The global container security market size is expected to grow from an estimated value of USD 1.3 billion in 2021 to USD 3.6 billion by 2026, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 22.0%

Services segment to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period

Services aim at training and developing expertise, providing timely upgradations to the platform, and helping customers integrate their platforms with other IT solutions.Vendors offer a broad array of services with the help of cutting-edge technologies, tools, and strategies to meet the needs of organizations.



Training and consulting services are designed to enhance employees’ skills so that they can meet the requirements of the patrons and boost the organization’s productivity.Deployment and integration services ensure the proper integration of the container security platforms and services with various other components of the IT system.



Support and maintenance services aim at providing technical support to customers and delivering enhancements and upgradations to the platform.

By services, the container security market is segmented into professional and managed services. Professional services include consulting services, training and education services, and support and maintenance services.



On premise segment to account for a higher market share during the forecast period

Organizations, especially large enterprises, are still using on-premises deployment type on a large scale.The on-premises deployment type enables the deployment of container security within a company’s premises.



The on-premises deployment of container security solutions helps customers maintain compliance needs and ensure the security of applications that are being deployed. The on-premises deployment type is one of the oldest and traditional approaches to deploying software and solutions and is preferred by enterprises due to factors, such as the ability to store data within the company’s premises, the availability of security measures, and the elimination of third-party involvement.



Asia Pacific to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

Asia Pacific has witnessed advanced and dynamic adoption of new technologies and is expected to record the highest CAGR during the forecast period.Asia Pacific includes developed and developing economies, such as China, Japan, India, Singapore, the Philippines, Vietnam, South Korea, and Indonesia.



Asia Pacific is taking aggressive initiatives to leverage the IT infrastructure, enabling commercial users to adopt cutting-edge technologies.The increasing adoption of containers and microservice architecture, among SMEs, is acting as the major driving factor for the container security market in the region.



The affordability and ease of deployment of container services among enterprises are another driving factor for the adoption of container security in the region. Hence, the region is growing at the highest CAGR of 23.4% during the forecast period.



In-depth interviews were conducted with Chief Executive Officers (CEOs), marketing directors, other innovation and technology directors, and executives from various key organizations operating in the container security market.

• By company type: Tier 1: 35%, Tier 2: 45%, and Tier 3: 20%

• By designation: C-level: 40%, Manager and Other: 60%

• By region: APAC: 45%, Europe: 35%, North America: 20%



Major vendors offering container security solutions are Microsoft Corporation (US), Amazon Web Services, Inc (US), Google, LLC (US), IBM Corporation (US), VMware, Inc. (US), McAfee Corporation (US), Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (US), Cisco System, Inc. (US), Juniper Networks (US), Qualys, Inc. (US), CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (US), Tenable, Inc. (US), Check Point Software Technologies (Israel), Rapid7 (US), Zscaler (US), Sysdig, Inc. (US), Snyk (UK), Sonatype (US), Aqua Security (Israel), and Fidelis Cybersecurity (US).

The study includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key players in the container security market, with their company profiles, recent developments, and key market strategies.



Research coverage

The market study covers the container security market size across segments.It aims at estimating the market size and growth potential of this market across different segments: component, deployment mode, vertical and region.



The study also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key players in the market, along with their company profiles, key observations related to product and business offerings, recent developments, and key market strategies.



Key benefits of buying the report

The report will help the market leaders/new entrants in this market with information on the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall container security market and the subsegments.This report will help stakeholders understand the competitive landscape and gain more insights to position their businesses better and plan suitable go-to-market strategies.



The report also helps stakeholders understand the pulse of the market and provides them with information on key market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.

