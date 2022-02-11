Canada Geotechnical Services Market COVID-19 Impact Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast, 2021-2028

Pune, India, Feb. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Canada Geotechnical Services Market size was USD 179.2 million in 2020. The market is projected to grow from USD 187.1 million in 2021 to USD 272.5 million in 2028 at a CAGR of 5.5% during the 2021-2028 period. This vital information is presented by Fortune Business Insights™, in its report, titled, “Canada Geotechnical Services Market, 2021-2028.”

As per the research team, factors, such as increased consumption of oil & gas and rising export figures, are expected to bolster the growth of the Canada Geotechnical Services Market growth globally. The municipal segment will capture the largest market share during the advent of the forecast duration due to increased integration of geotechnical services toward utility pipeline construction, dam construction, government buildings, power plant construction, and airports among others.

COVID-19 Impact

COVID-19 Outbreak to Augment Market Sales

The ongoing pandemic has affected more than 150 countries and has caused an exponential economic backlash. The construction and infrastructure sector is one of the heavily affected due to several restrictions due to imposed lockdowns and disruptions in the current supply chains. Various inconsistencies in the pricing of raw material would further cause issues towards undertaking and completing upcoming projects. Additionally, lack of skilled workforce will create untold issues in project completion. Several oil and gas projects along with mining and renewable projects were also suspended due to the advent of the virus. These factors will account for the losses caused by the virus.

REPORT SCOPE & SEGMENTATION:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2021-2028 Forecast Period 2021 to 2028 CAGR 5.5% 2028 Value Projection 272.5 million Base Year 2020 Market Size in 2021 187.1 million Historical Data for 2017-2019 No. of Pages 87 Segments covered By Type and By End-user Growth Drivers

High Growth in Construction Industry Will Fuel Market Growth

Rising Investment in Wind Energy to Drive Growth of Geotechnical Service Market

Rising Offshore Exploration and Production Activities to Drive Market Growth. Pitfalls & Challenges

Higher Geotechnical Service Cost to Hinder Market Growth





Segmentation

Municipal Segment to Dominate the Canada Market

On the basis of type, the market can be broken down into underground city space, slope and excavation, and ground and foundation. The underground city space will occupy the largest market share during the advent of the forecast duration owing to the rapidly rising population due to rocketing migration and rising demand for public service facilities like metro, rail, and other public services.

By end-user, the market can be divided into municipal, bridge and tunnel, oil & gas, mining, marine, building construction, and others.

Report Coverage

Our analysts follow an analytical and comprehensive research methodology that focuses mainly on offering accurate insights. They are further authenticated by using various data triangulation techniques which shed light on overall market dynamics. The market study further follows a holistic evaluation of the market by providing the current market drivers and restraints. Also, the leading players and their novel strategies which help them dominate the market. Additionally, a detailed study of the regional dynamic is also presented in the report.

Drivers and Restraints

Rising Construction Industry to Bolster Market Share

Increasing construction activities across residential, commercial, industrial, utility, and infrastructural sectors along with rising population will boost the growth of the Canada Geotechnical Services Market share during the forecast period. Also, the rising demand for housing facilities and infrastructure and the increasing number of large-scale projects consisting of large-scale geotechnical service markets will fuel the growth of the market. Additionally, increasing awareness among the general population and rising implementation of renewable energy installations will increase the footprint of the market.

However, rising cost services will hamper the market growth during the advent of the forecast period. Increasing technical complexities will further dampen the market share.

Competitive Landscape

Acquisitions Initiated by Dominant Players to Aid Market Growth

The dominant market players in the market are constantly striving for putting together effective strategies such as partnerships, acquisitions and mergers, rising upcoming product launches, etc. These brand fusions are aimed at expanding monetary gains and extending their brand presence in the market. For example, in July 2021, Keller Group plc acquired geotechnical and industrial services firm in Texas – USA RECON Services. The current acquisition is worth USD 23 million and the expected earn-out is valued at USD 15 million. These strategies are aimed at leveraging their market position during the advent of the forecast period. Another strategy is to launch innovative products for attracting untapped consumers from all regions.

Industry Development

April 2020: Canadian Geo announced initiating operations within Alberta. This huge undertaking lasted till the end of the year by providing drilling and sampling material for geotechnical and environmental exploration.

Companies Covered in this Market Report

Keller Group Plc (U.K.)

AECOM (U.S.)

Stantec (Canada)

Fugro (Netherlands)

WSP (Canada)

SGS (Canada)

Tetra Tech (U.S.)

TERRAPEX (Canada)

Canadian Geo Parkland (UAE)

Canadian Engineering Services (Canada)

