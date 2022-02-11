ProVen Growth and Income VCT plc: Updated Net Asset Value

ProVen Growth and Income VCT plc (the “Company”)

Updated unaudited NAV

11 February 2022



Following the announcement today of its unaudited results as at 30 November 2021, the Company is pleased to announce a further updated unaudited net asset value (“NAV”) including the impact of the conditional sale of one of its portfolio companies which occurred after 30 November 2021. The Company previously announced an updated NAV on 21 January 2022 (based on the latest published NAV at that date) following the exchange of contracts for the sale, which is conditional on certain regulatory approvals.

In isolation, the impact of the conditional disposal on the Company's latest published NAV per share as at 30 November 2021 of 63.5 pence, would be an increase of 2.1 pence per share to a new NAV per share of 65.6 pence. The updated unaudited NAV also takes account of the changes to the Company’s share capital as a result of the buyback and allotment of shares announced in December 2021. The Company emphasises that the increase in the unaudited NAV per share from this conditional disposal is in isolation from other changes in the Company's balance sheet, including valuation and other transaction movements in the Company's investment portfolio, that may also have affected the NAV per share since 30 November 2021.

