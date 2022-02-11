Clear Aligners Market Size [2021-2028] | to Reach USD 10.04 Billion with stunning 19.7% CAGR

Pune, India, Feb. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Clear Aligners Market to Hit USD 10.04 Billion by 2028, with stunning CAGR of 19.7% during the forecast period 2022-2028. According to Fortune Business Insights Clear Aligners Market, 2022-2028 stood at USD 2.41 billion in 2020.

The report focuses on global major leading industry players of market providing information such as company profiles, product picture and specification, capacity, production, price, cost, revenue and contact information. This report focuses on Market Trend, volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall market Size by analysing historical data and future prospect. With tables and figures helping analyse worldwide market Forecast provides key statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the Clear Aligners Market.





Industry Developments:

January 2021: Ormco Corporation launched Spark Clear Aligner Release 10. It is most substantial upgrade that includes previously unavailable proprietary features with clear aligner therapy.

September 2020: Align Technology Inc. has launched Invisalign Stickables, advanced sticker accessories that can be used with the SmartTrack material within Invisalign clear aligners. Invisalign Stickables are available in various colors, designs, themes and shapes.





Scope Of The Report:

Historical Years: 2017-2019

Base Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2021–2028





Market Growth Factors:

The burgeoning female population is the key contributor to the Clear Aligners Market growth, in view of women increasingly focusing on enhancing their appearance as well as smile.

The market is projected to increase as a result of collaborations, new doctor training, and technical advances. Major dental product businesses have been acquiring and launching new products in this profitable sector over the last few years. Straumann, for example, bought ClearCorrect LLC in 2017, and Dentsply Sirona bought OraMetrix in 2018.

Through a significant focus on R&D, companies focus on developing new goods and improving present product offers. There is a constant attempt to make the goods more comfortable and sanitary and enhance the 3-D modeling software used to develop these products based on patient’s requirements.





North America's clear aligners market size stood at USD 1.41 billion in 2020, and it is expected to continue to lead the worldwide market during the projected period. The presence of significant firms in the region, such as Align Technology, and rising R&D spending by these important players, are some of the primary reasons contributing to the region's supremacy

The report provides information about the market area, which is further subdivided into sub-regions and countries/regions. In addition to the market share in each country and sub-region, this chapter of this report also contains information on profit opportunities. This chapter of the report mentions the market share and growth rate of each region, country and sub-region during the estimated period.

North America (USA and Canada)

Europe (UK, Germany, France and the rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, and the rest of the Asia Pacific region)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and the rest of Latin America)

Middle East and Africa (GCC and rest of the Middle East and Africa)





The List of Key Companies in this Market:

Align Technology, Inc. (San Jose, U.S.)

3M (Maplewood), U.S.)

Institut Straumann AG (Basel, Switzerland)

Ormco Corporation (Envista) (Brea, U.S.)

3Shape A/S (Copenhagen, Denmark)

Dentsply Sirona (York, U.S.)

Argen Corporation (San Diego, U.S.)

Henry Schein, Inc. (Melville, U.S.)





