Global Network Automation Markets, 2021-2022 & 2028 - Rising Need for Cloud-Based Network Function Virtualization (NFV) Platform by the Telecommunication Industry

The "Network Automation Market by Component, Deployment Mode, Industry Size, Networking Type (Physical Networking, Virtual Networking, Hybrid Networking), Industry Vertical (CSPs, Data Centers, and Enterprises)- Global Forecast to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global network automation market is expected to reach $32.4 billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 22.8% during the forecast period of 2021 to 2028.
The report provides an in-depth analysis of network automation market in five major geographies and emphasizes on the current market trends, market size, market share, recent developments, and forecast till 2028. The study also evaluates industry competitors and analyses the market at a country level.
The growth of this market is mainly attributed to the increasing demand for safer smart healthcare systems with intent-based networking technology, the growing need to detect and identify old hardware, compliance issues, and storage issues. Besides, the increasing need for zero-touch provisioning and unified network visibility is also among the key factors driving the growth of the network automation market.
Based on component, the solution segment is expected to record the fastest growth over the forecast period. The growth of this segment is mainly driven by the rising investment in R&D activities, increasing and varying connectivity demands by communication service providers, and the presence of well-established network automation solution providers.
Also, increasing adoption of network automation solutions across several enterprises, including IT & telecommunication, manufacturing, retail, healthcare, government, and public sector, resulting in the growing demand for network automation tools expected to record the fastest growth over the forecast period.
Based on industry vertical, in 2021, the data center industry is expected to command the largest share of the network automation market.
The growing demand to automate routine workflows and processes of data centers, increasing deployments of network automation solutions for data centers and growing need to reduce repetitive or mundane tasks, speed up processes, and drive down overhead in data centers are the factors driving the growth of the data center segment.
In 2021, North America is projected to command the largest share of the network automation market. However, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness rapid growth during the forecast period.
The rapid growth of this region is mainly driven by the increasing deployments of SDN and NFV by Asia-Pacific enterprises, rising demand for a broad range of value-added network services, growing demand for network automation solutions from service providers, increasing demand for network automation solutions by the telecommunication sector, and increasing demand for connected devices by the healthcare industry.
Key questions answered in the report
- Which are the high growth market segments in terms of component, networking type, enterprise size, deployment mode, industry vertical, and countries?
- What is the historical market for network automation across the globe?
- What are the market forecasts and estimates from the period of 2019-2028?
- What are the major drivers, restraints, and opportunities in the global network automation market?
- Who are the major players in the global network automation market, and what market share do they hold?
- Who are the major players in various countries and what share of the market do they hold?
- How is the competitive landscape?
- What are the recent developments in the global network automation market?
- What are the different strategies adopted by the major players in the global network automation market?
- What are the geographical trends and high growth countries?
- Who are the local emerging players in the global network automation market and how do they compete with the other players?
Market Dynamics
Drivers
- Increasing Demand for Safe Smart Healthcare Systems with Intent-Based Networking Technology
- Growing Need to Detect Old Hardware and Identify Compliance and Storage Issues
- Increasing Need for Zero-Touch Provisioning and Unified Network Visibility
Restraints
- Increasing Availability of Open-Source Automation Tools
Opportunities
- Rising Demand for Connecting Data Centres and Multiple Offices
- Necessity to Meet Dynamic Compliance Standards for IT Environment in Organizations
- Rising Need for Cloud-Based Network Function Virtualization (NFV) Platform by the Telecommunication Industry
Company Profiles
- Cisco Systems Inc.
- VMware Inc.
- Red Hat Inc.
- IBM Corporation
- Juniper Networks Inc.
- Micro Focus International plc
- BMC Software Inc.
- Fujitsu Group
- AppViewX
- Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson
- Forward Networks Inc.
- SolarWinds Corporation
- Apstra
- NetBrain
- BlueCat Networks
- Itential
- NetYCE Microsoft Corporation
- Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP
- Dell Technologies Inc.
- NVIDIA Corporation
- Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.
- Arista Networks Inc.
- Anuta Networks International LLC
- Nokia Corporation
- Palo Alto Networks Inc.
- Fortinet Inc
Scope of the Report
Network Automation Market, by Component
- Solutions / Software
- Configuration Management Tools
- SD-WAN and Network Virtualization Tools
- Intent-based Networking Solutions/Platforms
- Other Network Automation Tools
- Professional Services
- Advisory, Analytics & Automation
- Deployment & Integration
- Training & Supporting
Network Automation Market, by Deployment Mode
- On-premise
- Cloud-based
Network Automation Market, by Enterprise Size
- Large Enterprises
- Small and Mid-Sized Enterprises
Network Automation Market, by Networking Type
- Physical Networking
- Virtual Networking
- Hybrid Networking
Network Automation Market, by Industry Vertical
- CSPs
- Data Centers
- Enterprises
- IT & Telecommunication
- Manufacturing
- Government & Public Sector
- Retail
- BFSI
- Healthcare and Life Science
- Education
- Energy and Utilities
- Media & Entertainment
- Other Industry
Network Automation Market, by region
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Europe
- Germany
- U.K.
- France
- Italy
- Spain
- Netherland
- Rest of Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- Japan
- China
- India
- South Korea
- Thailand
- Indonesia
- Australia & New Zealand
- Rest of Asia-Pacific
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Rest of Latin America
- The Middle East and Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Israel
- Rest of MEA
