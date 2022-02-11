Fitness App Market Size to Reach USD 15.2 Billion by 2028 - Large Usage of Fitness App for Monitoring Physical Statistics Drive the Market Demand – Vantage Market Research

WASHINGTON, Feb. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vantage Market Research’s recent analysis of the Global Fitness App Market finds that fitness app is majorly used to track or monitor various physical activities such as, walking, cycling, running, and some others. In addition, these applications are also used to measure calories and other statistical records at the time of workout & while doing some physical activities. All these factors are responsible for propelling the growth of Fitness App Market in upcoming years. The total Global Fitness App Market is estimated to reach USD 15.2 Billion by 2028, up from USD 5.1 Billion in 2021, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17.6%, states Vantage Market Research, in a report, titled “Fitness App Market by Application (Exercise & Weight Loss, Activity Tracking, Diet & Nutrition), by Platform (Android, iOS, Others), by Device (Smartphones, Tablets, Wearable Devices), by Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America) - Global Industry Assessment (2016 - 2021) & Forecast (2022 - 2028)”.



List of Prominent Players in the Fitness App Market:

RunKeeper

Google LLC

MyFitnessPal

Sworkit

Runtastic (Adidas)

JEFIT Workout Tracker

Nike Run Club



Market Dynamics :

Increasing Attention on Maintaining a Healthy Lifestyle

The outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic forced many consumers to transform themself to adopt healthy lifestyle. With this regards, various consumers are started using multiple fitness applications to track their physical record/condition. This will help consumer to make decisions & make changes in their daily activities as well as diet plans. In addition, due to the outbreak of pandemic & enforcement of strict regulations such as complete lockdown, many people started focusing on online apps instead of going for workout in gyms. Therefore, it creates huge demand for Fitness App Market and further, propels the growth of market.

Increasing Use of Smartphones, Tablets and Wearable Devices

Now a days, fitness trend is growing rapidly in various developing and under-developing countries. This is mainly occurred due to the huge development from smart and IoT devices such as, wearable devices, tablets and smartphones. Also, various fitness app operated via smartphones that would help people to monitor their physical record. Thus, increasing usage of wearable devices, smartphones and tablets are expected to augment the growth of Fitness App Market in coming years. In addition, these devices helped people to do workouts without going for gym and they can do their workouts at any time. This is also considered for fuelling the growth of Fitness App Market during projected time period.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis:

The COVID-19 outbreak has affected various industries worldwide. Governments across the world implemented strict lockdown measures and social distancing norms in order to restrict the swift spread of the pandemic. Manufacturing facilities around the world were shut down during the initial stages of the pandemic. Moreover, the economic crisis after the pandemic might lead to a significant delay in the commercial roll-out of the electronics industry. Small and medium-scale companies are the backbone of technology providers and are witnessing a steep drop in revenue since the emergence of the pandemic in 2020. Hence, market players faced numerous challenges as disruptions in the supply chain were observed. However, things will improve in the second half of 2022 as more supplies will come online. The impact of COVID-19 on the market demand is considered while estimating the current and forecast market size and growth trends of the market for all the regions and countries based on the following data points:

Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa Quarterly Market Revenue Forecast by Asia Pacific 2020 & 2021 Key Strategies Undertaken by Companies to Tackle COVID-19 Long Term Dynamics Short Term Dynamics

The Report on Fitness App Market Highlights:

Assessment of the market

Premium Insights

Competitive Landscape

COVID Impact Analysis

Historic Data, Estimates and Forecast

Company Profiles

Global and Regional Dynamics



Regional Analysis :

Asia Pacific Accounted Fastest Market Growth

Asia Pacific accounted fastest growth of Fitness App Market during the projected period. This surge is mainly attributed to the availability of more than 50% of the world’s population in this region. Various Asian countries such as, Japan, China and India, are majorly investing in the development of smart applications to provide quality product to consumers, which in turn, increases the Fitness App Market demand in this region. In addition, high usage of wearable devices, smartphones and tablets in this region is augmenting the growth of Fitness App Market during the projected time period.

Key questions answered in the report:

Which regional market will show the highest and rapid growth?

Which are the top five players of the Fitness App Market?

How will the Fitness App Market change in the upcoming six years?

Which application and product will take a lion’s share of the Fitness App Market?

What is the Fitness App market drivers and restrictions?

What will be the CAGR and size of the Fitness App Market throughout the forecast period?

Recent Developments:

March, 2021: Fitbit Inc announced Fitbit Ace 3™, Next Generation Activity and Sleep Tracker for Kids that encourages a healthy lifestyle by making fitness fun.

April, 2021: Fitbit Inc. announced Luxe, a Fashion-Forward Fitness and Wellness Tracker Designed to Support Your Holistic Health.

This market titled “Fitness App Market” will cover exclusive information in terms of Geographic Segmentation, Regional Analysis, Forecast, and Quantitative Date – Units, Key Market Trends, and various others as mentioned below:

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2021 USD 5.1 Billion Projected Market Size in 2028 USD 15.2 Billion CAGR Growth Rate CAGR of 17.6% From 2022 - 2028 Base Year 2021 Historic Years 2016 - 2020 Forecast Years 2022 - 2028 Segments Covered Application

Exercise & Weight Loss

Activity Tracking

Diet & Nutrition Platform

Android

iOS

Others Device Smartphones

Tablets

Wearable Devices Quantitative Data - Units Revenue in USD Million/Billion and CAGR from 2022 to 2028 Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa, and Rest of World Countries Covered U.S., Canada, Mexico, U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Brazil, Argentina, GCC Countries, and South Africa, among others Number of Companies Covered 10 companies with scope for including additional 15 companies upon request Report Coverage Market growth drivers, restraints, opportunities, Porter’s five forces analysis, PEST analysis, value chain analysis, regulatory landscape, market attractiveness analysis by segments and region, company market share analysis, and COVID-19 impact analysis.

Customization of the Report:

The report can be customized as per client needs or requirements. For any queries, you can contact us on sales@vantagemarketresearch.com or +1 (202) 380-9727. Our sales executives will be happy to understand your needs and provide you with the most suitable reports.

