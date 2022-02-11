Proactive news headlines including Chimeric Therapeutics, Radiopharm Theranostics, Magnis Energy Technologies and Euro Manganese

Sydney, Feb. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proactive, provider of real-time news and video interviews on growth companies listed in Australia, has covered the following companies:

Chimeric Therapeutics Ltd (ASX:CHM) has retained a mid-case valuation of 74 cents per share from RaaS Advisory after revealing encouraging data from the second dose cohort of its CLTX CAR T Phase 1 dose-escalation study for patients with recurrent or progressive glioblastoma (GBM). Click here

Radiopharm Theranostics Ltd (ASX:RAD) has attracted a $0.84 share price valuation in initial coverage from Diamond Equity Research. Click here

Magnis Energy Technologies Ltd (ASX:MNS, OTCQX:MNSEF) continues to advance its wholly-owned Nachu Graphite Project in Tanzania towards production. Click here

Euro Manganese Inc (ASX:EMN, TSX-V:EMN, OTCQX:EUMNF) has closed a C$8,499,500 strategic equity investment with the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD). Click here

SensOre Ltd has joined the local bourse under the ticker ‘S3N’. Click here

Critical Resources Ltd (ASX:CRR) has received approval for 1,200 metres of additional drilling across three holes at its Gibsons prospect within the Halls Peak Project in New South Wales. Click here

Creso Pharma Ltd (ASX:CPH, OTCQB:COPHF) has entered the final stage of development for a new hemp-based lozenge, potentially expanding its international opportunities. Click here

Paradigm Biopharmaceuticals Ltd (ASX:PAR) has drawn attention in the medical community with a presentation from medical investigators introducing the company’s Phase 2 trial for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis type-VI (MPS VI) with Paradigm’s Pentosan Polysulfate Sodium (PPS) treatment. Click here

Andromeda Metals Ltd (ASX:ADN) has sent two of its executives to sit on the board of investee and merger partner Minotaur Exploration Ltd (ASX:MEP). Click here

Polymetals Resources Ltd (ASX:POL) has kept the drill bit turning at the Alahiné Gold Project in Guinea, exploring an area believed to host a mineralised trend with an auger drilling program and confirming gold mineralisation. Click here

Radiopharm Theranostics Ltd (ASX:RAD) continues to see accelerated patient recruitment for clinical development of AVβ6-Integrin, currently under compassionate use in Europe, in patients with pancreatic cancer and head and neck disease. Click here

Kin Mining NL (ASX:KIN) has confirmed a key gold discovery at its Mount Flora project in Western Australia, thanks to an infill, reverse circulation (RC) drill campaign. Click here

First Graphene Ltd (ASX:FGR, OTCQB:FGPHF) is set to introduce its battery anode solution to the UK market. Click here

Perpetual Resources Ltd (ASX:PEC) has made significant progress with the Beharra direct-shipping-ore (DSO) scoping study, with key internally generated data points now derived, although a number of important externally-derived data points are still pending. Click here

Aurumin Ltd (ASX:AUN) has included iron ore in its targeted mineral exploration programs in 2022 for its 100%-owned Mt Dimer Project in Western Australia. Click here

