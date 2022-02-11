Global Drone Logistics and Transportation Market Insights by Business Overview, Scope, Growth Rate, Market Size and Forecast to 2028

Pune, Feb. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Drone Logistics and Transportation Market report delivers a complete overview of key components like drivers, limitations, historic and current trends, technical development, and future growth. Research report contains company analysis, size, share, revenue and sales of the company, current advancements. Drone Logistics and Transportation market analysis also focuses on the global key top industry players in the market, with details such as company profiles, capacity, production, price, cost, revenue.

The global Drone Logistics and Transportation market size is projected to reach USD 12180 million by 2028, from USD 5752.2 million in 2021, at a CAGR of 10.8% during 2022-2028.

The top players are concentrating mostly on technical developments in order to increase efficiency. The long-term growth patterns for this market can be taken by continuing the current development progresses and financial strength to participate in the best strategies.



By Company

PINC Solutions

Drone Delivery Canada

DroneScan

Infinium Robotics

Matternet

Skycart

Skysense

Zipline International

Flirtey

Flytrex

Altitude Angel

AirMap

Uber

Segment by Type

Warehousing

Shipping

Others

Segment by Application

Military

Civil and Commercial

Drone Logistics and Transportation market reports offers key study on the market position of the Drone Logistics and Transportation manufacturers with facts and figures, definition, expert opinions and the latest expansions through the globe. The report also calculates the market size, sales, price, revenue, gross margin and market share, cost structure and growth rate.

By Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

UK

