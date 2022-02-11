Disposal of own shares by Bekaert

Zwevegem, BELGIUM

Publication in accordance with Article 8:6, § 1 of the Royal Decree of 29 April 2019 implementing the Code on Companies and Associations


In November and December 2021, NV Bekaert SA ("Bekaert") disposed of an additional 29 400 own shares outside the stock exchange.

DateNumber of sharesPurposePrice (€)
19 November 202110 000Exercise stock options SOP 2015-201734.600
19 November 20216 250Exercise stock options SOP 2015-201726.375
7 December 2021400Exercise stock options SOP 2015-201734.600
8 December 20211 125Exercise stock options SOP 2015-201734.600
14 December 20211 500Exercise stock options SOP 2015-201734.600
24 December 20212 000Exercise stock options SOP 2015-201726.375
28 December 20212 000Exercise stock options SOP 2015-201726.375
28 December 20211 125Exercise stock options SOP 2015-201734.600
30 December 20215 000Exercise stock options SOP 2015-201734.600

Reference is also made to the press release of 11 February 2022 related to the sale and purchase of shares in the context of the liquidity agreement entered into with Kepler Cheuvreux, which can be found at https://www.bekaert.com/en/about-us/news-room.  

On 9 February 2022 after closing of the market, Bekaert owns 3 126 160 own shares out of 60 452 261 issued shares (or 5.17 % of all outstanding shares).

