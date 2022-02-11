MUZHU MINING APPOINTS ADVISORY COMMITTEE AND GRANTS STOCK OPTIONS

Not for Distribution to U.S. news wire services or for dissemination in the United States



Vancouver, B.C., Feb. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Muzhu Mining Ltd. (CSE: MUZU) (“Muzhu” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce it has created a newly formed advisory committee and appointed the following members to the committee:



Mr. Greg Hall :

Mr. Hall has 40 years of experience in venture capital and an extensive background in corporate finance.

Former positions: Founding Partner & Director, PI Financial; Founding Partner & Director, Haywood Securities; VP, Canaccord Genuity; Sr. VP, Leede Jones Gable; Director & Chairman Audit Committee, Silvercorp Metals (NYSE).

Current positions: President, Water Street Assets; Co-Founding Shareholder & Director, CanX CBD Processing; Co-Founder & Director, Silver Elephant Mining (TSX); Co-Founding Shareholder & Former Director, Numinus Wellness; Member of the Institute of Corporate Directors.

Mr. Anthony Tam , CPA, CA :

Mr. Anthony Tam holds a degree in Bachelor of Sciences - Engineering Physics and a degree in Bachelor of Sciences - Mining Engineering, both from Queen's University. Mr. Tam also holds a CPA, CA designation. He brings over 35 years of experience in the mining industry including numerous management positions with both public and private companies in North America and China. With these companies, Mr. Tam has been instrumental in the acquisition, exploration, and development of numerous mineral properties. He has been successful in negotiating various joint venture agreements in China, along with conducting preliminary geological and engineering assessments of mineral properties.

Mr. Aaron Meckl er , CIM . FCSI :

Aaron Meckler is an investment banker and seasoned corporate finance professional with experience in both public and private capital markets across a wide range of sectors, including real estate, technology, esports and cannabis. He has been involved in multiple public listings, and has advised companies on both buy-side and sell-side M&A.

Mr. Meckler is the Co-Founder, CFO and Director of Amuka Capital, a boutique investment and merchant banking firm in Toronto, Ontario. He is also currently the CFO and board member to multiple reporting issuers and public companies in Canada.

Mr. Meckler holds a B.Com from York University, the Chartered Investment Manager (CIM) designation and the Fellow of CSI (FCSI) designation.

The company has granted incentive stock options to the committee members to acquire an aggregate of 250,000 common shares in the capital of the company at an exercise price of $0.14 cents (the “options”) in accordance with the Company’s 10% rolling incentive stock option plan. The options are exercisable for a five-year term expiring February 10th, 2027.

In addition, the Company has appointed Mr. Connor Pantaleo as Vice-President - Business Development and Mr. Karim Siyani has resigned as Vice-President - Communications, but remains in a consulting role.

Muzhu Mining Ltd. is a Canadian publicly traded exploration company with a portfolio of highly prospective projects at various stages of development. Muzhu currently holds 100% interest in the Sleeping Giant South Project, located in the Abitibi Greenstone Belt, approximately 75km South of Matagami, Quebec. As well, Muzhu has executed an option agreement to acquire up to 80% of the Silver, Zinc, Lead XWG Property in the Henan Province located in China.

