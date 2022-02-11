Urban Air Mobility Market to Worth USD 8.91 Billion by 2028 | Urban Air Mobility Industry Registering 16.77% CAGR

Pune, India, Feb. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global urban air mobility market size was USD 2.90 billion in 2020. The market is projected to grow from USD 3.01 billion 2021 to USD 8.91 billion in 2028 at a CAGR of 16.77% during the 2021-2028 period. This vital information is presented by Fortune Business Insights™, in its report titled, “Urban Air Mobility Market, 2021-2028.” Factors such as increasing urbanization and degrading traffic conditions will boost the market during the forecast period. Also, rising demand for creating a faster, cleaner, safer, and interconnected transportation will fuel the growth of the market.

List of Key Players Present in the Urban Air Mobility Market:

Textron Inc. (U.S.)

Uber Technologies Inc. (U.S.)

Airbus SE (Netherlands)

Ehang (China)

Safran SA (France)

Volocopter (Germany)

Lilium Aviation GmbH (Germany)

Carter Aviation (U.S.)

AIRSPACEX (U.S.)

Aurora Flight Sciences (U.S.)

Request a Sample PDF Brochure:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/urban-air-mobility-uam-market-106344

Segments

Vehicle Type, Range, Operation, End User, and Region are studied for the Market

Based on vehicle type, the market is segmented into air taxis, air metro, air ambulance, last-mile delivery, and others.

By range, the market is divided into intercity and intracity.

In terms of operation, the market is broken down into including piloted, hybrid, and autonomous.

By end-user, the market is fragmented into ride-sharing companies, scheduled operators, e-commerce companies, hospitals and medical agencies, and private operators.

In terms of geography, the market is categorized into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

Report Coverage

The report focuses on providing a detailed insight into the inner working of the urban air mobility sector by uncovering the segments and subsegments for the market. Factors such as R&D capabilities and optimization of the manufacturing process for the dominant players are covered. Besides, ongoing market trends and upcoming industry developments are noted. The report also focuses on several growth factors that have contributed to the growth of the market over the past years.

Drivers & Restraints

Rising Demands for Green Solutions to Bolster Market Growth

Rising demand for alternative modes of transport and rocketing road traffic is expected to boost the urban air mobility market growth during the forecast period. Also, the growing urban population and increasing the growing urban population will fuel the growth of the market. Additionally, utilization of autonomous UAMs is expected to bore lower pollution, short travel times, and decrease demand on current transportation infrastructure. These factors will boost market growth.

However, factors such as rising security concerns, high initial investment, and limited government support in terms of the regulatory framework will limit the market during the forecast period.

Browse Detailed Summary of Research Report with TOC:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/urban-air-mobility-uam-market-106344

Regional Insights

North America to Hold Largest Market Share Due to Presence of Dominant Players

North America will capture the largest urban air mobility market share during the forecast period, owing to the increasing presence of dominant players coupled with rising adoption measures. Also, rising air traffic among residents will fuel the demand for air taxis and airport shuttle services. Factors such as last-mile and freight services coupled with eVTOL aircrafts will boost the market growth.

Europe will register the fastest growing market during the forecast period due to the region being the breeding ground for a majority of technology innovations. Rising investment opportunities, as well as presence of prominent players, will foster growth for the market.

Competitive Landscape

Product Development to be at the Forefront for Developing a Sustainable Market

The market for urban air mobility is still at a budding stage with the dominant players competing for capturing a larger consumer base. The market is expected to grow at a steady rate by strategies such as collaboration, mergers & acquisitions, and developing and launching novel products to capture an attentive audience. For example, in May 2021, Volocopter revealed the Voloconnect. It is an electric vertical take-off and landing aircraft (eVTOL), which is designed for connecting suburbs and cities. This product will integrate with Volocopter’s existing intra-city aircraft series.

Industry Development

July 2021: Klein Vision Flying Car completed its maiden intercity trip. The ride was recorded at 35 minutes and took around 3 minutes to transform from a car to an aircraft.

Inquire Before Buying This Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/queries/urban-air-mobility-uam-market-106344

Detailed Table of Content:

Introduction Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities

Key Insights Key Industry Developments – Key Contracts & Agreements, Mergers, Acquisitions and Partnerships Latest technological Advancements Porters Five Forces Analysis Supply Chain Analysis



Quantitative Insights- Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic Urban Air Mobility Market Impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Urban Air Mobility Market Steps taken by Industry/ Companies/ Governments to overcome the impact Key Developments in the Industry in Response to COVID-19 pandemic Potential opportunities due to COVID-19 Outbreak



TOC Continued…!

Speak to Analyst:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/urban-air-mobility-uam-market-106344

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them to address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

9th Floor, Icon Tower, Baner-Mahalunge Road,

Baner, Pune-411045, Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US: +1 424 253 0390

UK: +44 2071 939123

APAC: +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com

Fortune Business Insights™