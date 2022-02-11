English Dutch French

Disposal of own shares by Bekaert

Publication in accordance with Article 8:6, § 1 of the Royal Decree of 29 April 2019 implementing the Code on Companies and Associations







In November and December 2021, NV Bekaert SA ("Bekaert") disposed of an additional 29 400 own shares outside the stock exchange.

Date Number of shares Purpose Price (€) 19 November 2021 10 000 Exercise stock options SOP 2015-2017 34.600 19 November 2021 6 250 Exercise stock options SOP 2015-2017 26.375 7 December 2021 400 Exercise stock options SOP 2015-2017 34.600 8 December 2021 1 125 Exercise stock options SOP 2015-2017 34.600 14 December 2021 1 500 Exercise stock options SOP 2015-2017 34.600 24 December 2021 2 000 Exercise stock options SOP 2015-2017 26.375 28 December 2021 2 000 Exercise stock options SOP 2015-2017 26.375 28 December 2021 1 125 Exercise stock options SOP 2015-2017 34.600 30 December 2021 5 000 Exercise stock options SOP 2015-2017 34.600

Reference is also made to the press release of 11 February 2022 related to the sale and purchase of shares in the context of the liquidity agreement entered into with Kepler Cheuvreux, which can be found at https://www.bekaert.com/en/about-us/news-room .

On 9 February 2022 after closing of the market, Bekaert owns 3 126 160 own shares out of 60 452 261 issued shares (or 5.17 % of all outstanding shares).

Attachment