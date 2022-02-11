Global $9.68 Bn Volumetric Video Markets to 2028 - Growing Demand for Enhanced Sports Viewing Experience

Dublin, Feb. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Volumetric Video Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis by Volumetric Capture and Application" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global volumetric video market is expected to grow from US$ 1,898.7 million in 2021 to US$ 9,685.7 million by 2028; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 26.2% during 2021-2028.



The research and development on immersive teleconferencing are being carried out to produce a videoconferencing experience in which the visualization has been created, in such a way that the remote participants can experience the presence of each other in the same room.

In a real-time situation, an ideal immersive teleconferencing system is needed to replicate the light and sound field observed by an user in a face-to-face meeting. In the past, the Halo system from Hewlett-Packard and the Telepresence system from Cisco provided spatial audio, life-size video, and environment excellence by providing furniture, lighting, even wall colors to maximize the conference experience.

Even though these systems provided significantly improved conference experience in comparison with traditional video calls, they couldn't provide immersive video experience, as the mutual gaze between attendees was not captured.

However, in teleconferencing, the volumetric video technology offers an improved quality of human-centered communication by providing immersive telepresence and the natural representation of all participants in a shared virtual meeting space. Thus, this has created an opportunity for the use of volumetric video technology in teleconferencing.



Based on volumetric capture, the volumetric video market is segmented into hardware, software, and services.

In 2020, the hardware segment led the market, accounting for the largest share in the market.

Similarly, based on application, the volumetric video market is segmented into sports events and entertainment, medical, signage and advertisement, e-commerce, video games and esports, training, education, video streaming and alternate realities, and others.

In 2020, the sports events and entertainment segment accounted for the largest market share.

Key Market Dynamics

Drivers

Growing Demand for 360 Video Content Technology in Entertainment Sector

Growing Demand for Enhanced Sports Viewing Experience

Market Restraints

High Cost Related to Volumetric Video Production

Market Opportunities

High Potential of Volumetric Video in Videoconferencing

Future Trends

Increasing Usage of Volumetric Video Technology in Different Applications

Company Profiles

4Dviews

Microsoft Corporation

Sense of Space

Tetavi

DGene Inc

Omnivor

Arcturus Studios Holdings, Inc.

Evercoast

8i

mantis vision ltd.

Dimension

Canon Inc.

Sony Corporation

StoryFile

Imverse SA

HoloCap

Volucap

EF EVE

Magic Leap, Inc.

KDDI Research, Inc.

https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/cs32v0

