Electronic Skin Market to Reach USD 16,217.8 Million by 2028 - Powered Increasing Utilized in Electronic Skin Patches for Health Monitoring – Vantage Market Research

WASHINGTON, Feb. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vantage Market Research’s recent analysis of the Global Electronic Skin Market finds that increasing utilized for health monitoring is expediting market growth. Primarily driven by surge in demand for superior & periodic health monitoring systems, and increase in investment on robotics technology, thus the total Global Electronic Skin Market is estimated to reach USD 16,217.8 Million by 2028.



The market stood at a revenue of USD 6,694.6 Million in 2021, and is expected to grow at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 14.1%.

Furthermore, technological advancements in microelectronics technology are driving research and development in the Electronic Skin technology which is also anticipated to augment the growth of the Global Electronic Skin Market, states Vantage Market Research, in a report, titled “Electronic Skin Market by Application (Cardiovascular Monitoring, Diabetes Management, Others), by Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America) - Global Industry Assessment (2016 - 2021) & Forecast (2022 - 2028)”.

Click Here To Access The Free Sample Report @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/electronic-skin-market-1307/request-sample

(The Free Sample Of This Report Is Readily Available On Request).

Our Free Sample Reports Includes:

In-depth Industry Analysis, Introduction, Overview, and COVID-19 Pandemic Outbreak.

Impact Analysis 150+ Pages Research Report (Including latest research).

Provide chapter-wise guidance on request 2021 Updated Regional Analysis with Graphical Representation of Trends, Size, & Share, Includes Updated List of figures and tables.

Updated Report Includes Major Market Players with their Sales Volume, Business Strategy and Revenue Analysis by using Vantage Market Research methodology.

(Please note that the sample of this report has been updated to include the COVID-19 impact study prior to delivery.)

List of Prominent Players in the Electronic Skin Market:

MC10

Physical Optics Corporation

Dialog Semiconductor

Intelesens Ltd.

3M

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Plastic Electronics GmbH

ROTEX Global

SMARTLIFEINC LIMITED

VivaLNK

Xenoma

Xsensio

Market Dynamics :

Increase in Monitoring and Detecting Abnormalities to Fuel Global Electronic Skin Market

The growing demand and the approval of Electronic Skin due to its potential advantages will propel the industry's growth. Electronic Skin and skin patches are being used for a variety of applications such as monitoring diabetes, cardiovascular disorders, pregnancy, detecting abnormalities in the brain, and others. In addition, the increasing requirement of Electronic Skin components in wearable electronics are also anticipated to boost the demand of the Electronic Skin Market. The increase in funding by various organizations for developing technologically progressive Electronic Skin products. For instance, in 2013 MC10 received funding of around $8 million for the expansion of flexible health sensors. Medtronic also had invested in MC10 in 2012 with $10 million for originating nearly invisible and conformal electronics. Thus, such an increase in funding and investments by numerous companies will also propel market growth.

Increasing Demand for Electronic Skin Solutions in the Wearable Electronics Sector to Stimulate the Market Growth

The high demand for Electronic Skin solutions in the wearable electronics sector is anticipated to propel the adoption of Electronic Skin in the healthcare enterprise. Chronic changes in diet and lifestyle due to increasing health problems in the average population and the growing awareness about fitness. Moreover, the aging of the population and the consequent threats of chronic diseases & disorders, such as diabetes, cancer, and heart disease, are anticipated to propel the adoption rate of remote health monitoring equipment. Electronic Skin patches and related equipment facilitate the remote management of chronic diseases while providing complete independence to the patient. Growing awareness regarding Electronic Skin technology in the healthcare sector and the ever-rising acceptance of remote patient monitoring equipment is anticipated to propel the Global Electronic Skin Market during the projected period.

Purchase This Premium Report Now @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/buy-now/electronic-skin-market-1307/1

Benefits of Purchasing Natural Gas Storage Market Reports:

Customer Satisfaction : Our team of experts assists you with all your research needs and optimizes your reports.

: Our team of experts assists you with all your research needs and optimizes your reports. Analyst Support : Before or after purchasing the report, ask a professional analyst to address your questions.

: Before or after purchasing the report, ask a professional analyst to address your questions. Assured Quality : Focuses on accuracy and quality of reports.

: Focuses on accuracy and quality of reports. Incomparable Skills: Analysts provide in-depth insights into reports.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis:

The COVID-19 outbreak has affected various industries worldwide. Governments across the world implemented strict lockdown measures and social distancing norms in order to restrict the swift spread of the pandemic. Manufacturing facilities around the world were shut down during the initial stages of the pandemic. Moreover, the economic crisis after the pandemic might lead to a significant delay in the commercial roll-out of the industry. Small and medium-scale companies are the backbone of technology providers and are witnessing a steep drop in revenue since the emergence of the pandemic in 2020. Hence, market players faced numerous challenges as disruptions in the supply chain were observed. However, things will improve in the second half of 2022 as more supplies will come online. The impact of COVID-19 on the market demand is considered while estimating the current and forecast market size and growth trends of the market for all the regions and countries based on the following data points:

Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa Quarterly Market Revenue Forecast by Asia Pacific 2020 & 2021 Key Strategies Undertaken by Companies to Tackle COVID-19 Long Term Dynamics Short Term Dynamics

Read Full Research Report @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/industry-report/electronic-skin-market-1307

The report on Electronic Skin Market highlights:

Assessment of the market

Premium Insights

Competitive Landscape

COVID Impact Analysis

Historic Data, Estimates and Forecast

Company Profiles

Global and Regional Dynamics



Regional Analysis :

North America Dominates the Global Electronic Skin Market

North America has dominated the global Electronic Skin Market in 2021 and is likely to continue the same trend during the forecast period. This is attributable to the increasing competition in the market and high investments made by the research departments of companies and the management will enable the Electronic Skin Market developing economies to grow at a substantial rate during the forecast period. This is also expected to support the regional growth of the market.

Asia Pacific is likely to witness fastest growth in the Electronic Skin Market during the forecast period. This is due to the existence of strong institutional pillars, financing mechanisms, business dynamism, and a vibrant innovation ecosystem in the nation. Additionally, the growing awareness among the people and increasing healthcare expenditure is also expected to support the growth of the Electronic Skin Market in near future.

Browse market data Tables and Figures spread through 156 Pages and in-depth TOC on "Electronic Skin Market by Application (Cardiovascular Monitoring, Diabetes Management, Others), by Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America) - Global Industry Assessment (2016 - 2021) & Forecast (2022 - 2028)". View detailed Research Report here – https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/press-release/electronic-skin-market-233208

Key questions answered in the report:

Which regional market will show the highest and rapid growth?

Which are the top five players of the Electronic Skin Market?

How will the Electronic Skin Market change in the upcoming six years?

Which application and product will take a lion’s share of the Electronic Skin Market?

What is the Electronic Skin market drivers and restrictions?

What will be the CAGR and size of the Electronic Skin Market throughout the forecast period?

Recent Developments:

October 2019: MC10 Inc. had announced that the enterprise will collaborate with the University of Rochester. The partnership was for the growth of novel digital biomarkers for the cure of diseases associated with central nervous systems.

This market titled “Electronic Skin Market” will cover exclusive information in terms of Regional Analysis, Forecast, and Quantitative Data – Units, Key Market Trends, and various others as mentioned below:

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2021 USD 6,694.6 Million Projected Market Size in 2028 USD 16,217.8 Million CAGR Growth Rate CAGR of 14.1% From 2022 - 2028 Base Year 2021 Historic Years 2016 - 2020 Forecast Years 2022 - 2028 Segments Covered Application



• Cardiovascular Monitoring



• Diabetes Management



• Others Quantitative Data - Units Revenue in USD Million/Billion and CAGR from 2022 to 2028 Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa, and Rest of World Countries Covered U.S., Canada, Mexico, U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Brazil, Argentina, GCC Countries, and South Africa, among others Report Coverage Market growth drivers, restraints, opportunities, Porter’s five forces analysis, PEST analysis, value chain analysis, regulatory landscape, market attractiveness analysis by segments and region, company market share analysis, and COVID-19 impact analysis.

Customization of the Report:

The report can be customized as per client needs or requirements. For any queries, you can contact us on sales@vantagemarketresearch.com or +1 (202) 380-9727. Our sales executives will be happy to understand your needs and provide you with the most suitable reports.

Download Free Sample Report Now @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/electronic-skin-market-1307/request-sample

Browse More Related Report:

Connected Health Device Market:- https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/industry-report/connected-health-device-market-1329

https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/industry-report/connected-health-device-market-1329 Surgical Apparel Market:- https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/industry-report/surgical-apparel-market-1322

https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/industry-report/surgical-apparel-market-1322 Elispot and Fluorospot Assay Market:- https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/industry-report/elispot-and-fluorospot-assay-market-1317

https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/industry-report/elispot-and-fluorospot-assay-market-1317 Medical Non Woven Disposables Market:- https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/industry-report/medical-non-woven-disposables-market-1316

https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/industry-report/medical-non-woven-disposables-market-1316 NGS Sample Preparation Market:- https://medium.com/@coralia.joe/global-ngs-sample-preparation-market-market-economy-size-expected-a-growth-of-usd-4-32-2cf7ade15244

https://medium.com/@coralia.joe/global-ngs-sample-preparation-market-market-economy-size-expected-a-growth-of-usd-4-32-2cf7ade15244 Behavioral Mental Health Software Market:- https://medium.com/@coralia.joe/by-2028-global-behavioral-mental-health-software-market-size-will-surpass-usd-5-20-db79934ef8a9

https://medium.com/@coralia.joe/by-2028-global-behavioral-mental-health-software-market-size-will-surpass-usd-5-20-db79934ef8a9 3D Printing Ceramic market:- https://medium.com/@coralia.joe/global-3d-printing-ceramic-market-is-valued-at-147-3-ad985be95089



About Vantage Market Research:

Vantage Market Research is a reputed company committed to providing high quality data and market research services. The company provides quantified B2B high quality research on more than 20,000 emerging markets. The company offers detailed reports on multiple industries including chemical materials and energy, food and beverages, healthcare, technology, etc. The company comprises over 125 analysts and consultants, adding more than 1,100 market research reports to its vast database every year. The company’s clientele base spans across 70% of the Global Fortune 500 companies.

Follow Us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/vantage-market-research/

Follow Us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/vantagemarketr

Contact us

Eric Kunz

6218 Georgia Avenue NW Ste 1 - 564

Washington DC 20011-5125

United States Tel: +1 202 380 9727

Email: sales@vantagemarketresearch.com

Website: https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/

Latest Vantage Market Research Press Releases @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/insight/press-releases

Latest Vantage Market Research Blog @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/insight/blogs

Blog: