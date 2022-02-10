Vasta announces 2022 ACV Bookings of R$ 1 billion, a 35% year over year growth

SÃO PAULO, Brazil, Feb. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vasta Platform Limited, or Vasta (Nasdaq: VSTA) announces today that it has concluded the 2022 commercial cycle with an Annual Contract Value Bookings (the “ACV Bookings”) of R$1,000 million, which represents a 35% increase in comparison to the subscription revenue for the 2021 commercial cycle, calculated from October 2020 through September 2021 (the “2021 Subscription Revenue”). Excluding Plataforma de Ensino Eleva, or “Eleva”), the 2022 ACV Bookings represents a 22% increase in comparison to the 2021 Subscription Revenue.



From 2019 to 2022, Vasta delivered a 20% average growth in ACV Bookings, resulting from the combination of (i) the maturity of the go-to-market process, (ii) the quality of the components of Vasta’s multibrand portfolio and (iii) the strength of the company’s digital platform, Plurall, which continued to be the leader in terms of K-12 traffic in Brazil in supporting K-12 schools in the process of digital transformation and adaptation to hybrid education. We believe that Vasta is well positioned to resume its growth trajectory in consolidated revenue in the 2022 fiscal year.

ACV Bookings in complementary solutions again exhibited the highest growth rate among Vasta’s business segments with a 47% increase in comparison to the 2021 Subscription Revenue, demonstrating the strong cross-selling potential offered by its large core content client base. ACV Bookings in traditional learning systems (including newly launched Textbook as a Service platform, but excluding Eleva) grew 31% in comparison to the 2021 Subscription Revenue, driven by the intake of new clients, price adjustments and our focus on converting former PAR learning system clients to clients in the traditional learning system segment. Consistent with this strategy, PAR paper-based ACV decreased 29% in comparison to the 2021 Subscription Revenue. Finally, Eleva delivered ACV of R$ 98 million, contributing 13 percentage points to Vasta’s consolidated 2022 ACV growth.

Values in R$ Million 2022 ACV 2021 Subscription Revenue(1) % Y/Y Traditional Learning Systems 720 551 30.6% Complementary Solutions 92 63 46.8% PAR paper-based 91 127 -28.7% Organic ACV 902 741 21.8% Eleva 98 - n.m. Total ACV 1,000 741 35.0%

n.m.: not meaningful. (1) Revenue from subscription products collected from October 2020 to September 2021.

About Vasta (Nasdaq: VSTA)

Vasta is a leading, high-growth education company in Brazil powered by technology, providing end-to-end educational and digital solutions that cater to all needs of private schools operating in the K-12 educational segment, ultimately benefiting all of Vasta’s stakeholders, including students, parents, educators, administrators and private school owners. Vasta’s mission is to help private K-12 schools to be better and more profitable, supporting their digital transformation. Vasta believes it is uniquely positioned to help schools in Brazil undergo the process of digital transformation and bring their education skill-set to the 21st century. Vasta promotes the unified use of technology in K-12 education with enhanced data and actionable insight for educators, increased collaboration among support staff and improvements in production, efficiency and quality. For more information, please visit ir.vastaplatform.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

ACV Bookings

ACV Bookings is calculated based on the sum of actual contracts signed during the sales period and assumes the historical rates of returned goods from customers for the preceding 36-month period. Since the actual rates of returned goods from sales during the period may be different from the historical average rates and the actual volume of merchandise ordered by our customers may be different from the contracted amount, the actual revenue recognized during the period between October 2021 and September 2022 may be different from the ACV Bookings for the 2022 sales cycle.



