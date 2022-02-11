Disposal of own shares by Bekaert
Publication in accordance with Article 8:6, § 1 of the Royal Decree of 29 April 2019 implementing the Code on Companies and Associations
In November and December 2021, NV Bekaert SA ("Bekaert") disposed of an additional 29 400 own shares outside the stock exchange.
|Date
|Number of shares
|Purpose
|Price (€)
|19 November 2021
|10 000
|Exercise stock options SOP 2015-2017
|34.600
|19 November 2021
|6 250
|Exercise stock options SOP 2015-2017
|26.375
|7 December 2021
|400
|Exercise stock options SOP 2015-2017
|34.600
|8 December 2021
|1 125
|Exercise stock options SOP 2015-2017
|34.600
|14 December 2021
|1 500
|Exercise stock options SOP 2015-2017
|34.600
|24 December 2021
|2 000
|Exercise stock options SOP 2015-2017
|26.375
|28 December 2021
|2 000
|Exercise stock options SOP 2015-2017
|26.375
|28 December 2021
|1 125
|Exercise stock options SOP 2015-2017
|34.600
|30 December 2021
|5 000
|Exercise stock options SOP 2015-2017
|34.600
Reference is also made to the press release of 11 February 2022 related to the sale and purchase of shares in the context of the liquidity agreement entered into with Kepler Cheuvreux, which can be found at https://www.bekaert.com/en/about-us/news-room.
On 9 February 2022 after closing of the market, Bekaert owns 3 126 160 own shares out of 60 452 261 issued shares (or 5.17 % of all outstanding shares).
