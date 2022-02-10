Athena Bitcoin Global Files Registration Statement for Registration of Common Stock

Chicago, IL, Feb. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (via Blockchain Wire) Athena Bitcoin Global today announced it has filed a registration statement on Form S-1 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) relating to a proposed resale of its Common Stock by existing shareholders. Athena Bitcoin Global stock is traded on the OTC Markets Pink Open Market under the ticker symbol “ABIT”.

When available, the prospectus related to the registration statement may be obtained via the investor relations page on the Athena Bitcoin website (athenabitcoin.com), by contacting investor@athenabitcoin.com, or via the OTC Markets Website:

https://www.otcmarkets.com/stock/abit

