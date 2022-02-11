11 FEBRUARY 2022

NORTHERN 3 VCT PLC

UNAUDITED NET ASSET VALUE AS AT 31 DECEMBER 2021

Northern 3 VCT PLC (“the Company”) is a Venture Capital Trust (“VCT”) launched in 2001 and managed by Mercia Fund Management Limited. The Company’s objective is to provide high long-term tax-free returns to investors through a combination of dividend yield and capital growth, by investing in a portfolio of investments mainly comprising unquoted venture capital holdings. In order to maintain approval by HM Revenue & Customs as a VCT, the Company is required to comply on a continuing basis with the provisions of Section 274 of the Income Tax Act 2007.

The unaudited net asset value per ordinary share as at 31 December 2021 was 106.1 pence (30 September 2021 (unaudited) 106.1 pence).

For the purposes of calculating the net asset value per share, quoted investments are carried at bid price as at 31 December 2021 and unquoted investments are carried at fair value as at 31 December 2021 as determined by the directors. The net asset value is stated before deducting the interim dividend of 2.0 pence per share in respect of the year ending 31 March 2022, which was paid to eligible shareholders on 28 January 2022.

New Investments:

During the three months ended 31 December 2021 six new venture capital investments were completed.



Name of company

Business activity Amount

invested

£000 Forensic Analytics Call data communications analytics software for police forces 894 Pimberley Product Information Management Software 935 Project Glow Topco (t/a Currentbody.com) Online retailer for home-use beauty devices 1,519 Broker Insights Platform connecting insurers and brokers 1,366 Intechnica Group Technology consultancy, cyber security and website load management 1,666 Synthesized Data product enterprise software 500

In addition to the new investments above £703,000 was invested in four existing portfolio companies during the quarter. The £1,519,000 investment in Project Glow Topco was funded using a portion of the £5,345,000 disposal proceeds received from the Currentbody.com realisation outlined below.





Realisations:

During the three months ended 31 December 2021 four venture capital investments were realised.



Name of company

Sale proceeds



Original cost Carrying value at



30 September 2021 £000 £000 £000 Intelling Group 3,206 1,118 3,201 Currentbody.com 5,345* 1,843 5,256 Life’s Great Group (t/a Mojo Mortgages) 2,239 1,437 2,226 Vectura Group 533 247 532

*Includes payment of £274,000 of accrued interest from loan notes

The number of ordinary shares in issue at 31 December 2021 was 109,673,901. During the three months ended 31 December 2021 no shares were allotted and 410,592 shares were re-purchased for cancellation at an average price of 100.8 pence per share.

Enquiries:

James Sly / Graham Venables, Mercia Fund Management Ltd

Martin Glanfield, Chief Financial Officer, Mercia Asset Management PLC

Phone: 0330 223 1430

Website: www.mercia.co.uk

