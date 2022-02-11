Europe Robotic Lawn Mower Market Report 2022: Market Size will Reach Revenue of $2,163.87 Million and a Volume of 3,618.99 Thousand Units by 2027

Dublin, Feb. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Europe Robotic Lawn Mower Market - Industry Outlook & Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Europe robotic lawn mower market size will reach revenue of USD 2163.87 million and a volume of 3,618.99 thousand units by 2027, growing at a compound annual growth rate of 11.04% by volume during 2022-2027.
The usage of Lithium-ion technology is particularly gaining prominence in the robotic lawn mower market in Europe since they are eco-friendly, compact, and lightweight and eliminate the use of the cord. Barrier recognition systems, lawn mapping, and lawn memory technologies are emerging in the European robotic lawn mower industry.
The increasing demand for the product in Europe can be attributed to the rising adoption of artificial intelligence (AI) technology for performing day-to-day activities with higher efficiency and ease. Furthermore, the increasing penetration of smartphones and wireless devices coupled with applications for controlling robotic lawnmowers has propelled the market growth in Europe.
Sweden witnessed the fastest growth rate in the robotic lawn mower market. This growth is attributed to the expansion of the residential sector across the country. Also, the high labor cost in the country will drive demand for self mowing lawnmowers.
EUROPE ROBOTIC LAWN MOWER MARKET SEGMENTATION
In 2021, robotic lawn mowers for small-sized lawns dominated the market with an incremental growth of USD 556.94 million. Small-sized mowers are increasingly gaining traction from the residential sector due to the growing interest among individuals in expanding the green spaces across their residential facilities. The large-sized lawn segment will grow with the highest CAGR. This growth is attributed to several counties' governments increasingly spending on sports arenas to encourage citizens' participation.
Non-smart robotic lawnmowers dominated the market with more than 60% share. But the market share of non-smart models is expected to erode due to smart models' increasing popularity. Vendors such as Husqvarna, Ambrogio, among others, have already launched their smart models in the industry.
VENDOR LANDSCAPE
The key players are Honda Power Equipment, Husqvarna Group, MTD Products, Robert Bosch Gmbh, STIGA S.p.A, and Zucchetti Centro Sistemi S.p.A.
The industry has witnessed the entry of several new vendors in recent years due to impressive demand in the European region. The competition among these companies has intensified, leading to the introduction of many innovative and advanced solutions in the market.
KEY HIGHLIGHTS
- The increase in preference towards green spaces and green roofs is expected to be a major driver in the autonomous mowers market in Europe.
- End-users are increasingly using online platforms to compare product prices and features. Thus, vendors are recommended to increase their presence on eCommerce platforms to increase their product sales and brand visibility.
- Equipment with sensors that promote convenience is increasingly becoming popular among the population. Remote lawn mowers with sensors are popular because of their safety and user ease. For instance, if the mower runs into objects such as children or pets, it makes them reverse or choose another direction.
- The government's initiative to invest in smart city projects in different countries is going to drive growth in the industry. This will drive individuals towards automation and higher dependence on products that incorporate IoT and ML technologies, contributing to product growth. For instance, in 2021, London and other European partner cities planned an investment of nearly USD 303 million to develop smart technologies.
- France had the third-largest share in Europe robotic lawn mower market. Initiatives such as the development of 74 acres of public gardens, 200 re-vegetation projects, educational farms, and renovation of parks and gardens will drive the demand for robotic lawnmowers across the country.
KEY GROWTH FACTORS
- Increased Adoption of Green Spaces and Green Roofs
- Internet Shaping End-User Purchasing Behavior
- Advancement in Technologies (AI, Sensors, GPS)
- Development of Smart Cities
- Lower Operating Cost of Robotic Lawn Mowers
Key Vendors
- Honda Power Equipment
- Husqvarna Group
- MTD Products
- Robert Bosch GmbH
- STIGA S.p.A
- Zucchetti Centro Sistemi S.p.A
Other Prominent Vendors
- Alfred Karcher SE & Co. KG
- Briggs & Stratton
- Deere & Company
- E.Zicom
- Greenworks Tools
- iRobot
- Lineatielle S.R.L
- Milagrow HumanTech
- Ningbo NGP Industry Co., Ltd
- Stanley Back & Decker
- STIHL
- The Kobi Company
- The Toro Company
- Volta
- WIPER SRL
- Yamabiko Europe
- Zhejiang Tianchen Intelligence & Technology Co., Ltd
Key Topics Covered:
1 Research Methodology
2 Research Objectives
3 Research Process
4 Scope & Coverage
4.1 Market Definition
4.2 Base Year
4.3 Scope of The Study
4.4 Market Segments
5 Report Assumptions & Caveats
5.1 Key Caveats
5.2 Currency Conversion
5.3 Market Derivation
6 Market at a Glance
7 Introduction
7.1 Overview
7.2 Technology Trends
7.2.1 Voice Commands
7.2.2 GPS Connectivity
7.2.3 Smartphone Connectivity
7.2.4 Sensor Control
7.3 Dawn Of Robotic Lawn Mowers
7.3.1 Overview
7.3.2 Design & Working System
7.4 Alternate Spaces & Community Creation
7.5 Value Chain Analysis
7.5.1 Overview
7.5.2 Raw Material & Component Suppliers
7.5.3 Manufacturers
7.5.4 Distribution Centers
7.5.5 Dealers/Distributors
7.5.6 Retailers
7.5.7 End-Users
7.6 Impact Of Covid-19
8 Market Opportunities & Trends
8.1 Increased Adoption Of Green Spaces & Green Roofs
8.2 Internet Shaping End-User Purchase Behavior
8.3 Advancement In Technologies (Ai, Sensors, GPS)
8.4 Development Of Smart Cities
9 Market Growth Enablers
9.1 Resolution of Safety Hazards Of Traditional Lawn Mowers
9.2 Increasing Demand from Nordic Countries
9.3 Growing Marketing Efforts & Promotional Activities
9.4 Lower Operating Cost Of Robotic Lawn Mowers
9.5 Growing Demand from Golf Courses
10 Market Restraints
10.1 Increased Competition From Chinese Vendors
10.2 Volatility In Raw Material Prices Affecting Vendor Margins
10.3 Rise Of Drought-Tolerant Landscaping & High Adoption Of Artificial Grass
10.4 High Acquisition, Installation & Maintenance Cost
11 Market Landscape
11.1 Market Overview
11.2 Geographic Insights
11.3 Segmental Overview
11.4 Market Size & Forecast
11.5 Five Forces Analysis
12 Lawn Area
12.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine (Value)
12.2 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine (Volume)
12.3 Market Overview
12.4 Small-Sized
12.5 Medium-Sized
12.6 Large-Sized
13 Technology
13.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine (Value)
13.2 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine (Volume)
13.3 Market Overview
13.4 Non-Smart Robotic Lawn Mowers
13.5 Smart Robotic Lawn Mowers
14 End-User
14.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine (Value)
14.2 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine (Volume)
14.3 Market Overview
14.4 Residential
14.6 Golf Courses & Other Sports Arenas
15 Distribution Channel
15.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine (Value)
15.2 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine (Volume)
15.3 Market Overview
15.4 Offline
15.4.1 Market Overview
15.4.2 Dealers & Distributors
15.4.3 Specialty Stores
15.4.4 Mass Market Players
15.5 ONLINE
15.5.1 Market Overview
15.5.2 Direct Sales
15.5.3 Third-party Sales
16 Geography
16.1 Market Overview
16.2 Lawn Area
16.3 Technology
16.4 End-User
16.5 Distribution Channel
16.6 Key Countries
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/b1aepp