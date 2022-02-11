Invitation to presentation of Better Collective’s Q4 report 2021

Press Release

February 11, 2022

Better Collective, a leading sports betting media group, will publish its interim financial report for the period October 1 – December 31, 2021, on February 24, 2022, at 8.00 a.m CET.

A telephone conference will be held at 10.00 a.m. CET on the same day by CEO Jesper Søgaard and CFO Flemming Pedersen. The presentation will simultaneously be webcasted, and both the telephone conference and the webcast offer an opportunity to ask questions.

Dial in details for participants:

Confirmation Code: 8383938

Denmark: +45 32 72 04 17

Sweden: +46 (0)8 56618467

United Kingdom: +44 (0)8444819752



Webcast link https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/q8n77272

The webcast can also be accessed from www.bettercollective.com and the presentation will be available from 8.00 a.m. CET.

Enquiries regarding this announcement should be addressed to

Investor contact: Christina Bastius Thomsen, +45 2363 8844, investor@bettercollective.com

Media contact: Ulrik Marschall, +45 6068 6370, press@bettercollective.com

