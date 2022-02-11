Orion Corporation: Disclosure Under Chapter 9 Section 10 of the Securities Market Act (BlackRock, Inc.)

| Source: Orion Oyj Orion Oyj

Espoo, FINLAND

ORION CORPORATION
STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE / MAJOR SHAREHOLDER ANNOUNCEMENTS
11 FEBRUARY 2022 at 9.45 EET
        

Orion Corporation: Disclosure Under Chapter 9 Section 10 of the Securities Market Act (BlackRock, Inc.)

Orion Corporation has received a disclosure under Chapter 9, Section 5 of the Securities Market Act, according to which the total number of Orion shares owned directly or indirectly by BlackRock, Inc. and its funds increased on 9 February 2022 above five (5) per cent of Orion Corporation’s total shares.

Total positions of BlackRock, Inc. and its funds subject to notification:

 % of shares and voting rights
(total of point A)		% of shares and voting rights through financial instruments
(total of point B)		Total of both in % (points A + B)Total number of shares and voting rights of issuer
Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached4.89% shares

 

Below 5% voting rights		0.15% shares

 

Below 5% voting rights		5.05% shares

 

Below 5% voting rights		141,134,278 shares

 

801,859,012 voting rights

 
Position of previous notification (if applicable)Below 5% shares

 

Below 5% voting rights		Below 5% shares

 

Below 5% voting rights		Below 5% shares

 

Below 5% voting rights		 

Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed:

Point A: Shares and voting rights:

Class/type of shares
ISIN code		Number of shares and voting rights% of shares and voting rights
 Direct (SMA 9:5)Indirect (SMA 9:6 and 9:7)Direct (SMA 9:5)Indirect (SMA 9:6 and 9:7)
FI0009014377 6,903,840 shares

 

Below 5% voting rights

 		 4.89% shares

 

Below 5% voting rights
POINT A SUBTOTAL    

Point B: Financial instruments according to SMA 9:6a:

Type of financial instrumentExpiration dateExercise / Conversion PeriodPhysical or cash settlementNumber of shares and voting rights% of shares and voting rights
Securities LentN/AN/APhysical 

220,693 shares

 

Below 5% voting rights		0.15% shares

 

Below 5% voting rights
CFDN/AN/ACash3,333 shares

 

Below 5% voting rights		0.00% shares

 

Below 5% voting rights
   POINT B SUBTOTAL224,026 shares

 

Below 5% voting rights		0.15% shares

 

Below 5% voting rights

Orion Corporation

Timo Lappalainen

President and CEO		   Olli Huotari

SVP, Corporate Functions		 

                                                
Contact person:
Tuukka Hirvonen, Investor Relations, Orion Corporation
tel. +358 10 426 2721

Publisher:
Orion Corporation
Communications
Orionintie 1A, FI-02200 Espoo, Finland
http://www.orion.fi/en
http://www.twitter.com/OrionCorpIR

Orion is a globally operating Finnish pharmaceutical company – a builder of well-being. Orion develops, manufactures and markets human and veterinary pharmaceuticals and active pharmaceutical ingredients. The company is continuously developing new drugs and treatment methods. The core therapy areas of Orion's pharmaceutical R&D are neurological disorders, oncology and respiratory diseases for which Orion develops inhaled pulmonary medication. Orion's net sales in 2021 amounted to EUR 1,041 million and the company had about 3,350 employees at the end of the year. Orion's A and B shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki.