The Board of Directors of Vestjysk Bank A/S gives notice of annual general meeting

Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S
11 February 2022
The Board of Directors of Vestjysk Bank A/S hereby gives notice of the annual general meeting. The annual general meeting will be held on Monday 7 March 2022 at 3.00 pm at MCH Herning Kongrescenter, Østergade 37, DK-7400 Herning and electronically via the VGM Portal.
The agenda is as follows:
- The Board of Directors' oral report on the activities of the Bank during the past year
- Presentation and adoption of the audited annual report
- Resolution on the distribution of the profit or loss recorded in the annual report adopted by the general meeting
- Presentation of the remuneration report for an advisory vote
- Approval of remuneration to the Board of Directors in the current financial year
- Election of members of the Board of Directors, including the chairman and the vice-chairman
- Election of auditor
- Proposal to grant authorisation to the chairman of the meeting
- Any other business
Vestjysk Bank A/S
The Board of Directors
Attachment