Global Water Treatment Chemicals Markets, 2021-2027 - Growing Demand in Various End-use Segments

Global Water Treatment Chemicals Market was valued at US$ 36,338.03 Mn in 2020, estimated to reach US$ 65,240.40 Mn in 2027, with a CAGR of 7.24% from 2021-2027.



Global Water Treatment Chemicals Market was valued at US$ 36,338.03 Mn in 2020, estimated to reach US$ 65,240.40 Mn in 2027, with a CAGR of 7.24% from 2021-2027.



Water treatment chemicals are used for water and waste water treatment & changes the physical & chemical properties of water for municipal and industrial applications. Due to the increase in awareness towards clean and safe water along with the government regulations toward waste water processing is there is growing demand for water treatment chemicals.



Market Drivers

Growing demand for chemically treated water in various end-use segments



Freshwater resources account for only 2.5 percent of the total water resources globally, which makes the supply of water for industrial & domestic consumption a tough challenge. The widening gap between the demand & supply of water makes it necessary to efficiently recycle it, that can be undertaken by treating it with water treatment chemicals.



As a result, the consumption of wastewater has grown rapidly from various end-use segments including power generation, oil & gas, mining, chemicals, and others. With increasing industrial expansions, the need for fresh & clean water for domestic, agricultural, and industrial purposes has increased significantly in the emerging economies. As a result, the demand for water treatment chemicals in such regions is anticipated to be higher than that in the developed economies.



Market Restraints

Availability of Alternative Water Treatment Technologies



RO technology is a water purification technology which uses a semi-permeable membrane to remove larger particles from drinking water. Reverse osmosis (RO) has been identified as the best available technology by EPA & Small System Compliance Technology for industrial water treatment. It can remove up to 99 percent of the dissolved contaminants in the water.



UV disinfection is another technology, which has replaced chlorine as a disinfectant to a great extent. The recently laid down EPA regulations encourage the use of UV disinfection over chlorine-based biocides. Such alternative technologies are expected to hamper the growth of global water treatment chemicals market over the forecast period.



Market opportunity



Increasing population & rapid urbanization in emerging economies



North America and Europe are the two most established markets for water treatment chemicals, worldwide. However, recently, the growth has come from the emerging/developing economies in the APAC region (China & India). This was primarily due to the growing population and the increasing demand for clean, fresh water for agricultural & industrial purposes and rapid industrialization.



The urbanization & the environmental concerns further improve the scope for the use of water treatment chemicals in wastewater treatment. As a part of the 14th Five Year Plan, the government of China proposed the establishment of a unit-based management for water resource quality, strategies to tackle pollution, policies for the protection of water bodies, rules for the improvement of urban water bodies, and the overall improvement in water quality.



Key Players

BASF SE, Ecolab Inc, Kemira OYJ, Solenis LLC, Akzo Nobel N.V, Baker Hughes Incorporated, Lonza, The DOW Chemical Company, Snf Floerger, Suez S.A, etc.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Global Water Treatment Chemicals Market Outlook



5 Global Water Treatment Chemicals Market, By Type



6 Global Water Treatment Chemicals Market, By End User



7 Global Water Treatment Chemicals Market, By Region

