Ring Main Unit Market to Hit USD 2.77 Billion by 2028; Rising Infrastructure Development in Emerging Economies to Aid Growth: Fortune Business Insights™

Pune, India, Feb. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Ring Main Unit Market size reached USD 1.58 billion in 2020. The market value is slated to rise from USD 1.69 billion in 2021 to USD 2.77 billion in 2028 at a CAGR of 7.4% during the forecast period. The market growth will be aided by the rise in industrial infrastructure development, mainly in emerging countries. Rising renewables deployment to meet the burgeoning energy demand will support the market expansion. Fortune Business Insights presents this information in its report titled “Ring Main Unit Market, 2021-2028."

Ring Main Unit (RMU) is metal-enclosed switchgear used for safe and reliable power distribution. It consists of metering and a protection device that controls circuits, protects the circuit from earth faults, and isolates faulty equipment. The adoption of these systems is rising owing to advantages such as compact design, high safety, efficient performance, cost savings, and smart capabilities. Rapid urbanization and upcoming smart city projects across the world will augment technology adoption significantly.

Request a Sample PDF: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/ring-main-unit-market-100775

Companies Profiled in Ring Main Unit Market



ABB Ltd. (Switzerland)

Schneider Electric SE (France)

Eaton Corporation plc. (Ireland)

Larsen & Toubro Ltd (India)

Siemens AG (Germany)

C&S Electric Ltd. (India)

LS Electric Co., Ltd. (South Korea)

Entec Electric & Electronic Co., Ltd (South Korea)

General Electric Company (U.S.)

EPE Switchgear (M) Sdn. Bhd. (Malaysia)

Lucy Electric (U.K.)

Ormazabal (Spain)

TIEPCO (Saudi Arabia)

Crompton Greaves (India)

Report Scope and Segmentation-

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2021 to 2028 Forecast Period 2021 to 2028 CAGR 7.4% 2028 Value Projection USD 2.77 billion Base Year 2020 Market Size in 2020 USD 1.58 billion Historical Data for 2017 to 2019 No. of Pages 220 Segments covered Type, Application and By Region Growth Drivers Growing Renewable Energy Demand to Drive Market Growth

Rising Industrial Infrastructure to Aid Market Development

Pitfalls & Challenges High Investment Cost Could Hamper Market Growth to Some Extent







COVID-19 Impact :

Disruptions in Power Supply Operations to Affect Market Dynamics

The global COVID-19 pandemic has impacted each and every industry vertical, including the electrical & electronics sector. Strict containment measures, supply chain uncertainty, and workforce shortages caused various challenges for ring main unit manufacturers. Amid nationwide lockdown restrictions, a significant decline in power demand from industrial and commercial sectors was observed, leading to a reduced power supply. In addition to the abovementioned factors, delays in electrical infrastructure development projects have impacted the market growth during the pandemic period.

To get to know more about the short-term and long-term impact of COVID-19 on this market, please visit: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/industry-reports/ring-main-unit-market-100775

Segments:



Type, Voltage, Installation, Application, and Region are studied for the Market

Based on type, the market is segmented into air-insulated, oil-insulated, gas-insulated, and others.

In terms of voltage, the market is divided into low voltage, medium voltage, high voltage, and others.

By installation, the market is bifurcated into indoor and outdoor.

On the basis of application, the market is split into industrial, distribution utility, and commercial & residential.

The market has been analyzed across major regions, including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East & Africa.

Report Coverage:

The report offers:

Major growth drivers, restraining factors, opportunities, and potential challenges for the market.

Comprehensive insights into the regional developments.

List of major industry players.

Key strategies adopted by the market players.

Latest industry developments such as product launches, partnerships, mergers, and acquisitions.

Have Any Query? Speak to our Analyst: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/ring-main-unit-market-100775

Drivers & Restraints :

Expansion of Infrastructure Sector and Renewable Projects to Propel Market Forward

Investments in infrastructure development and expansion of power supply & distribution networks worldwide will drive ring main unit market growth during 2021-2028. Switching equipment such as RMU is critical to maintaining voltage fluctuations. The performance and safety benefits of RMU also make it an important component of renewable energy systems. Expanding clean energy infrastructure will thus provide lucrative growth opportunities for the market players.

On the contrary, high capital costs could impact RMU deployment to some extent.

Regional Insights :

Asia Pacific is slated to dominate the ring main unit market share during the projected timeframe. The regional demand is largely driven by the rising energy consumption and growing deployment of distribution networks. According to the National Infrastructure Pipeline, energy sector projects account for the highest share (24%) of the overall USD 1.4 trillion budgeted investment. These factors will benefit the market outlook significantly.

The market in North America will grow on account of increasing investment in upgradation of transmission and distribution networks. Expansion of renewable energy infrastructure will also unlock new opportunities for market players.

Meanwhile, Europe will record robust gains during 2021-2028 on account of expanding renewable energy projects in Germany, Spain, France, Italy, and the U.K.

Notable Industry Developments:

April 2021 – SP Energy Networks tested Siemens-made 8DJH 12 switchgear RMU that operates without sulfur hexafluoride (SF6). The technology helps the company meet its goal to reduce its environmental impact and carbon footprint.

Request for Customization: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/ring-main-unit-market-100775

Major Table of Content:

Introduction Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities

Key Insights Key Emerging Trends Latest Technological Advancement Regulatory Landscape Porters Five Forces Analysis

Qualitative Analysis – Impact of COVID-19 Impact of COVID-19 on the Ring Main Unit Market Steps Taken by the Government to Overcome the Impact Key Developments by Industry Players in Response to COVID-19 Potential Opportunities and Challenges due to COVID-19 Outbreak

Global Ring Main Unit Market Analysis (USD Billion), Insights and Forecast, 2017-2028 Key Findings / Summary Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Type Gas-Insulated Oil-Insulated Air-Insulated Solid Di-electric Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Voltage Low Voltage Medium Voltage High Voltage Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Installation Indoor Outdoor Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Application Distribution Utility Industrial Residential & Commercial Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Region North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa

North America Ring Main Unit Market Analysis (USD Billion), Insights and Forecast, 2017-2028 Key Findings / Summary Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Type Gas-Insulated Oil-Insulated Air-Insulated Solid Di-electric Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Voltage Low Voltage Medium Voltage High Voltage Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Installation Indoor Outdoor Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Application Distribution Utility Industrial Residential & Commercial Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Country U.S. Market Analysis and Forecast – By Type Gas-Insulated Oil-Insulated Air-Insulated Solid Di-electric Others Canada Market Analysis and Forecast – By Type Gas-Insulated Oil-Insulated Air-Insulated Solid Di-electric Others



Toc Continued …

Quick Buy: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/100775

Have a Look at Related Research Insights

Nuclear Power Market Size, Share and Global Trend By Types (Pressurised Water Reactors, Boiling Water Reactors, Pressurised Heavy Water Reactors, Others)and Geography Forecast till 2022-2029

Cogeneration Equipment Market Size, Share and Global Trend By Fuel (Coal, Biomass, Natural Gas, Others) By Technology (Steam Turbine, Gas Turbine, Reciprocating Engine, Combined Cycle Gas Turbine, Others), By Capacity (Up to 30MW, 31MW to 50MW, Above 50MW), By Application (Residential, Commercial, Industrial), and Geography Forecast till 2022-2029

Reciprocating Power Generating Engine Market Size, Share and Global Trend By Fuel (Gas, Diesel, Dual fuel, Others), By Rated Power (Below 2MW, 2MW - 5MW, Above 5MW), By Application (Industrial, CHP, Energy & Utility, Landfill & Biogas, Others), and Geography Forecast Till 2022-2029



Electric Radiators Market Size, Share and Global By Type (Fan Heaters, Convention Radiators, Infrared Radiators, Oil-based Radiators), By Application (Residential, Commercial, Industrial), and Geography Forecast Till 2022-2029

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ delivers accurate data and innovative corporate analysis, helping organizations of all sizes make appropriate decisions. We tailor novel solutions for our clients, assisting them to address various challenges distinct to their businesses. Our aim is to empower them with holistic market intelligence, providing a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

308, Supreme Headquarters,

Survey No. 36, Baner,

Pune-Bangalore Highway,

Pune - 411045, Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

U.S.: +1 424 253 0390

U.K.: +44 2071 939123

APAC: +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/fortune-business-insights

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FortuneBusinessInsightsPvtLtd