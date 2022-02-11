Global Network Automation Markets, 2021-2022 & 2028 - Rising Need for Cloud-Based Network Function Virtualization (NFV) Platform by the Telecommunication Industry

Dublin, Feb. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Network Automation Market by Component, Deployment Mode, Industry Size, Networking Type (Physical Networking, Virtual Networking, Hybrid Networking), Industry Vertical (CSPs, Data Centers, and Enterprises)- Global Forecast to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global network automation market is expected to reach $32.4 billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 22.8% during the forecast period of 2021 to 2028.



The report provides an in-depth analysis of network automation market in five major geographies and emphasizes on the current market trends, market size, market share, recent developments, and forecast till 2028. The study also evaluates industry competitors and analyses the market at a country level.



The growth of this market is mainly attributed to the increasing demand for safer smart healthcare systems with intent-based networking technology, the growing need to detect and identify old hardware, compliance issues, and storage issues. Besides, the increasing need for zero-touch provisioning and unified network visibility is also among the key factors driving the growth of the network automation market.



Based on component, the solution segment is expected to record the fastest growth over the forecast period. The growth of this segment is mainly driven by the rising investment in R&D activities, increasing and varying connectivity demands by communication service providers, and the presence of well-established network automation solution providers.

Also, increasing adoption of network automation solutions across several enterprises, including IT & telecommunication, manufacturing, retail, healthcare, government, and public sector, resulting in the growing demand for network automation tools expected to record the fastest growth over the forecast period.



Based on industry vertical, in 2021, the data center industry is expected to command the largest share of the network automation market.

The growing demand to automate routine workflows and processes of data centers, increasing deployments of network automation solutions for data centers and growing need to reduce repetitive or mundane tasks, speed up processes, and drive down overhead in data centers are the factors driving the growth of the data center segment.



In 2021, North America is projected to command the largest share of the network automation market. However, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness rapid growth during the forecast period.

The rapid growth of this region is mainly driven by the increasing deployments of SDN and NFV by Asia-Pacific enterprises, rising demand for a broad range of value-added network services, growing demand for network automation solutions from service providers, increasing demand for network automation solutions by the telecommunication sector, and increasing demand for connected devices by the healthcare industry.



Key questions answered in the report

Which are the high growth market segments in terms of component, networking type, enterprise size, deployment mode, industry vertical, and countries?

What is the historical market for network automation across the globe?

What are the market forecasts and estimates from the period of 2019-2028?

What are the major drivers, restraints, and opportunities in the global network automation market?

Who are the major players in the global network automation market, and what market share do they hold?

Who are the major players in various countries and what share of the market do they hold?

How is the competitive landscape?

What are the recent developments in the global network automation market?

What are the different strategies adopted by the major players in the global network automation market?

What are the geographical trends and high growth countries?

Who are the local emerging players in the global network automation market and how do they compete with the other players?

Market Dynamics



Drivers

Increasing Demand for Safe Smart Healthcare Systems with Intent-Based Networking Technology

Growing Need to Detect Old Hardware and Identify Compliance and Storage Issues

Increasing Need for Zero-Touch Provisioning and Unified Network Visibility

Restraints

Increasing Availability of Open-Source Automation Tools

Opportunities

Rising Demand for Connecting Data Centres and Multiple Offices

Necessity to Meet Dynamic Compliance Standards for IT Environment in Organizations

Rising Need for Cloud-Based Network Function Virtualization (NFV) Platform by the Telecommunication Industry

Company Profiles

Cisco Systems Inc.

VMware Inc.

Red Hat Inc.

IBM Corporation

Juniper Networks Inc.

Micro Focus International plc

BMC Software Inc.

Fujitsu Group

AppViewX

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson

Forward Networks Inc.

SolarWinds Corporation

Apstra

NetBrain

BlueCat Networks

Itential

NetYCE Microsoft Corporation

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP

Dell Technologies Inc.

NVIDIA Corporation

Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.

Arista Networks Inc.

Anuta Networks International LLC

Nokia Corporation

Palo Alto Networks Inc.

Fortinet Inc

Scope of the Report

Network Automation Market, by Component

Solutions / Software

Configuration Management Tools

SD-WAN and Network Virtualization Tools

Intent-based Networking Solutions/Platforms

Other Network Automation Tools

Professional Services

Advisory, Analytics & Automation

Deployment & Integration

Training & Supporting

Network Automation Market, by Deployment Mode

On-premise

Cloud-based

Network Automation Market, by Enterprise Size

Large Enterprises

Small and Mid-Sized Enterprises

Network Automation Market, by Networking Type

Physical Networking

Virtual Networking

Hybrid Networking

Network Automation Market, by Industry Vertical

CSPs

Data Centers

Enterprises

IT & Telecommunication

Manufacturing

Government & Public Sector

Retail

BFSI

Healthcare and Life Science

Education

Energy and Utilities

Media & Entertainment

Other Industry

Network Automation Market, by region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

U.K.

France

Italy

Spain

Netherland

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

Japan

China

India

South Korea

Thailand

Indonesia

Australia & New Zealand

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

The Middle East and Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Israel

Rest of MEA

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/awnn4