BrokerCalls A Leader in Pay Per Call Affiliate Space Hires New Customer Relationship Manager

BrokerCalls hires Andrea Tate as one of their new customer relationship managers. The lead generation service has created a reputation for being results-driven providing exceptional ROI for businesses in the home services, insurance, financial, and travel sectors. See their page about Pay Per Call marketing services.

The addition of the talented Andrea Tate to the BrokerCalls team further expands the company’s results-driven lead generation focus and unparalleled customer service.

Andrea’s role at BrokerCalls will be to further the success of clients, helping to see the details of customer campaigns to maximize ROI and customer satisfaction. She brings more than 17 years of experience to the table and will become a valuable asset to both BrokerCalls and its clients.

Andrea graduated from the University of Central Florida where she focused on marketing and sales. Her expertise in sales and marketing is one of the reasons why Andrea will be able to work with each client individually to ensure that their growth expectations are met – she knows sales and marketing and will pass on her expertise to BrokeCalls clients.

Her range of skills includes marketing analysis, SaaS, customer service, Toast/Clover POS, traditional marketing channels, and digital marketing. Andrea’s skill set aligns perfectly with the needs of companies seeking to expand their business and increase their sales in the highly competitive markets that BrokerCalls specializes in.

Each client at BrokerCalls has the benefit of a client success manager such as Andrea. Her role is to ensure that every aspect of a client’s qualified leads campaign is optimized because for BrokerCalls, the success of their clients is paramount and only when their clients succeed, BrokerCall succeeds.

Whether it is working on improving ROI through fine-tuning lead criteria and target markets or the expansion into new areas, Andrea will work closely with businesses that seek to bypass the digital marketing game and take advantage of BrokerCalls’ expansive SEO campaigns and affiliate marketing networks.

BrokerCalls provides their clients with call tracking software to see the exact details of their ROI and potential areas of improvement. Transparency is important for BrokerCalls – especially since their business is built on results-driven lead generation and not just call volume.

Each of their leads in the financial, insurance, home services, and travel verticals are exclusive – there is no dilution of call quality through the selling of calls to multiple businesses. These are just some of the ways that BrokerCalls seek to serve clients to help them achieve business growth. With the addition of the very talented Andrea Tate to the BrokerCalls team, the company looks set for continued growth and customer service excellence in the coming year.

