appreciate all of our partners and clients who trust us with something as important as their business and more importantly, the team that works tirelessly behind the scenes as they power Heyday into new heights," said Eduardo Moya, Director of Heyday Marketing.

Heyday's team is comprised of over 40 diverse and unique individuals who are passionate about what they do and are constantly evolving within this dynamic industry. Aside from its stellar work, what makes Heyday stand out from other marketing agencies is its family-oriented culture and the genuine desire among each team member to help their clients grow and succeed.

Heyday Marketing will continue to flourish in 2022 by helping businesses prosper with the use of functional and innovative marketing tactics, and always being steps ahead of the competition and ever-growing marketing landscape. The agency is continuously expanding and bringing on new clients and landed its biggest client before the start of the year, MMM. As the year continues, HeyDay will continue expanding its team with more motivated and passionate individuals who are eager to help companies grow and who are committed to building their skills in the Marketing and Public Relations field.

Heyday Marketing is located at 141 Sevilla Ave, Coral Gables, FL 33134. To request a quote or for general inquiries, call 305-783-3407, email emoya@heydaymarketing.com or visit us online at www.HeyDayMarketing.com. Check out our blog at www.heydaymarketing.com/blog, where we provide free resources such as informational bilingual blog posts and guides, and follow us on Instagram at @HeyDayMarketing and on Facebook at Facebook.com/HeyDayMkt.

ABOUT HEYDAY MARKETING

HeyDay Marketing is a full-service advertising and marketing agency based in Coral Gables, FL. Founded in 2015, the agency offers a variety of services to help businesses distinguish themselves from their competitors. Their team of reliable and creative professionals are skilled in digital advertising, website development, public relations, social media management, branding, content strategy, and a multitude of other marketing services. Heyday was rated in the top 10 of the Best SEO Agencies in Miami by Expertise in 2020 and was awarded "Marketing Agency of the year" by The South Florida Hispanic Chamber of Commerce in 2021. The agency is also a trusted Google and Facebook partner. Visit HeyDay Marketing online at www.HeyDayMarketing.com, on Instagram at @HeyDayMarketing Heyday Marketing, and on Facebook at Facebook.com/HeyDayMkt.

