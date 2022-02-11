ProVen VCT plc

Interim Management Statement

for the nine months ended 30 November 2021

ProVen VCT plc (the “Company”) presents an Interim Management Statement for the nine-month period ended 30 November 2021. The statement also includes relevant financial information between the end of the period and the date of this announcement.

Performance









Unaudited



30 November



2021 Unaudited



31 August



2021 Unaudited



31 May



2021 Audited



28 February



2021 Pence Pence Pence Pence Net Asset Value per share (“NAV”) 75.0 75.7 76.4 74.8 Dividends paid to date* 75.25 73.75 71.75 71.75 NAV plus dividends paid to date 150.25 149.45 148.15 146.55

*Dividends paid represent dividends paid since the consolidation of 5p Ordinary Shares into 10p Ordinary Shares in October 2012. Prior to this date, the Company paid dividends totalling 113.95p on the 5p Ordinary Shares.

Dividends paid or declared

On 5 November 2021, the Company announced an interim dividend for the year ended 28 February 2022 of 1.5p per share. This dividend was paid on 10 December 2021 to shareholders on the register at 18 November 2021.

Investment portfolio summary at 30 November 2021

Portfolio summary

Valuation Venture capital investments £’000 Zoovu Limited (t/a SmartAssistant) 11,921 Monica Vinader Limited 7,838 MPB Group Limited 7,172 Infinity Reliance Limited (t/a My 1st Years) 6,824 Luxury Promise Limited 5,425 Blis Media Limited 5,199 Mycs GmbH 5,178 Thread, Inc. 4,762 Access Systems, Inc. 4,007 Written Byte Ltd (t/a DeepCrawl) 3,783 Other investments 45,746 Total investments 107,855 Cash at bank 39,610 Other net current liabilities (2,799) Net Assets 144,666

Quoted investments are valued at the closing bid price at 30 November 2021, discounted where appropriate. Unquoted investments are valued at fair values established using the International Private Equity and Venture Capital Valuation Guidelines.





Investment activity during the nine-month period ended 30 November 2021

Investment additions

£’000 Dealroom.co B.V 2,707 DeepStream Technologies Limited 1,256 Picasso Labs, Inc 1,109 Been There Done That Global Limited 998 Enternships Limited (t/a Learnerbly) 924 Andcrafted Ltd (t/a Plank Hardware) 913 Thread, Inc. 740 Access Systems, Inc. 237 Poq Studio Limited 55 8,939

Investment disposals

















Cost Market



value at 1 September 2021



Disposal



proceeds Gain



against



cost Realised



gain



in period £’000 £’000 £’000 £’000 £’000 D30 Holdings Ltd 956 1,163 1,163 207 - InSkin Media Limited 365 - 420 55 420 1,321 1,163 1,583 262 420

Investment activity from 1 December 2021 to the date of this announcement

Investment additions

£’000 Luxury Promise Limited 3,502 EMS UK Operations Ltd (t/a Archdesk) 2,581 CGHero Limited 1,251 Papier Ltd 1,237 Mycs GmbH 853 9,424

Investment disposals

There were no investment disposals in the period from 1 December 2021 to the date of this announcement.

Changes to share capital Ordinary



Shares



of 10p each As at 1 September 2021 193,566,539 Shares bought back during the 3 months to 30 November 2021 (676,982) Shares issued during the 3 months to 30 November 2021 - As at 30 November 2021 192,889,557

In the period from 1 December 2021 to the date of this announcement, 155,183 Ordinary Shares were repurchased and subsequently cancelled.

In addition, 637,077 Ordinary Shares were issued under the Company’s Dividend Reinvestment Scheme (“DRIS”) in relation to the dividend paid on 10 December 2021.

Material events

ProVen VCT plc and ProVen Growth and Income VCT plc (the “Companies”) announced on 11 January 2022 that they had published a Prospectus (comprising Securities Note, Registration Document and Summary) in respect of a combined offer for subscription to raise up to £40,000,000 (up to £20,000,000 for each Company) by way of an issue of new ordinary shares in the Companies, with an over-allotment facility of up to a further £40,000,000 (up to £20,000,000 for each Company) payable in full in cash on application.

The Company announced an updated NAV on 21 January 2022 following the exchange of contracts for the sale of one of its portfolio companies, conditional on certain regulatory approvals. The updated NAV per share was 78.5 pence, which reflected the impact of the conditional disposal on the unaudited NAV of the Company at 31 August 2021, less the 1.5 pence dividend paid by the Company on 10 December 2021 and included changes to the Company’s share capital as a result of the allotment of shares pursuant to the DRIS in December 2021 and the buyback of shares announced in November and December 2021.

Other than the matters described above, there were no material events during the period from 1 September 2021 to 30 November 2021 or in the period from 1 December 2021 to the date of this announcement.

Further information

Further information regarding the Company, can be found on Beringea's dedicated VCT website: www.provenvcts.co.uk or by contacting Beringea, the Investment Manager at provenvcts@beringea.co.uk or by telephone 020 7845 7820.

Beringea LLP

Company Secretary

Telephone 020 7845 7820

