English French

PRESS RELEASE

11 February 2022

EDF updates its 2023 French nuclear output estimate

EDF updates its 2023 French nuclear output estimate from 340 – 370 TWh to 300-330 TWh.

This estimate takes into account:

a heavy industrial programme with 43 reactor outages for maintenance and inspection, including 6 ten-yearly inspections, plus 4 scheduled outages starting in 2022 that will continue into 2023;

the continuation of the control and repair programme on the pipes potentially affected by the stress corrosion phenomenon, which is still ongoing.

This press release is certified. Its authenticity can be checked on medias.edf.com



About EDF

As a major player in energy transition, the EDF Group is an integrated energy company active in all businesses: generation, transmission, distribution, energy trading, energy sales and energy services. EDF group is a world leader in low-carbon energy, having developed a diverse production mix based mainly on nuclear and renewable energy (including hydropower). It is also investing in new technologies to support energy transition. EDF’s raison d’être is to build a net zero energy future with electricity and innovative solutions and services, to help save the planet and drive well-being and economic development. The Group is involved in supplying energy and services to approximately 37.9 million customers (1), of whom 28.7 million in France (2). It generated consolidated sales of €69.0 billion in 2020. EDF is listed on the Paris Stock Exchange.

(1) Since 2018, customers are counted per delivery site. A customer can have two delivery points: one for electricity and another one for gas.

(2) Including ÉS (Électricité de Strasbourg).

Only print this message if absolutely necessary.











EDF SA

French societe anonyme

With a share capital of 1 619 338 374 euros

Registered lead office : 22-30, avenue de Wagram

75382 Paris cedex 08

552 081 317 R.C.S. Paris







www.edf.fr

CONTACTS







Press: +33 (0) 1 40 42 46 37







Analysts and Investors: +33 (0) 1 40 42 40 38

Attachment