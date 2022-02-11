Mobile Pricing Trends Report 2021 Featuring 45 Mobile Operators

| Source: Research and Markets Research and Markets

Dublin, IRELAND

Dublin, Feb. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "2021 Tariff Trend Report: 2021 Trends in Mobile Pricing" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

In this report, the publisher provides a summary of some of the trends it has come across during everyday research undertaking in the year of 2021. The report covers examples for the covered topics, a total of 45 mobile operators' are covered

Trend 1 - Inclusion of increased value-added services

Trend 2 - Expansion of 5G services

  • Operators launches of 5G services across the world
  • 5G being made available to more customers i.e. prepaid,
  • 5G access to expanded to more postpaid plans
  • 5G is rolled out by MVNOs and sub-brands
  • 5G coverage expansion

Trend 3 - More flexibility when purchasing a new device

Trend 4 - Rewarding the customer

Trend 5 - New players entering the market

  • MNOs
  • MVNOs
  • Sub-brands

Trend 6 - Innovative offers

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/oo1zda

 

        








        

            

                

                    
Tags

                            
                                MNO
                            
                            
                                Mobile Networks
                            
                            
                                Mobile Operator
                            
                            
                                Mobile Pricing
                            
                            
                                MVNO
                            

                



        




    

        

        
Contact Data