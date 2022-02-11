United States Beauty Devices Market Research Report 2021-2030 with Clinical Evidence from Panasonic, Nu Skin Enterprises, Home Skinovations, Carol Cole Co, LightStim, & Dr. Dennis Gross Skincare

Dublin, Feb. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "U.S. Beauty Devices Market Research Report - Industry Revenue Estimation and Demand Forecast to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Witnessing a 19.6% CAGR during 2021-2030, the U.S. beauty devices market value will increase to $99,468.0 million in 2030 from $17,623.1 million in 2020.

Though device sales witnessed a massive slump due to the COVID-19 pandemic, they started rising again from the third quarter of 2020, when the lockdowns and many other restrictions began to be lifted around the world.



This was because of the rising prevalence of dermatological problems, which had been driving the market in the first place. For instance, almost 85% of the people in the country get acne at least once, says the American Academy of Dermatology (AAD). Apart from acne, dyspigmentation, psoriasis, deep wrinkles, hyperpigmentation, atopic dermatitis, freckles, and melasma are fairly common in the U.S., thus propelling the usage of beauty devices.



Hair removal devices are the most popular in the U.S. beauty devices market, as body hair, apart from eyebrows and male beards, have become rather undesirable among Americans.



Excess female body hair due to polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS) and other hormonal issues is also propelling hair removal device sales in the U.S. The sales of home-use beauty devices will rise the fastest in the country owing to their cost-effectiveness, portability, and low requirement for technical expertise.



The presence of numerous beauty device companies has made the U.S. market rather competitive, because of which key players are launching newer products.



Another key reason for the growth of the U.S. beauty devices market is people's disposable income, which had surged to $13,968.6 billion in 2016 from $10,036.9 billion in 2006, as per the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. With a higher income comes more purchasing power, which boosts the sale of such products. Therefore, with the national disposable income set to increase to $21,178.2 billion by 2026, the demand for beauty devices will rise further.



The key companies in the U.S. beauty devices market are Panasonic Corporation, Nu Skin Enterprises Inc., Lumenis Ltd., TRIA Beauty Inc., Carol Cole Company Inc., Home Skinovations Ltd., L'Oreal SA, YA-MAN LTD., Candela Corporation, MTG Co. Ltd., LightStim, and Koninklijke Philips N.V.



Market Dynamics

Trends

Introduction of new products

Inclination for improved appearance

Home-use beauty devices

Drivers

Surging geriatric population

Increasing prevalence of skin problems

Rising disposable income

Increasing awareness about beauty devices

Restraints

Risks associated with use of beauty devices

Lack of reimbursement policies

Availability of traditional and cheaper beauty products

Porter's Five Forces Analysis

Impact of COVID-19

Clinical Evidence of Home-Use Beauty Devices

Panasonic Corporation

Nu Skin Enterprises Inc.

Home Skinovations Inc.

Carol Cole Company Inc.

LightStim

Dr. Dennis Gross Skincare LLC

Regulatory Framework Analysis

Marketing Expenses

Technical Specifications of Key Products

Definition of Market Segments

By Type

Hair removal

Cleansing

Acne treatment

LED therapy and photorejuvenation

Oxygen/facial steaming

Hair growth

Dermarolling

Cellulite reduction

Others

By Usage

Salon

Spa

At-home

Others

Company Profiles

Alma Lasers Ltd.

Amorepacific Corporation

Beauty Bioscience Inc.

Candela Corporation

Carol Cole Company Inc.

Conair Corporation

Cyden Limited

Dr. Dennis Gross Skincare LLC

FOREO AB

Home Skinovations Ltd.

Jeisys Medical Inc.

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

L'Oreal SA

LightStim

Lumenis Ltd.

MTG Co. Ltd.

Nu Skin Enterprises Inc.

Panasonic Corporation

Project E Beauty

Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc.

The Procter & Gamble Company

TRIA Beauty Inc.

YA-MAN Ltd.

