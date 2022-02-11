ProVen Growth and Income VCT plc: Interim Management Statement

| Source: Proven Growth & Income VCT plc Proven Growth & Income VCT plc

London, UNITED KINGDOM

ProVen Growth and Income VCT plc

Interim Management Statement

for the nine months ended 30 November 2021

 

ProVen Growth and Income VCT plc (the “Company”) presents an Interim Management Statement for the nine-month period ended 30 November 2021. The statement also includes relevant financial information between the end of the period and the date of this announcement.

 

Performance

 





Unaudited

30 November

2021		Unaudited

31 August

2021		Unaudited

31 May

2021		Audited

28 February

2021
 PencePencePencePence
Net Asset Value per share (“NAV”)63.563.463.361.5
Dividends paid since class launch (originally as ‘C’ Shares)*70.6569.1567.6567.65
Total Return (NAV plus dividends paid since ‘C’ Share class launch)134.15132.55130.95129.15

 

* Dividends paid represents dividends paid in respect of the Original 'C' Shares between their launch in 2006 up until their conversion in 2009 and as Ordinary Shares since the 'C' Share conversion. 'C' Shares were converted into Ordinary Shares on a one for one basis in 2009.

 

Dividends paid or declared

On 5 November 2021, the Company announced an interim dividend for the year ended 28 February 2022 of 1.5p per share. This dividend was paid on 10 December 2021 to shareholders on the register at 18 November 2021.

 

Investment portfolio summary at 30 November 2021

 

Portfolio summary

 Valuation
Venture capital investments£’000
  
Zoovu Limited (t/a SmartAssistant)15,564
Papier Ltd6,947
Sannpa Limited (t/a Fnatic)6,925
Blis Media Limited6,691
Picasso Labs, Inc.6,161
Luxury Promise Limited5,861
Thread, Inc.5,241
MPB Group Limited4,799
Infinity Reliance Limited (t/a My 1st Years)4,561
Mycs GmbH4,542
Other investments53,598
Total investments120,890
  
Cash at bank42,778
Other net current liabilities(3,269)
  
Net Assets160,399

 

Quoted investments are valued at the closing bid price at 30 November 2021, discounted where appropriate. Unquoted investments are valued at fair values established using the International Private Equity and Venture Capital Valuation Guidelines.


 

 

Investment activity during the nine-month period ended 30 November 2021

 

Investment additions

 £’000
DeepStream Technologies Limited2,744
Dealroom.co B.V2,012
Picasso Labs, Inc1,891
Been There Done That Global Limited1,702
Enternships Limited (t/a Learnerbly)1,575
Thread, Inc.1,260
Andcrafted Ltd (t/a Plank Hardware)1,087
Access Systems, Inc.283
Poq Studio Limited95
 12,649

 

Investment disposals

 









Cost		Market

value at 1 September 2021

Disposal

proceeds		Gain

against

cost		Realised

gain

in period
 £’000£’000£’000£’000£’000
D30 Holdings Ltd3,5504,3174,317767-
InSkin Media Limited1,435-1,6532181,653
 4,9854,3175,9709851,653

 

Investment activity from 1 December 2021 to the date of this announcement

 

Investment additions

 £’000
Luxury Promise Limited3,498
EMS UK Operations Ltd (t/a Archdesk)2,234
Mycs GmbH1,457
CGHero Limited1,249
Papier Ltd1,246
 9,684

 

 

Investment disposals

 

There were no investment disposals in the period from 1 December 2021 to the date of this announcement.

 

Changes to share capitalOrdinary

Shares

of 10p each
As at 1 September 2021253,542,525
Shares bought back during the 3 months to 30 November 2021(1,047,621)
Shares issued during the 3 months to 30 November 2021-
As at 30 November 2021252,494,904

 

In the period from 1 December 2021 to the date of this announcement, 271,759 Ordinary Shares were repurchased and subsequently cancelled.

 

In addition, 909,121 Ordinary Shares were issued under the Company’s Dividend Reinvestment Scheme (“DRIS”) in relation to the dividend paid on 10 December 2021.

 

Material events

ProVen VCT plc and ProVen Growth and Income VCT plc (the “Companies”) announced on 11 January 2022 that they had published a Prospectus (comprising Securities Note, Registration Document and Summary) in respect of a combined offer for subscription to raise up to £40,000,000 (up to £20,000,000 for each of the Companies) by way of an issue of new ordinary shares in the Companies, with an over-allotment facility of up to a further £40,000,000 (up to £20,000,000 for each of the Companies) payable in full in cash on application.

 

The Company announced an updated NAV on 21 January 2022 following the exchange of contracts for the sale of one of its portfolio companies, conditional on certain regulatory approvals. The updated NAV per share was 66.6 pence, which reflected the impact of the conditional disposal on the unaudited NAV of the Company at 31 August 2021, less the 1.5 pence dividend paid by the Company on 10 December 2021 and included changes to the Company’s share capital as a result of the allotment of shares pursuant to the DRIS in December 2021 and the buyback of shares announced in November and December 2021.

 

Other than the matters described above, there were no material events during the period from 1 September 2021 to 30 November 2021 or in the period from 1 December 2021 to the date of this announcement.

 

Further information

Further information regarding the Company, can be found on Beringea's dedicated VCT website: www.provenvcts.co.uk or by contacting Beringea, the Investment Manager at provenvcts@beringea.co.uk or by telephone 020 7845 7820.

 

Beringea LLP

Company Secretary

Telephone 020 7845 7820

-End