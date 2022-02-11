Islandsbanki hf.: Publication of 2021 reports

English Icelandic

Íslandsbanki has today published the Bank´s Annual and Sustainability report, Pillar 3 report, the Impact and Allocation report for Íslandsbanki´s Sustainable Financing Framework and Financed emissions report, initial PCAF results for 2020 and 2019.

Annual and Sustainability Report

The Report provides a comprehensive overview of the Bank´s operations and strategy during 2021.

The sustainability chapter of the report highlights the sustainability milestones of the year. The Bank is committed to being a force for good in society.

The Report is available in both English and will be available in Icelandic as of 17 February 2022.

Pillar 3 Report

The Report contains information on risk management, risk measurement, material risk exposures, capital adequacy and liquidity adequacy, in accordance with Icelandic law and European regulation. The Report provides market participants and other stakeholders with information that facilitates a better understanding of the Bank's risk profile. The report is in English.

Allocation and Impact Report

The Allocation and Impact Report for Íslandsbanki's Sustainable Financing Framework gives an overview of the first three months of the implementation and reports on the environmental and social impact of the eligible assets already approved under the Framework. The report is in English.

Financed emissions

Íslandsbanki has published its initial estimates of the financed emissions for 2020 and 2019 according to the PCAF methodology.

The aforementioned information, along with financials for 2021, is available on the Bank´s 2021 reports website .

For further information please contact Investor Relations – ir@islandsbanki.is.

