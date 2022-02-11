ProVen Growth and Income VCT plc

Interim Management Statement

for the nine months ended 30 November 2021

ProVen Growth and Income VCT plc (the “Company”) presents an Interim Management Statement for the nine-month period ended 30 November 2021. The statement also includes relevant financial information between the end of the period and the date of this announcement.

Performance









Unaudited



30 November



2021 Unaudited



31 August



2021 Unaudited



31 May



2021 Audited



28 February



2021 Pence Pence Pence Pence Net Asset Value per share (“NAV”) 63.5 63.4 63.3 61.5 Dividends paid since class launch (originally as ‘C’ Shares)* 70.65 69.15 67.65 67.65 Total Return (NAV plus dividends paid since ‘C’ Share class launch) 134.15 132.55 130.95 129.15

* Dividends paid represents dividends paid in respect of the Original 'C' Shares between their launch in 2006 up until their conversion in 2009 and as Ordinary Shares since the 'C' Share conversion. 'C' Shares were converted into Ordinary Shares on a one for one basis in 2009.

Dividends paid or declared

On 5 November 2021, the Company announced an interim dividend for the year ended 28 February 2022 of 1.5p per share. This dividend was paid on 10 December 2021 to shareholders on the register at 18 November 2021.

Investment portfolio summary at 30 November 2021

Portfolio summary

Valuation Venture capital investments £’000 Zoovu Limited (t/a SmartAssistant) 15,564 Papier Ltd 6,947 Sannpa Limited (t/a Fnatic) 6,925 Blis Media Limited 6,691 Picasso Labs, Inc. 6,161 Luxury Promise Limited 5,861 Thread, Inc. 5,241 MPB Group Limited 4,799 Infinity Reliance Limited (t/a My 1st Years) 4,561 Mycs GmbH 4,542 Other investments 53,598 Total investments 120,890 Cash at bank 42,778 Other net current liabilities (3,269) Net Assets 160,399

Quoted investments are valued at the closing bid price at 30 November 2021, discounted where appropriate. Unquoted investments are valued at fair values established using the International Private Equity and Venture Capital Valuation Guidelines.





Investment activity during the nine-month period ended 30 November 2021

Investment additions

£’000 DeepStream Technologies Limited 2,744 Dealroom.co B.V 2,012 Picasso Labs, Inc 1,891 Been There Done That Global Limited 1,702 Enternships Limited (t/a Learnerbly) 1,575 Thread, Inc. 1,260 Andcrafted Ltd (t/a Plank Hardware) 1,087 Access Systems, Inc. 283 Poq Studio Limited 95 12,649

Investment disposals

















Cost Market



value at 1 September 2021



Disposal



proceeds Gain



against



cost Realised



gain



in period £’000 £’000 £’000 £’000 £’000 D30 Holdings Ltd 3,550 4,317 4,317 767 - InSkin Media Limited 1,435 - 1,653 218 1,653 4,985 4,317 5,970 985 1,653

Investment activity from 1 December 2021 to the date of this announcement

Investment additions

£’000 Luxury Promise Limited 3,498 EMS UK Operations Ltd (t/a Archdesk) 2,234 Mycs GmbH 1,457 CGHero Limited 1,249 Papier Ltd 1,246 9,684

Investment disposals

There were no investment disposals in the period from 1 December 2021 to the date of this announcement.

Changes to share capital Ordinary



Shares



of 10p each As at 1 September 2021 253,542,525 Shares bought back during the 3 months to 30 November 2021 (1,047,621) Shares issued during the 3 months to 30 November 2021 - As at 30 November 2021 252,494,904

In the period from 1 December 2021 to the date of this announcement, 271,759 Ordinary Shares were repurchased and subsequently cancelled.

In addition, 909,121 Ordinary Shares were issued under the Company’s Dividend Reinvestment Scheme (“DRIS”) in relation to the dividend paid on 10 December 2021.

Material events

ProVen VCT plc and ProVen Growth and Income VCT plc (the “Companies”) announced on 11 January 2022 that they had published a Prospectus (comprising Securities Note, Registration Document and Summary) in respect of a combined offer for subscription to raise up to £40,000,000 (up to £20,000,000 for each of the Companies) by way of an issue of new ordinary shares in the Companies, with an over-allotment facility of up to a further £40,000,000 (up to £20,000,000 for each of the Companies) payable in full in cash on application.

The Company announced an updated NAV on 21 January 2022 following the exchange of contracts for the sale of one of its portfolio companies, conditional on certain regulatory approvals. The updated NAV per share was 66.6 pence, which reflected the impact of the conditional disposal on the unaudited NAV of the Company at 31 August 2021, less the 1.5 pence dividend paid by the Company on 10 December 2021 and included changes to the Company’s share capital as a result of the allotment of shares pursuant to the DRIS in December 2021 and the buyback of shares announced in November and December 2021.

Other than the matters described above, there were no material events during the period from 1 September 2021 to 30 November 2021 or in the period from 1 December 2021 to the date of this announcement.

Further information

Further information regarding the Company, can be found on Beringea's dedicated VCT website: www.provenvcts.co.uk or by contacting Beringea, the Investment Manager at provenvcts@beringea.co.uk or by telephone 020 7845 7820.

Beringea LLP

Company Secretary

Telephone 020 7845 7820

