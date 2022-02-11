New York, Feb. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Residential Substance Abuse And Mental Health Facilities Global Market Report 2022" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06229147/?utm_source=GNW





The global residential substance abuse and mental health facilities market is expected to grow from $95.30 billion in 2021 to $107.43 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.7%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $163.42 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 11.1%.



The residential substance abuse and mental health facilities market consists of sales of residential substance abuse and mental health facility services and related goods by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that provide residential mental health & intellectual disability facility services and substance abuse centers that offer treatment to drug addicted patients, counseling and other support services to mentally challenged patients.



The main types of residential substance abuse and mental health facilities are residential mental health and intellectual disability facilities, and substance abuse centers.Substance abuse centers provide substance abuse treatment and recovery services for individuals and families.



The different expenditure types include public and private that are used by male and female.



North America was the largest region in the residential substance abuse and mental health facilities market in 2021.Western Europe was the second largest region in the residential substance abuse and mental health facilities market.



The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



Autism and Attention Deficit and Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD) cases are increasing in most parts of the world.ADHD is defined by impaired functioning in the areas of attention, hyperactivity, and impulsivity and autism is a neurodevelopmental disorder characterized by impaired social interaction, verbal and non-verbal communication, and restricted and repetitive behavior.



According to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), around one in every 54 children in the US has an autism spectrum disorder (ASD) in 2020. Increasing incidences of mental issues is expected to drive this market growth going forward.



Mental health and substance abuse service costs are high in most countries.Pressure from regulatory bodies to contain costs and demonstrate value is widespread among mental health and substance abuse service providers.



Prevailing weak economic conditions are a deterrent to substance abuse and mental health facilities funding. Also, the high cost of targeted therapies, medication, medical devices and other advances continues to add to the substance abuse and mental health cost burden and acts as a restraint to the residential substance abuse and mental health facilities during the forecast period.



Medical service providers are using technology based interventions to aid in the treatment of substance abuse patients.Technology is used to deliver interventions via digital platform with an intention to treat substance use disorders by providing emotional, decisional or behavioral support for physical and mental health problems.



These technology-based interventions include internet technology mediated therapy, web-based self-help interventions and virtual therapeutic software.Also, self-guided and web-based education interventions are enabling people to access information about specific symptoms, diagnosis of condition effect on patient health and treatments, provide communication between a therapist and patient through the internet.



For instance, major hospitals offering technology based interventions for substance abuse disorders include Mayo Clinic, Texas Medical Center, Johns Hopkins, The London Clinic, American Hospital and Fortis Memorial Research Institute.



The countries covered in the residential substance abuse and mental health facilities market are Argentina, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Egypt, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Nigeria, Norway, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Thailand, Turkey, UAE, UK, USA, Venezuela and Vietnam.

