GLOBAL SPAC PARTNERS AND GORILLA TECHNOLOGY GROUP INC. ANNOUNCE COMMITMENTS FOR $50.5 MILLION PIPE FINANCING, SECURING FULL MINIMUM CASH CONDITION TO CLOSE THE PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED BUSINESS COMBINATION.

Taipei, Taiwan and New York, NY , Feb. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global SPAC Partners Co. (NASDAQ: “GLSPU” units, “GLSPT” subunits and “GLSPW” warrants) (“Global”) and Gorilla Technology Group Inc. (“Gorilla”), a global leader in edge artificial intelligence (“edge AI”) for security and other applications, announced today that they have entered into subscription agreements with experienced AI institutional investors (the “PIPE Investors”) to purchase $50.5 million of private placement securities in Global (the “PIPE”), in connection with the closing of the previously announced business combination between Global and Gorilla. The PIPE consists of the sale of subunits of Global at a price of $10.10 per subunit (“PIPE subunits”), with each PIPE subunit identical to the subunits included as part of the public units sold in Global’s initial public offering. The purchase of the PIPE subunits will be consummated immediately prior to the closing of the business combination, with such PIPE subunits immediately being cancelled in connection with the closing of the business combination and in consideration for newly issued Gorilla ordinary shares and warrants. The PIPE investment is conditioned upon the completion of the business combination between Global and Gorilla, which is subject, among other matters, to approval of the equityholders of Global and Gorilla.

Jay Chandan, Chairman of Global, commented, “This is a significant milestone for us. We are delighted to be partnering with a group of investors who recognize the change, that is edge AI. This commitment helps satisfy the minimum cash condition to closing the business combination, which means we can now turn our full attention to closing the business combination in the second quarter of 2022. We are excited the PIPE consists of the same publicly traded subunits, purchased at the currently anticipated trust redemption price of $10.10 per subunit. I strongly believe that this transaction will put Asian Edge AI technology companies firmly on the map.”

Tomoyuki Nii, Chairman of Gorilla and Director & Executive Officer at SBI Investment, stated “We believe this PIPE commitment demonstrates the confidence in Gorilla, its technology & platform and the future of the edge AI industry. This announcement allows management to return its focus on the operations and growth, expanding its leadership position and the acceleration of its global expansion.”

The number of PIPE subunits the PIPE investors are required to purchase is subject to reduction to the extent they purchase Global subunits in the open market or privately negotiated transactions with third parties and hold and do not redeem such subunits in connection with any redemption conducted by Global. For further information, please refer to Global’s related current report on Form 8-K, filed with the Securities and Exchange (the “SEC”), for additional information.



Advisors

I-Bankers Securities, Inc. acted as sole placement agent, and Bradbury Securities Limited acted as the distribution agent in Asia.

K&L Gates LLP is serving as legal advisor to Gorilla.

Ellenoff Grossman & Schole, LLP is serving as legal advisor to Global.

About Gorilla Technologies Group Inc.

Gorilla, headquartered in Taipei, Taiwan, is a global leader in security intelligence, network intelligence, business intelligence and IoT technology. Gorilla develops a wide range of solutions including Smart Cities, Smart Retail, Enterprise Security, and Smart Media. In addition, Gorilla provides a complete Security Convergence Platform to government institutions, Telecom companies and private enterprises with network surveillance and cyber security.

Gorilla places an emphasis on offering leading technology, expert service, and precise delivery, and ensuring top-of-the-line, intelligent and strong edge AI solutions that enable clients to improve operational performance and efficiency. With continuous core technology development, Gorilla will deliver edge AI solutions to managed service providers, distributors, system integrators, and hardware manufacturers.

About Global SPAC Partners Co.

Global SPAC Partners Co. is a blank check company formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses globally.

Global is led by Chairman Jay Chandan, Chief Executive Officer, Bryant B Edwards, Chief Operating Officer & President Stephen N. Cannon, Chief Financial Officer Long Long.

Global’ units, subunits and warrants are currently trading on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbols “GLSPU,” “GLSPT,” and “GLSPW,” respectively. Each “GLSPU” unit contains one subunit and ½ warrant and holders of the unit may elect to separately trade Global’s subunits and warrants included in the units under the symbols “GLSPT” and “GLSPW,” respectively. Those units not separated continue to trade on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbol “GLSPU.” Each “GLSPT” subunit contains one share of Global’s common stock and ¼ warrant. The subunits will not separate into shares of Global’s common stock and warrants unless and until Global consummates an initial business combination. If a holder of the subunit elects to redeem the share of common stock underlying the subunit for cash in trust upon the merger, the ¼ warrant underlying the subunit will be forfeited by the holder.

