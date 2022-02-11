Adoption of resolutions of shareholders of AS Ekspress Grupp

English Estonian

The Management Board of AS Ekspress Grupp proposed to the shareholders to adopt resolutions without convening an extraordinary general meeting. The notice of adoption of resolutions was published on 20 January 2022 in the stock exchange information system and on the company’s homepage , as well as in the 21 January 2022 issue of newspaper Eesti Päevaleht.

On time, ie by 9.00 on 11 February 2022, the shareholders cast 25,470,455 votes and 84.11% of the voting rights. If a shareholder did not give notice of whether he is in favour of or opposed to the resolution by the aforementioned term, it was deemed that he voted against the resolution (§ 2991 (2) of the Commercial Code) and these votes are recorded as opposing votes in the record of voting.

On 11 February 2022, the shareholders of AS Ekspress Grupp adopted the following resolution.

1. The approval of the Share Option Program that entitles the Option Holders to acquire the shares of Ekspress Grupp in exchange for the underlying asset of the Options issued by Geenius Meedia in 2020.

To approve the Share Option Program of AS Ekspress Grupp up to 371,000 options with the exercise date May 2023. The program enables Ekspress Grupp to comply with the commitment arising from the purchase and sale agreement of the shares of Geenius Meedia OÜ entered into on 17 December 2021.

The resolution was adopted by 83.04% votes in favour.

