Scatec ASA - Share capital increase registered with the Norwegian Register of Business Enterprises

Oslo, 11 February 2022: Reference is made to the stock exchange announcement by Scatec ASA ("Scatec") published 9 February 2022 regarding a share capital increase following the exercise of employee share options.

The issuance of 53,257 new shares has been registered with the Norwegian Register of Business Enterprises. Following registration, the share capital of Scatec is NOK 3,972,931.875 divided on 158,917,275 shares, each with a nominal value of NOK 0.025. Each share represents one vote in the company's General Meeting.

