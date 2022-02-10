IN8bio to present at Bio CEO & Investor Conference and Next Generation CAR-TCR Summit

NEW YORK, Feb. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IN8bio, Inc. (Nasdaq: INAB), a clinical-stage gamma-delta T cell therapies biopharmaceutical company today announced that Company executives will be presenting at the following events:



BIO CEO & Investor Conference, February 14 - 17, 2022

Will Ho, Chief Executive Officer, will present a company overview

Available On-Demand February 14 - 17, 2022

Visit https://bit.ly/3spcWmq for more information

Next Generation CAR-TCR Summit, February 22 - 24, 2022, in London.

Dr. Lawrence Lamb, Chief Scientific Officer, will present “Maintaining Both Innate Killing & Specific Targeting of Heterogeneous Tumors with Chemotherapy-Resistant Chlorotoxin CAR-T Cells”

February 24, 2022, at 10:45 a.m. GMT.



Dr. Kate Rochlin, Chief Operating Officer will present “Novel Gamma-Delta T-cell CAR Approaches for Systematic Delivery in Solid Tumors”

February 24, 2022, at 4:45 p.m. GMT.

Visit https://bit.ly/3gyCrMo for more information.

About IN8bio

IN8bio is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of gamma-delta T cell product candidates for solid and liquid tumors. Gamma-delta T cells are a specialized population of T cells that possess unique properties, including the ability to differentiate between healthy and diseased tissue.

The proprietary IN8bio DeltEx platform is designed to overcome many of the challenges associated with the expansion, genetic engineering, and scalable manufacturing of gamma-delta T cells. The DeltEx platform employs allogeneic, autologous, and genetically modified approaches to develop cell therapies, designed to effectively identify and eradicate tumor cells. This approach allows us to expand the cells ex vivo to administer a potentially therapeutic dose to patients, harnessing the unique properties of gamma-delta T cells, including their ability to broadly recognize cellular stress signals on tumor cells. We have used the DeltEx platform to create our deep pipeline of innovative allogeneic, autologous and/or genetically modified product candidates designed to effectively target and potentially eradicate disease and improve patient outcomes.

IN8bio is currently conducting two investigator-initiated Phase 1 clinical trials for its lead gamma-delta T cell product candidates: INB-200 for the treatment of newly diagnosed glioblastoma and INB-100 for the treatment of patients with leukemia undergoing hematopoietic stem cell transplantation. IN8bio also has a broad portfolio of preclinical programs focused on addressing other solid tumor types.

For more information about IN8bio and its programs, please visit www.IN8bio.com.

Company Contact:

IN8bio, Inc.

Charles Butler

+1 646.600.6GDT (6438)

cbutler@IN8bio.com

Investors:

Solebury Trout

David Buck

+ 1 646.378.2927

dbuck@soleburytrout.com