Ambulance Services Global Market Report 2022

The global ambulance services market is expected to decline from $60.35 billion in 2021 to $66.98 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11%. The change in growth trend is mainly due to the companies stabilizing their output after catering to the demand that grew exponentially during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. The market is expected to reach $96.28 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 9.5%.



The ambulance services market consists of sales of ambulance services and related goods by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that provide ambulance services for emergency access to healthcare in response to emergency calls, urgent doctor admissions and emergency hospital transfers.



The main types of ambulance services are ground ambulance services, air ambulance services, and water ambulance services.An air ambulance is a specifically designed helicopter or fixed-wing aircraft that delivers injured or sick persons during a medical emergency or across long distances or difficult terrain.



The various types of ownership include chained and standalone and different types of expenditure are public and private. The services are used by men and women.



Western Europe was the largest region in the ambulance services market in 2021.North America was the second largest region in the ambulance services market.



Africa was the smallest region in the ambulance services market. The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



Changes in lifestyles and an increase in sedentary jobs are transforming the disease profile of the world population demanding for ambulance services.For instance, according to the American heart Association’s Heart & Stroke Statistics 2020, in the US, there are about 356,000 out-of-hospital cardiac arrests (OHCA) per year, with approximately 90% of them being fatal.



Change in lifestyle increase the incidence of cardiac arrests and thereby drive the demand for ambulance services.



Many federal and state governments are either offering subsidized or free healthcare services to their citizens.Since most of the governments are offering quality healthcare services for free or subsidized rates, patients tend to opt for government healthcare services thereby, limiting the scope for private healthcare service providers.



For example, the NHS (National Health Service) of the UK offers free healthcare services to all legal residents and visitors. Going forward, federal and state provisions are expected to be a major restraint on the healthcare services market.



Digitalization of information related to patients including their medical history, diagnoses, medications, treatment plans, immunization dates, allergies, radiology images, and laboratory and test results is being made possible with Electronic Health Records (EHRs).EHRs increase patient participation, and improve diagnostic and treatment outcomes.



Adoption of EHRs by medical practitioners and healthcare centers improves medical practice management by increasing practice efficiencies. It also aids in cost savings.



The countries covered in the ambulance services market are Argentina, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Egypt, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Nigeria, Norway, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Thailand, Turkey, UAE, UK, USA, Venezuela and Vietnam.

